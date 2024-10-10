TFT 14.20 Bpatch - Vex Hexed and Wukong Too Strong
Just a day after the newest Teamfight Tactics update went live with TFT Patch 14.20, balance issues arose that put the game in a bad spot. But with Riot Games' fast response, a Bpatch has been prepped and launched to the live servers to nerf some overachievers and give some love to some traits and champions that have been underperforming.
Here are all the details players need to know about the TFT 14.20 Bpatch.
Traits
Mage and Portal were a little too good at the start of TFT Patch 14.20 and are being nerfed in the B Patch.
While Faerie was overpowered in TFT Patch 14.19 and deserved the nerfs it got, it seems like Riot went a little too far so while other issues are being addressed, Faerie is getting some of its power back in the form of HP buffs and some damage amplification on the Faerie Crown.
Some other buffs are being given to Honemancy, Multisriker, Preserver and Pyro.
- Faerie HP: 150/350/650/900 ⇒ 150/400/700/999
- Faerie Crown Damage Amp: 30/45/55/66% ⇒ 30/45/65/66%
- Honeymancy Damage Dealt Percent: 5/9/16% ⇒ 6/11/18%
- Hunter (Revert) 4 Piece AD: 45/75 ⇒ 40/70
- Mage AP: 85/100/125/200% ⇒ 85/95/115/200%
- Multistriker Chance to Proc: 25/60/70/100% ⇒ 25/65/80/100%
- Portal Bomb Base Damage: 90/235/300/1000 ⇒ 75/200/250/800
- Preserver (Revert) HP Regen: 2/3.5/5/7.5% ⇒ 2/4/6/9%
- Preserver (Revert) Mana Regen: 3/4.5/6/9% ⇒ 3/5/7/11%
- Pyro AS: 5/25/40/55% ⇒ 5/25/50/65%
- Vanguard (Revert) 6 Piece Damage Reduction while shielded: 20% ⇒ 15%
Champions
A couple of buffs to already borderline-broken champions are being reverted in the TFT 14.20 B patch. Nomsy and Fiora have proven to be a bit too good even without their buffs. Nomsy is getting his Dragon Upgrade reverted to its 14.19 version while Fiora is getting her AD buff reverted to 14.19 as well.
Vex has also been a bit of a problem with her shield amounts due to the buffs to the Mage trait. Her shield is being nerfed at all ranks to stop her from being the unkillable frontline champion she was at the start of TFT Patch 14.20.
There is one buff in the champion department as Kalista is getting some love to her Spear AD percentage.
- Nomsy (Revert) Dragon Upgrade: 600% ⇒ 555%
- Vex Spell Shield: 420/450/480 ⇒ 380/410/450
- Fiora (Revert) AD: 72 ⇒ 75
- Kalista Spear AD%: 35% ⇒ 40%
Augments
One of the major outliers on the day of the patch was the Wukong Hero Augment, Spin to Win. Turning Wukong from a tank into a tank carry is scary and Riot missed the balance sweet spot. Wukong was a bit overtuned so they are nerfing his Hero Augment so he falls in line.
- Spin to Win (Wukong) AD per Spell Cast: 20% ⇒ 12%
- Spin to Win (Wukong) AS per Spell Cast: 30% ⇒ 20%