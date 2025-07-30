The 5 Best Comps in TFT Set 15
The release of Teamfight Tactics' 15th expansion, TFT KO Coliseum, is finally here. Patch TFT15.1 has just hit the live servers, and players are rushing to hop into games and see everything this new anime-themed set offers.
Using data from MetaTFT and analysis from Esports on SI’s TFT expert, figuring out the best comps to play could be difficult due to information overload. However, do not worry—using data from MetaTFT and analysis from SI's TFT expert, figuring out the best comps has never been easier.
Here is a look at the Top 5 comps to play in TFT Set 15, KO Colisuem.
Mentor Mighy Mech Ryze
The Mentor and Mighty Mech traits were built for each other. When looking at all four Mentor champions and the secondary traits each of them has, they all have something in common with a Mighty Mech champion. For example, Ryze is a Mentor Executioner Strategist, Senna is a Mighty Mech Executioner, and Jarvan IV is a Mighty Mech Strategist. When piecing together this simple puzzle, it's clear that this comp is built like one that could dominate lobbies.
The Mighty Mech provides a formidable frontline. Ryze is the main carry of the comp and handles the magic damage duties, while Yone can provide the front-line physical damage the team needs in the late game.
The comp even has an easy time pivoting carries as players can simply play Lucian, a Mighty Mech Sorcerer, until they find Ryze, while Yasuo can be the item holder for Yone. Throw the remaining tank items onto Jarvan IV.
Juggernaut Kayle
It wouldn't be a TFT Set without a premier reroll comp. Thanks to Kayle’s scaling ability and the gold-generating Power Snaxx, this comp has emerged as the best “Press the D key” comp of the set so far.
When it comes to building the comp, it's extremely easy. Players just need to collect all the Juggernaut champions and throw them onto the board while looking to three-star Kayle and the frontline tank item holder of choice. Many players seem to be prioritizing putting the tank items on Zac, which makes sense since Zac is a Wraith unit alongside Kayle.
In the late game, players often put additional tank items on Sett, the four-cost Juggernaut. The comp only needs Kayle for damage output, so having the best frontline possible is critical in this comp.
Soul Fighter Samira
Another top-performing comp in Patch TFT15.1 is pure vertical Soul Fighter. This comp is very easy to play: grab all the Soul Fighter champions and put them onto the board.
A player’s board with this comp on Level 8 is literally just eight Soul Fighter champions. However, making sure players position their position correctly and itemize correctly is key. Thankfully, that is also pretty straightforward.
Soul Fighter has the Luxury of having a four-cost carry and a four-cost tank with Samira and Sett, respectively. Samira is an Attack Damage Caster, meaning she wants offensive items like Infinity Edge, while Sett is a true tank, so giving him any tank items will do.
As players transition into the late game, Gwen becomes a way to cap out the comp so that it can convert top fours into first-place finishes. She is a magic damage carry, so all the AP items players have left over can go right onto Gwen.
Prodigy Yuumi
This comp is similar to the Mighty Mech Mentor comp, as there is a lot of crossover between the Prodigy units and the Battle Academa units. For starters, Ezreal and Yuumi are both Prodigy Battle Academia units, so they immediately synergize in two different traits.
Essentially, the goal of this comp is to maximize Yuumi’s potential. Going deep into both Battle Academia and Prodigy allows Yuumi to hard-carry fights. But she doesn't have to do all the heavy lifting. The other Prodigy units, like Seraphine and Malzahar, give the comp a little more flexibility if Yuumi is contested.
As for the frontline, players will definitely want to make sure they itemize Leona as she will be the main tank for the comp.
Star Guardian Jinx
And finally, rounding out the top five is another deep vertical trait with Star Guardian. Just like Soul Fighter, players will be playing the “click all the units in the same trait” game. The outlook is a little different, though.
While the four-cost carry in the comp is also a physical damage dealer like Samira, players will be able to get their magic damage dealer online a lot faster, as there is a very easy transition between Ahri and Seraphine in the mid to late game.
Poppy is this comp’s Sett as she is a true tank that will do the heavy lifting on the frontlines. Since both this comp and Soul Fighter are very similar and can definitely share items, players may find it useful to pivot to the other comp if they are starting to find more of the other comps' units.
Esports Impact
With TFT Set 15 just releasing and tournaments for the set starting in less than a month, players will want to hit the ground running to make sure they can understand and climb the ladder faster than their peers. The first set is usually the best set to climb with since every player is on somewhat equal ground when it comes to knowledge, but guides like these can be what puts players apart from each other.