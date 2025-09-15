Best Comps for Ranked in TFT Set 15: Climb the Ladder Fast With These Builds
As Teamfight Tactics wraps up the first half of TFT Set 15, KO Coliseum, its time to revisit the metagame and see what comps players should be looking to pilot in order to dominate the convergence.
Using data from MetaTFT and analysis from Esports on SI’s TFT expert, figuring out what those comps are has never been easier. Here are the best comps to play in TFT Set 15 KO Coliseum as of Patch TFT15.4.
These compositions are provided by MetaTFT using the “All Ranks” filter and are based on average placement of comps with at least a .25 play rate, as comps below that are not played enough to gather meaningful statistical data.
Protector Xayah
While the lovebird duo of Xayah and Rakan are in TFT, they are not automatically paired with each other since they have different Origins and Classes. But alas, they are the two stars of the show in the premier two-cost reroll comp in Patch TFT15.4.
This comp aims to max out on the protector frontline by utilizing Rakan, K’Sante and Neeko as the main tanks while also doubling as secondary damage sources. Xayah is the main backline damage source as she is a scaling damage dealer thanks to her built-in attack speed steroid that allows her to power up Kraken’s Fury to its max cap quickly. Behind the big frontline, she is able to hit it consistently too.
Players will want to reroll for Xayah and Rakan three-stars on level six before leveling up to put in the rest of the supporting cast.
Mentor Ryze
Despite nerfs to the comp in Patch TFT15.4, Mentor Ryze is still around as one of the premier comps. The comp aims to max out on the Mentor trait which turns Ryze into a super carry and thanks his secondary traits of Executioner and Straegist, the composition puzzle is easy to play as players can slot in Mighty Mech while filling out the Executioner and Strategist traits which also comes with the comp’s main tank being Jarvan IV and secondary damage carry Senna being an Executioner.
This is a standard comp, so players will want to get to level eight as fast as possible and then roll into them while being able to two-star their main champions. The main ones being, of course, Ryze and Jarvan IV. For players who hit a lot of Senna and have items for her, pushing for three-star Senna is a fine choice.
Star Guardian Jinx
Another comp that made it out of the Patch TFT15.4 nerfs alive. Star Guardian Jinx remains as one of the best comps in the game after adjustments made the comp a bit worse as a big vertical while replacing the power with buffs to the individual unit bonuses instead. This redistribution of power didn't slow the comp down as the Jinx and Poppy duo is still dominant.
Like the Ryze comp, this is a standard comp so leveling to eight is ideal before rolling down for Jinx and Poppy two-star’s. FInding a Seraphine is optimal so players will want to eventually push for level nine to be able to find her easier.
Heavyweight Malzahar
A new comp in Patch TFT15.4, Heavyweight Malzahar, is starting to rise through the ranks as one of the best comps in the game. A setup similar to the Protector Xayah comp, this comp relies on going very deep into the Heavyweight class to provide an incredibly strong frontline so that Malzahar can have enough time to ramp his damage through infecting enemy champions. This is a three-cost reroll comp, so players will want to also prioritize Darius alongside Malzahar for an attack damage threat to complement Malzahar’s magic damage.
Since this comp is a three-cost reroll comp, players will want to pause leveling once they hit level seven and roll at that point to find Malzahar three-star. If they happen to pick up a lot of Darius’ along the way, players should just three-star him as well.
Soul Fighter Samira
The best comp in the game by a significant margin in Patch TFT15.4 is Soul Figher Samira. A top comp since the set’s launch, Soul Fighter has been one of the premier vertical traits and with the other top comps getting knocked down a peg. At the same time, Soul Fighter was left relatively untouched, the comp takes the top spot with a sub 4.00 average placement with an astonishing .80 play rate.
This comp is still simple to pilot. Samira is the main carry, while Sett is the main tank. Magic Damage items go on Gwen in the late game, while Viego can be a sleeper carry in the right circumstances or as a plan B if Samira is contested.
Esports Impact
The first Tier 2 tournament of the KO Coliseum competitive season is upon us, so players participating will need to be on top of the metagame, as their chance to qualify for the regional finals is coming up. It’s also important for players looking to qualify for the second Tier 2 tournament, which is approaching quickly and with ladder being a main component in determining eligibility, getting a heads up on the metagame could be the edge they need to qualify. Open tournaments are also on the way, so players of all ranks should be studying the metagame.