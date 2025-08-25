This Little Legend Wins More Lobbies Than Any Other: TFT Tactician Rankings
With Teamfight Tactics Set 15 now in full swing, players are starting to be able to figure out the metagame on which comps to play and what units to buy in-game. But there may be another thing that players could buy that can give them an edge of the competition.
Before the player even loads into the game, their Chibi Champion or Little Legend choice can be a potential make-or-break when it comes to gaining LP. Thanks to MetaTFT.com, the stats on the best and worst TFT Tacticians are available. While improving at the fundamentals of the game is a surefire way to gain more LP, perhaps picking a better Chibi could also yield results.
Here are the best and worst Chibi Champions and Little Legends in TFT Set 15.
The Most Played Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics
- Soul Fighter Powder Monkey
- Chibi Pengu Cosplay Tristana
- Nightbringer Yasuo
- Chibi Zed
- River Sprite (basic)
When looking at the most played Tacticians, there are a few surprises and some that are pretty obvious as well. In fifth place, we have the basic River Sprite. This is the default Tactician players are equipped with. This makes sense as new players will use this Tactician as they learn to play the game before acquiring different ones. In fourth place, it's Chibi Zed, just the base form Little Legend and actually the highest rated base form Chibi Champion in the game. In third place is the highest-played Unbound Tactician, Nightbringer Yasuo, who is one of three Tacticians to reach a million plays.
The most played Chibi Champion by a wide margin is the Chibi Pengu Cosplay Tristana with over a million total plays on the current patch. However, the most played Tactician overall is the Soul Fighter Powder Monkey, which has garnered more than 1.1 million plays in the current patch.
As for the most played Tacticians in each category outside the ones that are in the top five overall, Chibi Yuumi, Sett Morgana and Ezreal round out the top five base form Chibi Champions, while Chibi Spirit Blossom Lillia, Chibi Shork Cosplay Briar, Chibi Dawnbringer Riven and Chibi Blood Moon Aatrox round out the top five Premium Chibi Champions
River Sprite is the most played Little Legend species overall, with Powder Monkey, Featherknight, Choncc, and Poro finishing the top five.
This article is sponsored by MetaTFT. Head over to MetaTFT and discover the best augments, items, and team comps. To download the MetaTFT in-game overlay app, with features like Lobby Scouting, Win Chance, and Match Histories, click here.
The Least Played Little Legends in TFT Set 15
- Pufflet
- Scribble
- Snek
- Bubble
- Gloop
When it comes to the least-played Little Legends, Two Gloop variants are at the bottom of the list. Across all recorded games according to MetaTFT, Hearty Soup Gloop only has 23 total plays, the second least is Poercelain Gloop at only 28. But while the two Gloop’s hold the bottom spot among specific Little Legends, they are not the least-played Little Legend Species. The least-played Little Legend species goes to Chip with a little over 15,000 plays on the current patch. Bubble, Snek, Scribble and Pufflet round out the bottom five species.
As for Chibi Champions, when it comes to base forms, Chibi Riven is the least played with under 10,000 total plays on the patch. But when trying to find the least played premium form, its Chibi Firecracker Jinx, which was actually the very first non-base Chibi Champion. She has 26,000 total plays and ranks at the bottom. One of the main reasons why that may be the case is that she doesn't have a cut scene like the rest of the premium Chibi Champions.
To find the least-played Chibi Champion with a cut-scene, you would only need to look one spot above Firecracker Jinx. It’s actually Prestige Chibi Porcelain Ezreal with just shy of 30,000 total plays. The low play rate could be an indicator of the rarity of the Tactician since its a step above the Mythic Chibi Champions with this one being Prestige, meaning that players would need to exchange 25 Mythic Madalions, while the standard Mythic Chibi Champions only take 10. Rounding out the bottom five are Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe, Chibi Mecha Malphite and Chibi Star Guardian Ahri, surprisingly.
The Least Successful Little Legends in TFT Set 15
When adjusting for a sample size of at least 500 plays, the Star Nemesis Noctero Little Legend has the lowest average placement of 4.7,6 with the Jelly Dowsie, Spirit Blossom Akana Lightcharger and Star Guardian Sliverwing all coming in at 4.72.
When looking at the worst species overall, there is a two-way tie for last place. Prancie and Fenroar both have an average placement of 4.52, but Fenroar has almost triple the amount of total plays and a slightly worse win rate. Outside of the bottom two, four species are neck and neck at a 4.51 average placement. QiQi, Hauntling, Knight Hound and Khat’Sai are on the verge of taking the bottom spot.
On the Chibi Champion front, Chibi Kayle is alone at the bottom with a 4.51 average placement with Chibi Illia, Seraphine, Lee Sin, Morgana, Sett and Katarina all sharing second worst with 4.48s.
As for the worst-placing premium Chibi Champion, Chibi PROJECT: Zed is in last place with a 4.46. On the Unbound front, Vayne and Jhin are the worst Unbound Tacticains at 4.48 average placements.
The Most Successful Little Legends in TFT Set 15
Looking at which Little Legends dominate lobbies, All-Seeing Hundun takes the top spot with a 4.26 average placement, but three different Bun Bun variants fill out the rest of the top five.
Ironically as a species overall, its actually Molediver that is the best Little Legend tied with Hamlet at a 4.40. Rounding out the top five is Pufflet, Bubble and Poro.
There isn't one single Chibi Champion that rules them all when looking at average placement. There are six different Tacticians that share the top spot with a 4.41 average placement. Headliner Chibi K/DA POP/STAR Kai’Sa, Chibi Panda Annie, Soul Figher Gwen, base form Gwen, Dragonmancer Ashe and Poercelain Irelia all share the throne for the top spot.
Esports Impact
While the stats for Tacticians don't inherently give players an advantage since they are just purely for cosmetic effect, knowing which ones place above others could be an additional indicator of the strength of the lobby and players in it. Some specific Tacticians carry a reputation. Back in the early days of TFT, Molediver was commonly used by various highly rated players.