TFT Cyber City Tactician's Cup 1 - Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
The first competitive event of the Teamfight Tactics esports circuit for TFT Set 14: Cyber City is already here. As the kickoff event for the exciting competitive season, Tactician's Cup I will be the first of three major events leading into the Regional Finals at the of the set, which will determine which players from the AMER region will represent themselves at the TFT Cyber City Tacticians Crown, also known as the Cyber City World Championship.
Here is a breakdown of everything players and spectators need to know about the AMER Cyber City Tactician's Cup I, including format, players, prize pool and of course, where to watch. Action kicks off on Friday, April 25.
Format for Tactician's Cup I
Being played on Patch TFT14.2, The Tactician's Cup I roster consists of 128 players from the three sub-regions of the AMER circuit. 70 of those players consist of.
- 17 from the Brazil ranked ladder
- 13 from the LATAM ranked ladder
- 32 from the NA ranked ladder
- 4 from the Brazil Sub-Regional Circuit
- 4 from the LATAM Sub-Regional Circuit
The remaining 58 players qualified through last weekend’s Tacticians Trials event, which was a semi-open event in which 256 players played in a pre-event to determine the last spots for this event.
These 128 players will start Day 1 on a clean point slate. Lobbies will be seeded using a snake seeding method before the tournament starts and will have lobbies rotate through snake seeding after every two games. Six games will be played on Day 1. At the end of Game 6, the Top 64 players will advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have those 64 qualified players from Day 1 play an additional six games again rotating after every two games. At the end of those six games, the Top 32 players will advance to Day 3.
Day 3’s format is a bit different. The Top 32 players will play five games using the typical point system. But after Game 5, the Top 16 players in points will advance to the Penultimate Lobbies without a point reset. In these two lobbies of eight players, each lobby will fire off one additional game. After this game, the Top 8 players will advance to the final lobby. Just like the Penultimate Lobbies, the Final Lobby will also not have a point reset, and it will also only fire one additional game. So after a total of seven games held on Day 3, the champion will be the player with the most total points among the Top 8 players.
Prizing for Tactician's Cup I
The winner of the Tactician's Cup I will receive $3,000 USD while the Top 32 competitors will split the remaining $9,500 USD of the $12,500 USD prize pool where $1700 will go to 2nd place and will trickle down to $100 for 32nd.
Here is a breakdown of the prize breakdown for each placement.
- 1st - $3000
- 2nd - $1700
- 3rd - $1000
- 4th - $800
- 5th - $700
- 6th - $600
- 7th - $500
- 8th - $400
- 9th-12th - $250
- 13th-16th - $200
- 17th-24th - $150
- 25th-32nd - $100
While there is a cash prize on the line, players placing well in the Tactician's Cup I will be rewarded valuable championship points in which will be vital for qulaitying for the AMER Regional Championship also known as the Golden Spatula.
Here is a breakdown of the points awarded for each placement.
- 1: 90
- 2: 85
- 3: 83
- 4: 81
- 5: 79
- 6: 78
- 7: 77
- 8: 76
- 9-10: 74
- 11-12: 73
- 13-14: 72
- 15-16: 71
- 17-18: 69
- 19-20: 68
- 21-22: 67
- 23-24: 66
- 25-26: 65
- 27-28: 64
- 29-30: 63
- 31-32: 62
- 33-34: 59
- 35-37: 58
- 38-40: 57
- 41-43: 56
- 44-46: 55
- 47-49: 54
- 50-52: 53
- 53-55: 52
- 56-58: 51
- 59-61: 50
- 62-64: 49
- 65-69: 46
- 70-74: 45
- 75-80: 44
- 81-86: 43
- 87-92: 42
- 93-98: 41
- 99-104: 40
- 105-110: 39
- 111-116: 38
- 117-122: 37
- 123-128: 36
Speaking of, the winner of Tactician's Cup I will automatically qualify for the AMER Golden Spatula, while the Top 4 players will automatically qualify for Tactician's Cup II.
Where to Watch Tactician's Cup I
All three days of the Tactician's Cup I will be streamed officially on the Teamfight Tactics Twitch and YouTube channels. The channels will feature a cast of live commentators and analysts, bringing spectators different angles of the action.
There are also several co-streamers from around the AMER region that will also be broadcasting the games live as well.
And finally, the players themselves may be streaming their perspectives while they play.
The action kicks off on Friday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PST, and continues at 1 p.m. PST each day through Sunday, April 27.