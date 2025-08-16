TFT Team-Based Esports is Sick: Esports World Cup Finals Recap
The first major Teamfight Tactics tournament of the TFT KO Coliseum season has just wrapped up at the Esports World Cup. The unique 4v4 format showcased a ton of excitement and was a fantastic kick-off to the competitive season ahead.
After the dust settled, Weibo Gaming took down Virtus pro in the grand finals 3-1 to capture the 2025 EWC TFT title and the $150,000 grand prize. While China keeps the crown in their region, other regions are left to lick their wounds and reflect on the event, and the less-than-ideal meta that played out. Here is a look at all the top stories that came from EWC TFT 2025.
This article is sponsored by MetaTFT. Head over to MetaTFT and discover the best augments, items, and team comps.
China picks up its second straight EWC TFT victory
After Wolves Esports won the 2024 EWC TFT tournament, China repeated again as champions in the 2025 event.
The winning team, WBG, was definitely talented but didn't feature any of China’s household names internationally. The four players on the team have all played in at least one Tactician’s Crown, but none of them placed particularly high.
Internationally, their best player was Yin "Saopimi" Shengjie, whose claim to fame is a final lobby finish at the TFT Into the Arcane world championship, where he finished in 5th place. The two-time world championship qualifier now has some more hardware to put on his mantel, as not only did his team take down the EWC, he was also awarded with Finals MVP.
NA had a poor showing
NA brought two teams to the 2025 EWC TFT event. Team Vitality’s four-man squad consisted of the ever-so-popular Michael "k3soju" Zhang, alongside three-time world championship qualifier Jeffrey "Milk" Pan, alongside Kevin "setsuko" Jiang as well as Kevin "Prestivent" Zou.
After winning their first game in the group stage, the team dropped their next two sets to T1 and the champions, WBG and failed to advance to the bracket stage.
The other NA team, Citadel Gaming, didn't have as stacked a cast, but they were led by two-time North American champion Robin “Robinsongz” Sung. In fact, two of their members never even qualified for a world championship before. But in this 4v4 format, single accomplishments are not everything. Citadel Gaming actually had a clean sweep in their group stage, going 2-0 in sets and a combined 4-0 in games. But their run came to an end in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 loss to T1.
No NA team made it past the Quarterfinals this year and no NA team has advanced past the semi-finals in the history of the event, leaving a lot to be desired from what many consider to be the best TFT region in the world.
Gangplank warped the entire event
With the entire EWC played on the Patch TFT15.1B, Gangplank was dominant, and it’s no surprise. Looking at the stats from MetaTFT, the Gangplank composition had an average placement in the mid three’s which is extremely rare, especially for a comp that is played as much as this one.
The reason why GP was so strong in Patch TFT15.1B is thanks to an interaction with the Power Up Stretchy Arms. This power-up grants the holder a 10% attack speed boost and an additional hex of range on every takedown. Historically, giving melee champions range is a bad idea, as their kit’s power is traded for their vulnerability of being a frontline unit. GP is no different. With GP’s ability being essentially a 40 mana execute at three-star, GP is able to quickly scale into infinite range and take down any foe from a distance with ramping attack speed and damage.
As one of the most overtuned units ever, its no surprise that GP was the deciding factor of all four games played in the grand finals and nearly all the games played in the event.
Related Article: Esports World Cup: All Winners, Placements and Prize Money
EWC 2025 Impact
As for the impact this event has on the EWC overall, WBG’s win catapults the team 11 spots into 8th place, gaining 1000 points from this event. It now accounts for over half the team's total points. Virtus Pro maintains its fourth-place spot with a second-place finish in the TFT event, which earned it 750 points and now puts it only 200 points behind Team Vitality for third place, as of the time of this article's publication. T1 and Aegis picked up 500 points apiece as well ,with T1 getting into the top 10 with their semi-final finish.