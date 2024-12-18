TFT 14.24b Patch Notes - Chem-Baron and Viktor Tuning
The last Teamfight Tactics patch of the year has been live for about a week now and now that the dust has settled from the TFT Macao Open and right before the TFT team at Riot Games goes on winter break, the team is doing one final pass through on the balance to make sure everything is in a good spot heading into the new year.
Here are all the changes in the TFT 14.24 bpatch which is now live.
System Changes
A few system changes are coming to the 14.24 b-patch including a revert to a change that would have happened earlier but due to the competitive integrity of the TFT Macao Open, waited until now. Shop Odds will be back to their 14.23 version. Six-cost champions are a little too easy to get so they are also being slightly lowered along with an encounter easter egg change.
Shop Odds
- Level 6: 25/40/30/5/0 ⇒ 30/40/25/5/0
- Level 7: 20/33/36/10/1 ⇒ 19/30/40/10/1
Six Costs
- 6-Cost Odds lowered at all levels
- Level 10 6-Cost boost lowered slightly
Encounters
- Mel Opening Encounter output: 3 Tactician Crowns ⇒ 2 Tactician Crowns
Traits
The outlier trait of the 14.24 patch so far has been Chem-Baron. With the buffs it received in the 14.24 patch, many players have started to hard force the trait and with it brought to light some issues with the item payouts. Some are overtuned while others not being good enough. The 14.24 bpatch is taking a shot at stabilizing the variance. Some other chase traits are also being touched to make them more enticing.
Artilerist
- Artilerist 6 Piece AD: 60% ⇒ 70%
Chem-Baron
- Chem-Baron item, Destabilized Chemtank Shield Value: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Chem-Baron item, Destabilized Chemtank II Shield Value: 35% ⇒ 50%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Destabilized Chemtank Base HP: 600 ⇒ 999
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Destabilized Chemtank Every 4 second Shield: 10% ⇒ 20%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Destabilized Chemtank Bonus Vial Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Fleshripper Base AD: 45% ⇒ 60%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Piltoven Hexarmor Armor/MR per stack: 10 ⇒ 5
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Shimmerbloom Shielding & Healing Increase: 60% ⇒ 50%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Shimmerbloom Shield Granted: 600 ⇒ 400
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Shimmerbloom Bonus AP/AS Granted: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Unleashed Toxins Bonus Wave Damage: 450 ⇒ 200
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Unleashed Toxins Bonus Stun Duration: 1.5 sec ⇒ 1 sec
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Virulent Virus AP: 75 ⇒ 50
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Virulent Virus Bonus Damage Reduction: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Chem-Baron item, Perfected Virulent Virus Bonus Zombie HP: 1600 ⇒ 1200
Conqueror
- Conqueror Stat Increase per chest opened: 3% ⇒ 5%
Sniper
- Sniper Damage per Hex: 7/16/35% ⇒ 7/18/36%
Sorcerer
- Sorcerer AP: 20/50/95/110 ⇒ 20/50/95/125
Champions
Not many champion targets in the 14.24 bpatch as the balance has been pretty good. A couple of buffs to bring some life into underplayed champions and a couple of nerfs to two of the better Chem-Baron champions to put them in line with the other champions at their cost.
The one big change is to the newly implemented six-cost Viktor. Six-cost champions are meant to be auto-picks when they show up in the shop but Viktor has been more of an auto-win by essentially providing any team comp the necessary damage and crowd control to solo carry games.
Singed
- Singed Spell Damage Reduction 50/50/60/70% ⇒ 50/50/55/60%
Violet
- Violet AD: 50 ⇒ 46
Camille
- Camille AD: 50 ⇒ 52
Nocturne
- Nocturne AD: 65 ⇒ 63
Zeri
- Zeri AD: 45 ⇒ 48
Gangplank
- Gangplank (Melee) AD: 60 ⇒ 65
Loris
- Loris Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 40/80
Ekko
- Ekko Spell Damage: 290/435/1200 ⇒ 300/450/1200
- Ekko Secondary Damage: 145/215/450 ⇒ 150/225/450
Silco
- Silco Monstrosity Damage: 38/57/100 ⇒ 36/55/100
Malzahar
- Malzahar Dot Damage: 14/21/400 ⇒ 15/22/400
Viktor
- Viktor Energy: 4/8 ⇒ 3/8
- Viktor Laser Damage: 70/175/2000 ⇒ 50/180/2000
- Viktor Laser True Damage: 35/90/1000 ⇒ 25/90/1000
- Viktor Spell Damage 120/300/9999 ⇒ 100/300/9999
Augments
Just a couple of touchups in the TFT 14.24 bpatch. Built Different has not had as good of scaling to justify picking it up while An Exalted Adventure has been too good despite it being a high-risk high reward augment.
- Built Different HP: 240-530 ⇒ 300-600 (100 HP per stage)
- Built DifferentAS: 45-60% ⇒ 45-75% (10% per stage)
- An Exalted Adventure Average value of rewards lowered approximately 15%