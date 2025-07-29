EXCLUSIVE Interview: On-Demand Tournaments Coming in TFT Set 15
With the release of KO Coliseum, Teamfight Tactics has officially launched its 15th expansion and recently celebrated its sixth anniversary. It has been an incredible high roll for the leading Auobattler in the space. But TFT shows no signs of slowing down, especially on the esports side.
TFT Set 15 marks a massive shakeup for TFT Esports, which includes a regional pro-league circuit, a revamped Tier 2 system featuring a test trial of “on-demand” tournaments in the Americas, and the announcement of improvements coming to the TFT Paris Open at the end of the year.
Esports on SI’s Warren Younger sat down with Michael Sherman, the Director of TFT and Emerging Esports at Riot Games, to discuss what is in the pipeline for TFT Esports for the rest of 2025.
Introducing TFT Pro Circuit
The main goal of the regional leagues isn't to create this grand production on the levels of the LTA or VCT, but to reward the games' top players for consistently being at the top of the mountain. Sherman pointed out a flaw in the whole system that is now easily solved with Pro Circuit.
“You grind ladder, you grind through all the cups, you qualify into the Tacticians Crown, you had your best set ever, Congratulations, new set comes out, you start all over no offseason, just a huge grind,” Sherman said. “There are some players that we see over and over again make it to the top, we know they are good, we know they commit, making them re-prove themselves every set can lead to burnout and lack of motivation.”.
Now players can improve faster by dedicating more time to testing and learning the game, rather than spending time learning the game while having to grind nonstop on the ladder. This should elevate the level of play for TFT going forward.
With that said, Sherman pointed out that the goal isn't to have TFT players become full-time pros off of playing in Pro Circuit alone; instead, they will put the ball in the players' court. A requirement for all Pro Circuit players is that during the Pro Circuit tournaments, all players must stream their point of view from their main channels. There will be no official broadcast, so viewership is funneled into spectators' favorite players. Sherman hopes this will lead players to use this opportunity to promote themselves.
“We hope players can use this as a platform to launch or help their streaming careers, content creation, and coaching,” Sherman said.
He points out that two-time TFT World Champion Joseph "Dishsoap" Goldsmith has emerged as one of the best examples of using the game to launch a career. Dishsoap and Dan “Frodan” Chou run TFT Academy, one of the premier coaching and guide websites for the game.
“Our goal is like, ‘if I do well [In Pro Circuit], how can that turn into a way to make a name for myself.”
On-Demand tournaments coming to the Americas region.
While the established top players now have their avenue to qualify for the end-of-set regional finals and world championships, Riot is also focusing on how to get the next Dishsoap and more into the fray. The revamped Tier 2 will not feature any Pro Circuit players, which Sherman outlines as a golden opportunity for the Master and Grandmaster players to take that next step.
“The Top 32 players from each region have all been pushed somewhere else, which should create space for new players to rise and make a name for themselves,” Sherman said.
But that's not where Tier 2 ends. The Cups are typically based on ladder snapshots, which reward players who invest the time and effort to achieve their high ranks. Sherman outlines that this alienates a surprisingly large number of players who want to partake in TFT esports but don't have the time to grind the ranked ladder, but still believe they could be good enough on any given day. That’s where the newly implemented on-demand tournaments come in.
The tournaments will work as follows: players can sign up through a link a few days before each tournament weekend. After they sign up, players will be given a tournament realm account and a link to download the tournament realm client. And then on the day of, players will be able to play in these on-demand tournaments every 30 minutes. Details on prizing will be announced at a later date. However, for the initial test run in the Americas region for TFT Set 15, the main prize will be automatic qualification into the Tier 2 cups, bypassing the need to be high-ranked on the ladder snapshot. Sherman believes this will ignite the will to compete in the average player.
“Our dream state is for players who win these and get elevated to the Tier 2 cups to feel like valid competitors who weren't necessarily the exact competitors that we would have seen from the snapshot, but they are competitive nonetheless,” Sherman said.
TFT Paris Open and Beyond
As the 2025 year hits the mid-way mark with the back half loaded with a brand new TFT ecosystem, the big celebration event is sure to be the TFT Paris Open, the third in the massively popular official LAN tournaments. This year's event, which is taking place in the EU for the first time, features several improvements over the first two events, including an increased player cap and a host of exciting announcements that will be revealed as we approach the event. Sherman is excited to see how people react to what has become, in his eyes, the biggest “TFT Party”.
“I think players onsite would tell you that these tournaments are not the most competitive, sweaty tournaments of the year; they were the most fun competition of TFT they have participated in,” Sherman said.
But don't get it twisted. The event still has the world's best showing up to compete for glory and a massive cash prize. However, making sure the event is fun for everyone is key. Sherman wants to double down on that and eventually include literally everyone.
“I would love to get to a point where the event is truly open, to have a machine for everyone that shows up,” Sherman said, “The big thing for me is how we can continue to build and invest into TFT esports in a way that is not only aspirational, but also inspirational.
“The TFT Paris Open is going to be such a great way to cap off this year, following the first set of
Pro Circuit and then just everything else that’s yet to come in 2026 and beyond.”.