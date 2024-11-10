Don't miss all this set of Arcane champions in the new TFT
Riot Games has put 10 exclusive characters from Arcane into TFT that cant be found anywhere else
With the new Teamfight Tactics expansion being all about Arcane, Riot Games has went all out with the Arcane fanfare. In TFT Set 13, Into the Arcane, almost every single champion that appears in Arcane is in this TFT set and to go even further, Riot has created a cast of champions that aren't even in League of Legends into this set. Players may remember this before with Silco, but this time Riot has made a whopping 10 brand new champions that are exclusive to TFT.
Here are all the exclusive TFT Arcane champions along with their gold cost, traits and abilities.
1. Loris
- Three-Cost/Enforcer/Sentinel
- Ability: Piltover Bulwark
- Gain 500/575/675 (AP) Shield for 4 seconds. It redirects 0.5% of damage taken by adjacent allies. When it expires, deal 150/225/360 (AP) magic damage in a cone.
2. Maddie
- One-cost/Enforcer/Sniper
- Ability: Fan the Hammer
- Fire 6 shots towards the farthest enemy that deal 1.25/1.25/1.4 + 10/15/25 (AD) physical damage to the first enemy they hit.
3. Powder
- One-cost/Family/Scrap/Ambusher
- Ability: Misfit Toy
- Send a monkey towards the largest group of enemies, causing a 2-hex radius explosion on impact. Enemies hit take 305/460/680 (AP) magic damage, reduced by 0.33% for each hex they are away from the epicenter. Wound and 1% Burn applied for 5 seconds to all enemies hit.
4. Renni
- Three-Cost/Chem-Baron/Bruiser
- Abiility: Sludgerunner's Smash
- Heal 320/350/400 + 0.15 (Health & AP) over 1.5 seconds. For the duration, raise target into the air, Stunning them, and dealing 5 (AD) physical damage. Afterwards, slam them down, dealing 2 (AD) physical damage to all adjacent enemies.
5. Scar
- Three-Cost/Firelight/Watcher
- Ability: Sumpsnipe Surprise
- Lob bombs at the nearest 3 enemies, Stunning them for 1.5/1.5/1.75 seconds and dealing 120/180/280 (AP) magic damage to each. Heal 240/280/330 (AP).
6. Sevika
- Five-Cost/High Roller/Chem-Baron/Pit FIghter
- Ability: Beat the Odds
- Randomly cast 1 of 3 spells, with a chance of a Jackpot!
- Flamethrower
Extendo-Punch
Chomp
7. Smeech
- Three-Cost/Chem-Baron/Ambusher
- Ability: Scrap Hacker
- Leap towards the enemy with the fewest items within 4 hexes. Slash 3 times, dealing a total of 5 + 70/105/170 (AD) physical damage. If they die, leap again, dealing 0.3% less damage.
8. Steb
- One-Cost/Enforcer/Bruiser
- Ability: Field Medicine
- Passive: On heal, heal the 2 closest allies for 0.25% of the amount.
- Active: Heal for 270/310/360 (AP) and strike target for 260/390/585 (AP) magic damage.
9. Vander
- Two-Cost/Family/Watcher
- Ability: Hound of the Underground
- Stop attacking and brace for 2.5 seconds, gaining 100/125/150 (AP) Armor and Magic Resist. Empower the next attack to deal 4 (AD) physical damage, increased by 2 (AD) physical damage for each 1 or 2 cost champion on your team.
10. Violet
- One-Cost/Family/Pit Fighter
- Ability: 1-2-3 Combo
- Jab target 2 times for 1.35/1.35/1.4 (AD) physical damage each. Then uppercut them, dealing 4/4/4.25 + 40/60/90 (AD & AP) physical damage and briefly knocking them up
