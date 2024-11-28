New Arcane Characters Join TFT — 6 Cost Mel, Viktor, Warwick explained
Riot Games' mega-hit animated series Arcane has just finished airing its final episodes, which closed some arcs but left many people wondering what is coming next, not only for the show but also for the Arcane-inspired Teamfight Tactics set, Into the Arcane. With some characters notably absent from TFT’s 13th expansion, fans of the show and the game alike were left wondering if those characters would be coming to TFT Set 13. That question has now been answered.
In an official reveal, Riot Games has stated that fan-favorites Warwick, Viktor and Mel are coming to TFT, and they are coming soon not just as standard champions but very powerful six-cost units. Here is everything you need to know about Viktor, Mel and Warwick in TFT Set 13.
What do Warwick, Viktor and Mell do in TFT Set 13
Each of the three six-cost champions coming to TFT Set 13 have unique roles that they fill for team compositions. They are designed in a way to be able to slot into any team composition to fill a hole that may be needed whether that be a main carry or a utility champion. Here is a breakdown of what each six-cost champion can do, including what their unique trait is and what their ability has in store.
Warwick
Warwick is the only champion among the three six-cost that has an actual trait alongside his unique trait. It wouldn't make sense for THE Experiment to not have the Expirement trait, and as such, Warwick has that trait, which gives a massive buff to Expirement comps if players can find Warwick.
Warwick’s unique trait is Blood Hunter. Blood Hunter allows Warwick to execute enemy champions below a percentage of max health. Doing so heals Warwick and grants him mana.
Warwick’s ability is Blood Hunt. It has a passive that states if his ability “Bloodfrenzied” is active, Warwick moves faster, gains omnivamp, attack speed and attack damage. After killing five enemy champions, Warwick is “Bloodfrenzied” for the rest of combat.
His active is Bloodfrenzied which does his passive for four seconds.
As for his Expirament trait bonus, on kill, Warwick stuns enemies adjacent to the dead target for a duration.
Essentially, Warwick is the ultimate melee carry champion.
Mel
Mel’s unique trait is Banished Mage. This trait states that when you would be eliminated for the first time if Mel has cast 12 times during this game, she saves you, and you remain alive. Afterwards, Mel gains a permanent damage amp.
Mel’s ability is Conduit of Magic. This ability lets Mel dash to a nearby hex and then gains a shield for herself and two nearby ally champions. 50% of the damage blocked by the shields is stored as energy. After she dashes, she deals magic damage to three nearby enemies.
Mel unleashes the store's energy on every third cast and does massive magic damage to split between the five nearest enemies.
Mel is a do-it-all magic damage dealer who also doubles as a support champion.
Viktor
Viktor’s unique trait is Machine Herald. This trait gives Viktor a fixed attack speed of 0.6 attacks per second and converts all bonus attack damage, attack speed and mana into ability power. Instead of Mana, Viktor gains chaos energy from every attack and casts once he has eight.
Viktor’s ability is Chaos Storm. The ability has a passive that states that Viktor’s auto attacks are replaced with a Death Ray that deals magic damage in a line. Enemies hit are shredded and Sundered (which reduces magic resist and Armor, respectively) by 30% for a duration.
The active on ability makes Viktor summon a Chaos Storm that engulfs the battlefield knocking up ALL enemies into the air for the duration at which point Viktor slams them into the ground dealing magic damage and additional damage based on their max health.
Viktor is a Utility machine that reduces defenses and brings massive crowd control to any composition. He will inherently take on any item as he transforms all offensive stats into ability power anyway.
How do I get Viktor, Mel and Warwick in TFT Set 13?
These special six-cost champions show up in shops like other champions; however, unlike the other costed champions, the level a player is doesn't entirely dictate how often they show up. For example, At level six, it's impossible to see five-cost champions; however, it is technically possible to see six-cost champions at level six. That is because six-cost champions have a flat rate they show up starting at stage 4-6. And that flat rate scales with the length of the game, not player level. This is in place so as not to give players shotgunning levels an advantage.
However, the one caveat to this rule is that at Level 10 the odds do increase which makes the goal of hitting Level 10 more viable.
The only other way players can obtain six-cost champions are through specific new Prismatic Augments and Prismatic orb drops.
When do Viktor, Mel and Warwick come out in TFT Set 13.
Warwick, Mel and Viktor will be hitting live servers at the start of Patch 14.24 which is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 11 and will also be legal to use for the TFT Macao Open.
