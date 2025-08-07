The Best Artifact and Unit Pairs in TFT Set 15
Teamfight Tactics K.O. Colisuem is bringing the heat during the dog days of summer with the anime-inspired expansion. While players get used to what all the new champions and traits do, it's important for those players to familiarize themselves with the Artifact items, as these items are made to warp games and making sure players know which ones are best and who they are best on can be the difference to winning and losing.
Using data from MetaTFT and analysis from Esports on SI’s TFT expert, figuring all of that out is a breeze. Here is a breakdown of what the best Artifact items in TFT Set 15 are and who uses them the best.
Flickerblades
In its first-ever set after being repurposed as an Artifact when it once was the effect of Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Flikerblade has emerged as the top-performing Artifact, and it's not really surprising why.
What is essentially a super Rageblade, Flickerblades gives the backline carries the ramping attack speed that they have missed, and it also gives them extra damage with every five attacks. It is the premier item for attack speed carries, and while it's locked behind the Artifact pool, whenever it pops up, it's an instant addition to the Best In Slot for every backline attack damage carry.
Ashe in particular, is on another planet with this item. Averaging in the mid twos with it. Kayle is the other obvious user of the item and sits in the mid-threes in terms of average placement with it.
Manazane
Mage’s favorite item, The GOAT of mana regeneration, is of course a top-tier Artifact in TFT Set 15. Granting 120 mana over five seconds after the first ability cast allows for very expensive round-ending abilities to cast twice quickly in succession, or allows low-mana abilities to ramp very quickly. Both are available in TFT Set 15.
Zyra is the best user for this item according to MetaTFT with an average placement in the mid two, but there are a ton of users that are averaging in the mid threes with Manazane, including Karma and Yuumi who are the two premier four-cost AP carries in the set.
Essentially, if a player can get ahold of this item, they should shotgun playing an AP comp as Manazane is the clear Best in Slot item on any magic damage dealer.
Sniper's Focus
While the top two Artifacts were pretty generic, as in, they work on a plethora of champions, these final three items are seeing the results they are because of a couple of outliers. Sniper's Focus for example, has a giant one.
When looking at average placements in TFT, the consensus is that anything under a 4.5 is considered slightly above average, and anything below a 4 is very good. But when an Item and a specific champion have below 3, that turns heads.
Sniper's Focus on Gwen gives the champion an average placement of 2.77, which is frankly absurd. The reason is the way the item interacts with Gwen’s auto attacks. Gwen’s auto attacks swing in a cone behind her current target, so at her normal range, she hits the rows behind her. But with Sniper's Focus, her range is nearly infinite. That's because when he range is increased by two hexes, her cone is also extended by two hexes, which lets her hit the backline while she is also on the backline.
Also, Sniper's Focus increases the damage amp based on how far back Gwen is from her attack targets. And seeing as she can hit the backline from across the board, thats a ton of extra damage, letting Gwen delete enemy carries with ease.
According to MetaTFT, simply putting the item onto a Gwen increases her average placement by an entire position. Gangplank is also an insane item holder, as his average placement is similar, but there is no question that Gwen was made for this item.
The Indomitable
One of the most surprising things found in the data is how high this item is placed and who the best holder of this item is.
The Indominable matches its namesake by essentially making the holder a black hole that is also a brick wall. The holder is immune to stuns, gets additional max health, and instead of moving to the enemy, it drags the enemy target to it.
All of this sounds great for some of the four-cost tanks that deal a little damage like Sett and K’Sante, but the most used unit, who also doubles as the overall best unit with the item, is actually Swain.
Swain, being a Bastion Sorcerer that damages units in a two-hex radius, does indeed make this item useful as he can continuously make sure his hex range is being maximized as he can sit in the middle of the board and drag enemy units into it.
Even looking at all items period, The Indomitable is the best item Swain can possibly build, giving the unit an average placement in the low threes which is astonishin,g seeing as the unit is a three-cost champion. For reference, Swain’s most picked item, Gargoyle Stoneplate, has an average placement in the mid fours.
Zhonya’s Paradox
The AP equivalent to Edge of Night is similar to the previous two items, as they have some generic use cases but are primarily designed for a specific type of champion. In TFT Set 15, that unit is without a doubt Katarina. The item, which grants the user Ability Power and defensive stats, gives the holder a three-second immunity phase when they first hit 40% health, where they can't take damage and they can't be targeted.
Essentially, the item is best used on champions that can hit the backline quickly and are weak to being targeted down before taking out the carry champions. In other words, the item is best on AP Assassins, and the lone one in TFT Set 15 is Katarina.
Katarina blinks across the map but is susceptible to being blasted down before she can blink to the next enemy. Zhonya’s solves that issue. Her average placement change with the item is a full 0.8 below her normal average placement and cements her below a four with the item, which is top tier.
The item is most popular on Katarina, but it's also viable on Gwen for similar reasons. Outside of that, it's a solid Yuumi and Akali, but players should stay away from the item unless they are playing Katarina or are looking to put it onto Gwen in the late game.
To sum up, here is the best artifact and unit pair for each of the best options:
Artifact
Unit
Flickerblades
Kayle
Manazane
Zyra
Sniper's Focus
Gwen
The Indomitable
Swain
Zhonya's Paradox
Katarina
As TFT Set 15 ramps up and tournaments start to begin, its important for competitive players to know which items, especially the more powerful ones like Artifacts, are the best to use. That is because they are so game-warping that using the correct one in the correct situation can be the difference between a first and an eighth.