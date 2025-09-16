Teamfight Tactics B-Patch TFT15.4 - Reroll is Dead, Long Live Four-Costs
With the Teamfight Tactics metagame in a reroll renaissance, Riot Games has made the decision, for the sake of a healthy metagame heading into major esports tournaments this weekend, to release a B-Patch to shake up the metagame.
Announced on Tuesday, September 15, Riot is releasing several adjustments to the games best comps while buffing a few champions in order to make the upcoming events as good as possible. The patch is set to go live around 6:30 PM PST on Tuesday, September 15.
Here is a breakdown of all the changes coming in B-Patch TFT15.4 and what it will mean for the metagame.
Augments and Power-Ups
One of the biggest reasons for this B-Patch lies in the issue of the Xayah and Rakan comp being way too strong. This is because of the Power-Up, Fan Service. The power-up allows for the comp to scale way further beyond what a two-cost reroll comp should.
Looking at the stats from MetaTFT, we see that the Xayah and Rakan comp is the third best comp in the game based on average placement at all ranks. But when we adjust for games of players at Masters and above, it's actually the best comp in the game while also having the highest pick rate.
There are more nerfs to the comp below but on the power-up side, its being hit too. Riot is also removing the Socialite power-up as Riot deems the augment as unhealthy due to positioning and comp builds being solved and the power-up not doing what it was intended to do.
- Fan Service Health: 150/300 ⇒ 115/225
- Fan Service Resists: 8/15 ⇒ 5/10
- Socialite has been Removed
- Veteran has been temporarily disabled due to bugs
- Tiny Team Bonus: 200% ⇒ 150%
Champions
Rakan is being nerfed in the champion department as well to pump the brakes on the power level of the Xayah and Rakan comp. Jhin and Kai’sa are also being nerfed as well as the Xayah Rakan comp proved to be better than the four-cost carry standard compositions.
Jhin is the current third-best comp in the game when adjusting for average placement in Masters and above lobbies, while Kai’Sa is still well within the top 10 and is sixth. The reason behind the nerfs to Kai’Sa as a pressing matter may be to prevent a domino effect where nerfs to the other prominent reroll lines lead to the ones right below it taking over the meta. Riot is trying its hardest to shift the meta playstyle from two-cost reroll into standard four-cost carry comps.
That explains the other champion changes as Ashe, Karma and Leona are all being buffed to cement that focus further. Also, Malzahar, which is slated as a top five comp in the game and is the premier three-cost reroll is also being nerfed.
- Jhin 4th Shot Damage: 200/300/480 AD ⇒ 190/285/440
- Kai'sa Ability Damage: 36/54/84 AD ⇒ 32/48/75 AD
- Rakan Ability Damage: 80/120/180 AP ⇒ 55/85/130 AP
- Malzahar can no longer be offered the Shadow Clone Power Up
- Malzahar Damage: 545/820/1390 AP ⇒ 515/775/1315 AP
- Ashe Base AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Karma Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/65
- Leona Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 30/90
Esports Impact
With the B-Patch TFT15.4, the goal is to make the meta for the upcoming TFT Pro Circuit event this weekend as healthy as possible. But this is also an exciting patch, as it will test those players in terms of adaptability. With the patch going live late Tuesday night for the AMER region, the APAC, China, and EMEA regions will be waking up to the news on Wednesday, and with it, will have just two days to find the newest lines to prepare for the very important event this weekend.
As for what those new lines and compositions will be, with buffs to Karma, Ashe and Leona players will undoubtedly want to start testing those champions in their preferred already established compositions. Mighty Mech Karma, before the patch, still sported an impressive 4.33 average placement in Masters and above, but with only a .16 pick rate. Likewise, Duelist Ashe was the best performing comp that has Ashe as the main carry and still came in at a 4.46 average placement with a .2 pick rate.
As for where Leona will be able to slot in, the only two comps that had at least a .10 pick rate in Masters and above, Yuumi has struggled in Patch TFT15.4, and it's unclear whether Leona buffs will make it perform better. The other is Prodigy Syndra reroll, but she is an afterthought tank in those compositions, as Rell and Garen are the heavy lifters.
As for comps that will move up in the meta thanks to the big changes, the second-best comp in the game, Soul Fighter Samira, was unfazed and will surely become the most contested composition heading into the TPC event this weekend. Mentor Ryze is also a comp players will want to keep an eye on.