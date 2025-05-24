2025 Esports World Cup Teamfight Tactics Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
After a three-year Riot Games contract, auto-battler Teamfight Tactics (TFT) will renew its Esports World Cup competition in 2025 alongside League of Legends and VALORANT. The tournament's previous champions, Wolves Esports, will soon return to defend their title against 15 competitors. Let's explore the event's key info, including its schedule, format and prize pool.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports convention and competition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), a Saudi Arabian nonprofit, funds its events. The EWC partners with major esports titles and Club Team organizations, which send rosters to compete in individual games. Club Teams earn Club Championship Points for every placement, and the EWC crowns the team with the most points that year's champion.
The Esports World Cup is also notable for having the largest prize pool in esports history at over 70 million USD. It has increased this sum since its 2024 debut, which previously held the record with 60 million USD. Competing rosters, Club Teams and individual MVP players can all earn portions.
Teamfight Tactics at the 2025 Esports World Cup
In Teamfight Tactics' 2024 run, teams including NAVI, Team Vitality and T1 showed up to compete for the prize. Wolves Esports ultimately took home the trophy after surpassing the competition. Later, a fresh three-year contract with developer Riot Games extended TFT's EWC appearance until at least 2027.
Teamfight Tactics' 2025 EWC tournament will include 16 teams and put Club Championship Points on the line. The Esports World Cup's website writes about the game:
"Ultimately, only player who can master all the nuances of this rich, complex game will come out on top. The Esports World Cup is the testing ground for the most skilled and determined pro players as well as the most passionate fans."
How Big is the Teamfight Tactics Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
Teamfight Tactics will have a 500,000 USD prize pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup. This amount is cumulative, and the EWC will divide it between the tournament's strongest team placements.
Teamfight Tactics at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
While Wolves Esports automatically qualifies to the 2025 EWC based on last year's win, other teams still must compete the qualification process. Some will arrive from Regional Qualifiers, and others gain entry from EWC-specific qualifiers. Here's a quick walkthrough of each event and how many slots they will provide:
- EMEA Online Qualifiers: 3 teams
- Americas Online Qualifiers: 3 teams
- Asian Champions League (ACL): APAC Regional Qualifier: 3 teams (Flash Wolves, Virtus.Pro and T1)
- Asian Champions League (ACL): China Regional Qualifier: 3 teams (Team Falcons, Weibo Gaming and Twisted Minds)
- EWC Online Qualifier: Global Qualifier: 3 teams.
Overall, 16 teams will make it out of the qualification stage.
Group Stage
The Group Stage begins by sorting the 16 qualified teams into 4 groups of 4. Its matches are all best-of-3 in a double-elimination format, and the top 8 teams (2 from each group) progress.
Finals
The Grand Finals' 8 teams enter a high stakes single-elimination bracket. They will compete in best-of-3 matches until they reach the Grand Finals, which will be best-of-5.
Teamfight Tactics at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
Now that we've explored how the 2025 Esports World Cup Teamfight Tactics tournament works, let's explore its schedule. The EWC's main TFT event will stretch from Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15 2025. Here's a full timeline including its qualifiers:
- June 1: EMEA Online Qualifiers end.
- June 1: Americas Online Qualifiers end.
- June 6-8: The EWC Online Qualifier: Global Qualifier occurs.
- August 11-13: The EWC TFT 2025 Group Stage occurs.
- August 14-15: The EWC TFT 2024 Finals occur.
How to Watch Teamfight Tactics at the 2025 Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc, will broadcast its tournaments live and let fans chat with real-time reactions. The event also has a YouTube channel, @ewc, which streams matches. The YouTube channel posts game VODs after they finish, so it's a helpful resource for aspiring esports players looking to learn.