Teamfight Tactics TFT13.5 Patch Notes - Chem-Baron breakup
Teamfight Tactics Set 13.5 has just run through its first patch cycle, and the game remains very balanced. But with that said, there are plenty of changes Riot Games' is implementing in Patch TFT 13.5 that players need to keep an eye on, including a trait revamp, a new augment, and a few champion balance changes. Here are all the details for Patch TFT13.5 as it hits live servers on Wednesday, February 5
System Changes
In Patch TFT13.5, Riot is starting to scale back the crazy opening encounters since the competitive season is in full swing. Players will see fewer Warwick encounters and more Caitlyn ones.
- Caitlyn (Gold Subscription): 4% → 8%
- Heimerdinger (Prismatic First): 6% → 8%
- Mel (Radiant Blessing): 8% → 4%
- Powder (Wind Up Monkey): 5% → 8%
- Sevika (Loot Subscription): 4% → 7%
- Viktor (6 Costs): 8% → 5%
- Warwick (Loot on Kill): 8% → 3%
Related Article: Teamfight Tactics Patch Schedule for 2025
Traits
The biggest change in the entire patch for TFT is the revamp of Chem-Baron. With the meta very stable outside of the high-roll Chem Baron trait causing warped lobbies, Riot has decided to move some things around including shrinking the highest breakpoint down to six and removing Chem-Baron Emblem completely as the item interaction is not healthy for the game.
Chem-Baron
- Chem-Baron (7) has been removed
- Chem-Baron Emblem has been removed
- Chem-Baron (3): 15/35, 20 HP (No change)
- Chem-Baron (4): 20/45, 60 HP → 15/45, 60 HP
- Chem-Baron (5): 20/55, 110 HP → 20/60, 100 HP
- Chem-Baron (6): 25/70, 160 HP → 20/90, 150 HP
- Chem-Baron DOUBLE UP: now has separate Shimmer tuning values, all of which are
- approximately 25-33% lower than standard mode. (3): 15/35 → 10/25, (4): 15/45 → 10/35, (5):
- 20/60 → 15/50, (6): 25/90 → 20/70
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Piltoven Hexarmor Proc Cooldown: 4 → 3 seconds
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Unleashed Toxins no longer Stuns. Missiles Fired: 5 → 4
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Virulent Virus True Damage: 35% → 25%
Dominator
- Dominator HP Shield: 350/500/700 → 350/550/800
Enforcer
- Enforcer HP Shield: 12/20/30/40 → 12/22/33/40
- Enforcer Damage Amp: 12/20/33/50 → 12/20/33/48
Emissary
- Emissary (4) Bonus HP: 200 → 250
Experiment
- Experiment Emblem Clone HP: 50% → 40%
Pit Fighter
- Pit Fighter Heal Amount: 10/25/40/80% → 10/25/45/80%
- Pit Fighter True Damage: 6/12/20/40% → 6/12/22/45%
Rebel
- Rebel Baseline HP%: 12% → 15%
Champions
Champion balance in TFT Set 13 is arguably the best it has ever been which is why the champion patch notes for Patch TFT13.5 is very light. Notable changes include nerfs to Urgot and Ekko while Cassiopeia gets a slight push in power.
Draven
- Draven Axe AD%: 140/140/140/140% → 140/140/150/150%
Steb
- Steb Ability Heal: 270/310/360/410 → 260/290/360/430
Urgot
- Urgot Ability AD%: 300/300/333% → 300/300/310%
- Urgot Secondary Damage: 150/150/165% → 150/150/155%
Cassiopeia
- Cassiopeia Primary Ability Damage: 230/345/550 → 240/360/580
- Cassiopeia Miasma Damage: 160/240/385 → 180/270/430
Ambessa
- Ambessa AD: 65 → 68
- Ambessa three-star Chain AD%: 350% → 400%
- Ambessa three-star Strike AD%: 500% → 600%
- Ambessa three-star Slam AD%: 1200% → 1500%
Dr.Mundo
- Dr. Mundo Armor/MR: 60 → 66
- Dr. Mundo Ability Heal: 18% → 15%
Ekko
- Ekko Ability Damage: 300/450/1200 → 285/430/1200
- Ekko Secondary Damage: 150/225/450 → 145/215/400
Elise
- Elise (Melee) Mana: 50/160 → 60/170
Heimerdinger
- Heimerdinger Missile Damage: 50/75/225 → 52/78/275
Caitlyn
- Caitlyn AD: 82 → 80
- BUGFIX: Fixed several rare cases where Caitlyn could miss and/or fizzle parts of her Ability.
Leblanc
- LeBlanc Empowered Auto Damage: 160/240/900 → 150/225/900
Garen
- Garen three-star Spell AD%: 1500 → 1800%
- Garen three-star Secondary AD%: 750% → 1200%
Twitch
- Twitch three-star Spell AD%: 300% → 400%
- Twitch three-star damage fall off: 20% → 10%
Augments
A new augment gets introduced into the game in Patch TFT13.5 with Table Scraps which is a unique value augment that gives players essentially random champions and item components. Many of the Team-Up augments are also being touched.
- Blade Dance (Irelia Carry Augment) Ability AD%: 335/335/345/345% → 350/350/350/350%
- Diversified Portfolio & Diversified Portfolio + Gold per Traits: 1 per 3 → 2 per 4
- Eye for an Eye+ Ally Deaths per component: 13 → 16
- Mad Chemist (Singed Carry Augment) Ability Omnivamp: 20% → 30%
- Mentorship I HP: 150 → 120
- Survivor Gold: 88 → 92
- NEW: Table Scraps: After the next 4 carousels, gian one unit that was not taken and their item
- Chem Baron Crest has been Removed
- Glass Cannon II Damage Amp: 20% → 25%
- BUGFIX: Item Collector II now correctly gives 20 base health rather than 10
- Moonlight AD/AP Bonus: 35% → 45%
- Team Up: Martial Law - Caitlyn Shot Damage: 225% → 200%
- Team Up: Reunion - Vi Damage: 120% → 110%
- Team Up: Sisters - Vi AD Buff: 60% → 80%
- Team Up: Sisters - Jinx AS Buff Duration: 5 → 7 sec
- Training Arc (Pitfighter) HP Per Win: 45 → 50
- Trifecta I AS: 18% → 23%
- Why Not Both (Shapeshifter) Bonus Stats: 24 → 30
- Anger Issues Armor/MR: 50 → 45
- Belt Overflow Belts Given: 4 → 5
- Belt Bonus HP: 90 → 60
- Chem Baron Crown has been Removed
- Exalted Adventure Duplicators: Next 3 stages → Next 2 stages
- Exalted Adventure Rewards reduced ~10%
- Glorious Evolution (Victor) Upgrades Required: 9 → 6
- Immovable Object Power Increase: 60% → 50%
- Lucky Gloves turns before 3rd Glove: 5 → 7
- Pumping Up III Base AS: 12% → 16%
- Spoils of War III Loot Drop Chance 40% → 45%
- Team Up: Geniuses - Heimerdinger Missile Damage: 120% → 150%
- BUGFIX: Teamup: Geniuses Ekko images no longer do less damage than intended
- Trifecta II AS: 24% → 33%