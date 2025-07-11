TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown - How to Watch the Set 14 World Championship
After a hectic three months of action in Cyber City, it is time to crown the next Teamfight Tactics world champion. The TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown tournament officially kicks off this weekend from July 11-13. It features the best players from across the world competing for a share of the nearly $500,000 USD prize pool and, of course, the coveted Tactician's Crown.
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the TFT Set 14 world championships, including the format, players to watch, and of course, where to tune into the action.
What is the TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown
The Tactician’s Crown is TFT’s World Championship event, where the best players from across the world compete against one another to claim the title of World Champion. These events happen at the end of each set, with the current Tactician’s Crown being for TFT Set 14, Cyber City.
The event will play host to 40 players from across the world who will compete semi-remotely over the course of three days. Each region has an allocated number of spots, outlined as follows:
- 10 from the Americas region
- 11 from APAC
- 9 from EMEA
- 10 from China
The format of the event consists of all 40 players on Day 1 being shuffled into five lobbies of eight players with lobbies being reseeded every two games. At the end of six games, the Top 32 players will advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have the 32 remaining players come back, keeping their points from Day 1. They will then be sorted into four lobbies of eight players. Lobbies are reseeded after every two games, just like on Day 1. This time, though, every two games will see players with the lowest number of points eliminated. This means after the first two games, the tournament will shrink to 24 players. Following two more games, only 16 players remain.
After six games on Day 2, the Top 4 players will advance to the finals, with the bottom four players being eliminated. This will leave eight players in limbo with four spots left in the finals. These eight players will play one final game; the top four move on, and the bottom four are eliminated.
Grand Finals takes place on Day 3. Here, the final eight players will have their points reset and will play in what is known as the “Checkmate 20” format. This means that there is no set number of games. Instead, players will race to 20 points, after which they will be put in “Check.” Once a player is in Check, if they win a game, the tournament ends with them being crowned champion.
The format is somewhat similar to Apex Legends' Match Point system.
The champion will walk away with a grand prize of $150,000 USD, the title of Cyber City champion and a direct invite to the next set’s Tactician's Crown.
Who will win the TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown?
There are many notable players in this Set’s Tactician's Crown. Former world champions as well as multiple-time world qualifiers are in attendance.
Reigning world champion and only the second two-time champion Joseph “Dishsoap” Goldsmith, who currently plays under the 100 Thieves banner, is looking to cement himself as the greatest of all time. His competition for that title is ironically, “Title” from Japan. However, he did not qualify for this event, which gives Dishsoap the special opportunity to become the first-ever three-time TFT World Champion.
Fan-favorite player Alex “Kurumx” Tompkins is returning to his third world championship after a nearly two-year absence. He is a former North American champion and was a long time player for Team Liquid.
Dragonlands World Champion Cao "XunGe" Tiantian from China is also in attendance, looking to take down his second world championship and put himself in the conversation of the world's best. His first world championship came in Set 7. Seven sets later, he has the opportunity to join the shortlist of two-time world champions.
And then there is EU’s Eric "Voltariux" Gadchaux who is making his sixth trip to the world championships, looking to finally turn a top-eight finish into a Tactician’s Crown.
Where to Watch the TFT Cyber City Tactician's Crown
The event kicks off live on Friday, July 11 at 4 am PT with many different channels streaming the action. The official broadcast can be found on Twitch and YouTube (see above) on the official TFT channels. The official broadcast will have professional commentary and analysts breaking down the action.
For viewers looking for a more casual viewing experience, a complete list of co-streamers can be found on the Tactician's Crown website. All three days will have livestreams and each day starts at 4 am PT.
There will also be a special Set 15 showmatch after the conclusion of the final lobby on Sunday, July 13.