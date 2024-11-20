5 Best Comps in TFT Set 13
With the release of Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.23 comes the debut of the highly anticipated TFT Set 13, Into the Arcane. The Riot Games animated series Arcane-inspired TFT expansion gives players a brand new experience to explore and beat friends while climbing the ranked ladder.
Determining which strategies and comps are best may be difficult with all the new champions, traits and mechanics. However, thanks to data websites and analysis from EI’s TFT expert, figuring out what comps to play at the start of TFT Set 13 has never been easier. Here is a look at three comps that players should consider when they jump into TFT Set 13 in Patch 14.23
Related Article: New Arcane Characters in Teamfight Tactics Set 13
Play these comps to win in the first few weeks of TFT Set 13:
- Conqueror Emissary
- Scrap
- Enforcer
- Black Rose
- Sentinel Flex
Conqueror Emissary
If players have been paying attention to Arcane Season 2, they have probably realized that Ambessa is one of the strongest characters in the show and that is no different in the show-inspired TFT set.
Ambessa is the main star in this Conqueruer Emissary comp as players will want to max out on two of the three traits Ambessa has. Conqueror is essentially a snowball trait in which players get stronger the more they win, so getting this online early will let Ambessa scale. With Emissary, players will want to unlock Ambessa’s full potential by having the four-piece active so that Ambessa gets her bonus as well as the extra health and damage amp.
Scrap
A fan-favorite trait from TFT Set 6 makes its return, and it plays pretty similar to back then. Essentially, players will want to play this comp when they have a ton of items for each component a player has, Scrap champions gain a stacking shield, which makes the comp tanker than anyone can imagine in the late game. The best part is that even the low-cost synergy bots can get in on the action as item components just turn into completed items during combat.
With that said players will want to make sure that Corki and Ekko, the two four-cost Scrap champions are fully equipped and ready to carry.
Enforcer
The comps before this one just play around strong four-cost champions as they should since TFT is usually at its best when four-cost champions rule the metagame. But that is not to say that a comp can't arise that is reroll-focused or five-cost-focused. Enforcer actually can do both.
For vertical Enforcer, the main carry payoff is usually going to be Caitlyn as she is a five-cost sniper capable of clearing front and backline simultaneously
But the comp also has other carry options in the form of a one-cost reroll champion in Maddie and a three-cost reroll candidate in Twisted Fate in which the latter is the traits best magic damage dealer Oh and Vi exists as a fantastic front line damage dealer as well. .
Black Rose
The three-cost reroll comps exist in TFT set 13, with the best being Black Rose Cassiopeia in the early days of the experiment. In this comp players will want to prioritize the main damage backliner of Cassiopeia while also focusing on the three-cost front line tank, Blitzcrank. Together they make a powerful duo in which Blitzcrank buys time for Cassiopeia to ramp up
Additionally, the comp also has two other fantastic item holders in both Silco, who is a four-Cost Dominator who fills in as the secondary carry for the comp. The Dominator trait is important as it gives Cassiopeia stacking magic damage on each cast, and seeing as she casts frequently, maxing out this trait is ideal.
Dr. Mundo is also a fantastic frontline unit to pair with Blitzcrank while giving the comp its fourth Dominator. Rounding out the comp are synergy bots for the Black Rose trait, but that trait is actually one of the more important traits in this comp, as summoning a giant Sion will buy even more time for Cassiopeia to ramp.
Sentinel Flex
TFT Set 13 features a ton of carry champions that don't really need their trait to pop off in fact, a solid frontline foundation can allow almost any backline champion to truly carry. This comp, which plays around the strongest tank synergy in the set, Sentinel is a testament to that.
This comp is very straightforward and perhaps the easiest to play in the game. Simply collect six Sentinel units to form the frontline and whatever four cost carry you can for the backline. The Sentinel trait simply gives the team armor and magic resist but that triples for the Sentinel units themselves, making them hard to kill against any team composition, which also means they buy a lot of time for the backline to do work
Some of the more popular backline carries that don't need much in the trait department include Heimerdinger and Corki. Heimerdinger works as a classic four-cost magic damage dealer that does AoE magic damage, while Corki does AoE physical damage.
And on top of that, in the late game players can opt in to play Rumble, who happens to be a carry made specifically for the Sentinel trait and is a five-cost frontline magic damage dealer that players can just swap Heimerdinger for it until they are rich enough to pay for Rumble's upgrades.