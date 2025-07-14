History Made in Final Lobby of the TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown
The climax of the Teamfight Tactics Set 14 world championships has come to a close after a historic final lobby that set the record for longest Top 8 in TFT Tacticians Crown history. With the final game coming down to a true winner-take-all, it was Japan’s “Summertimer” who was able to shake off a horrendous start to the day and put it together when he needed to most.
In his first Tacticians Crown appearance, Summertimer takes gold and the lions share of the $470,000 prize pool and is the undisputed king of Cyber City.
History was made with the final lobby
The TFT Cyber City Tactician’s Crown had one of the most objectively even lobbies in the history of the game. In the Checkmate format, there is no set amount of games, but there is a minimum and a theoretical maximum. The minimum games the format can have is four, because a player has to reach 20 points (Eight points for a first, seven for a second and so on) before they even have a chance to end the tournament. Once they reach 20 points and are in “Check” they need to win a game in order to be crowned champion.
The math behind it is that, at a minimum, it will take a player three games to reach check, and if the player then wins Game 4, the tournament is over. However, the tournament can be extended as long as the winner of the lobby could be a player who was not in check. This can theoretically reach Game 8 in the most extreme condition, but it is more likely than not that the tournament ends in five or six games.
But at the TFT Cyber City Tactician’s Crown, the final lobby set a record by reaching a historic Game 7 with every single member in check. It was a true winner-take-all for the eight players involved. And with the final lobby having eight players that have never won a world championship before, the nerves of everyone involved were shot by this point and the winner would be the player who can shake off everything that had occurred past the last six hours and lock in one last time.
And if the insanity wasnt enough, the encounter for this legendary Game 7 was the infamous “Crab Rave” which essentially accelerates the lobbies economy which allows the players to reach crazy uncapped boards. But there is a drawback, the PvE round in Stage 5 features an giant Crab that packs a serious punch and has killed many a player in high stakes scenarios before.
As the dust settled on Game 7 and players started dropping out of contention, it was the Game 6 winner that ended up going back-to-back it was Japan’s very own “Summertimer” who in his first world championship was able to take home the gold and is now $150,000 richer.
The pros and cons of the checkmate format showed itself at TFT Cyber City Tactican's Crown
Rounding out the top three in second place was Hong Kong’s AQ1H. Not only did he dominate the final lobby, heading into the Top 8, but he was also the overall point leader, as he was the best player in the tournament until the final two games. He showcased the uglier side of having a checkmate format as in terms of points earned, he ended with 44 which is a full 8 points (or first place finish) above every single player in the lobby and a full 12 points more than the winner Summertimer, who before his back-to-back first place finishes went 8/8/7 in Game 3-5. AQ1H only went bottom four in one of the seven games. While the placement may be frustrating, AQ1H is still taking home $50,000 for his efforts.
In third place is the highest placing AMER representative, Nicholas "wasianiverson" Faust, who was actually tied with AQ1H in total points entering Day 3. Wasianiverson had a chance to end the tournament in Game 6 against Summertimer, but could not find the last Aphelios in order to hit Aphelios three-star, which would have almost certainly won him the game. Wasianiverson will take home third place once again for the second time in five world championship appearances.
In terms of regional legacy, this gives Japan their third world champion which now puts them tied for second all time with China. North America still has the most world champions with four. New season kicks off soon with TFT Set 15, KO Coliseum