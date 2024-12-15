What's Next for Teamfight Tactics in 2025?
2025 is approaching, and the Teamfight Tactics competitive season is coming to a close. At the 2024 TFT Macao Open, the game's final and most prestigious season event, Riot Games has released its Teamfight Tactics plans for the next year. Players can look forward to multiple set revivals, a new PvE mode, custom lobbies, and more — here's everything we know about planned Teamfight Tactics events and updates in 2025.
Summary: What's New in Teamfight Tactics in 2025?
Here's a quick summary of everything new in Teamfight Tactics in 2025. We'll explore each topic and what it may mean for the game in-depth.
- 3 Set Revivals
- 3 New Sets: Set 14, Set 15 and Set 16
- "Double Up" Revamp
- New PvE Game Mode
- The 2025 TFT Paris Open
2025 TFT Set Revivals
Each Teamfight Tactics set brings with it a fresh theme, Champion pool and competitive Ranked season. Sets generally last for four months, meaning there are usually three Sets per TFT year.
In 2025, the Riot Games team has decided on a bit of a TFT throwback: the year will include multiple Set Revivals in which previous Teamfight Tactics Sets will return to the game. According to developers, three Set revivals total will occur.
Teamfight Tactic's first Set Revival of 2025 will be the Fates: Festival of Beasts Set. This Set was originally released in January 2021. It has a Lunar New Year theme and includes elements from East Asian culture and mythology. The Set also connects to existing League of Legends skin sets: Blood Moon, Spirit Blossom and Warring Kingdoms elements all make appearances.
TFT Set 14, Set 15 and Set 16
In addition to the year's Set Revivals, the 2025 season will include three new TFT sets. In March 2025, Teamfight Tactic's Set 14 will arrive. This Set will take place in Cyber City, and will likely be Cyberpunk-themed. Bright neon blue, magenta and purple hues and skyscraping buildings appear in its art.
Set 15 will come to the game in July of 2025. It will be anime-themed and resemble a fighting tournament. While Riot Games has not made any statements indicating this, it's possible this Set could relate to the developer's upcoming fighting game project 2XKO. The title will reportedly be released in 2025, is also set in Runeterra and will have a similar anime aesthetic. 2XK0's Alpha Lab testing stage ended in August 2024. Perhaps 2XKO could be released sometime in July with this TFT set.
Finally, Set 16 will arrive to TFT in Winter 2025. The exact month this Set will arrive is currently TBD. The Set will circle back and reconnect Teamfight Tactics to Riot Games' Runeterra universe.
Related Article: 2XKO Reportedly Eyeing Early 2025 Release Date
PvE Mode in TFT
Teamfight Tactics has multiple game modes, but a new one will arrive in 2025. Developers are planning to introduce a Player versus Environment (PvE) mode to TFT. Players will battle computer-controlled enemies to accomplish an objective. The game mode will reportedly be added in Summer 2025 as part of Set 14 or Set 15.
Not much information is available about what exactly the PvE mode will look like. It will probably follow Teamfight Tactic's classic auto-battler format, but we don't know if it will include multiplayer options or conform to classic eight-player lobby sizes.
"Revamped Double-Up" and Custom Lobbies
The 2025 TFT updates will include another nostalgic throwback that lets players queue up with their buddies. Teamfight Tactics originally introduced its "Double Up" event, which allowed players to compete in three teams of two, in 2021. Revamped Double Up will arrive in Spring 2025. This new event refreshes the classic Double Up format and also offers Custom Lobby changes.
In the original Double Up mode, players can solo queue or queue with a partner. The two players share health with each other. They can also gift each other items from the Assist Armory. One player can use the Assist Armory at Stage 2-5 to 6-2 while the other can utilize it in Stage 2-6 to 6-3. In addition, players have opportunities to obtain the Rune of Allegiance which allows them to gift Champions and Items to their partners.
The 2025 TFT Paris Open
The TFT Open is the most prestigious Teamfight Tactics esports event. The tournament takes place once each year during the game's competitive season. In 2024, the Open occurred in Macau. Chinese player Shiquz emerged as the Teamfight Tactics World Champion, winning 100,000 USD and the coveted 'Tactician's Belt' trophy.
After the event's conclusion, Riot Games has revealed next year's Teamfight Tactics Open's location. The 2025 TFT Open will take place in Paris in December 2025. The event's location, format and exact date are still TBD. More information will arise as the 2025 TFT competitive season draws closer.
Riot Games' Global Head of Esports for Teamfight Tactics and 2XKO Michael Sherman delivered the following quote to celebrate the upcoming 2025 competitive season:
Watching a large field of competitors narrow into one Champion over three days never gets old. With two TFT Opens under our belts now, we’re really happy with what these events bring to the TFT competitive calendar and are confident that they will continue to be an important part of TFT esports going forward. We can’t wait to see you all again for the TFT Paris Open in 2025.- Michael Sherman