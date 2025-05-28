GAME CHANGING Item Rework: Teamfight Tactics Patch Notes Patch TFT14.5
Teamfight Tactics 14th expansion, Cyber City has now officially reached the halfway mark with the release of Patch TFT14.5. With the meta in a good spot heading into the second half of the set, Riot Games is taking the chance to fix something that has been a long time coming. This will affect not only the current metagame, but all metagames going forward. For the first time in literal years, TFT is getting an Item update.
While the aspects unique to TFT Set 14 are not seeing a ton of changes in Patch TFT14.5, this is without a doubt, one of the most impactful patches in TFT history. It’s been a long time since there has been an item rework in the game, let alone in the middle of an expansion. It’s been literal years since new items have made their way into TFT. The last few items put into the game were Steadfast Heart and Red Buff back in Set 10: Remix Rumble. But this time around, it's not just two items — it's three brand-new items and three additional reworks. The game is about to change now and forever.
Players will absolutely need to read up on these patch notes before diving into games when Patch TFT14.5 hits the live servers on Wednesday May, 28.
Items
Patch TFT14.5 replaces three established items and reworks another three on top of that. These items will, without a doubt, have a massive impact on the game. Fan-favorite items Redemption, Runaan’s Hurricane and Statikk Shiv are no longer in the game while established staples like Guinsoo’s Rageblade received new functionality. Here is an in-depth look at what the new items and reworks do.
- [Reworked] Guardbreaker. Guardbreaker has been renamed to Striker's Flail
- Striker's Flail: 150 Health, 20% AS, 20% Crit Chance, 10% Damage Amp, Crits grant 5% Damage Amp for 5 seconds, stacking up to 4 times.
- [Reworked] Guinsoo's Rageblade: 10 AP, 10% AS, Grants 7% stacking Attack Speed per second.
- Redemption has been removed and replaced by Spirit Visage
- NEW Spirit Visage: 200 Health, 15 Mana, 10% Durability, Restore 2.5% of missing Health each second.
- Runaan's Hurricane has been removed and replaced by Kraken's Fury
- NEW Kraken's Fury: AD: 15%, AS: 10%, MR: 20, Attacks grant 3% stacking Attack Damage.
- Statikk Shiv has been removed and replaced by Void Staff
- NEW Void Staff: 35 AP, 15 Mana, 15% AS, Attacks and Ability damage 30% Shred the target for 3 seconds. This effect does not stack.
- [Reworked] Sterak's Gage: Health: 150 ⇒ 300, AD: 15 ⇒ 40%, At 60% Health, gain a Shield equal to 60% of the wearer's maximum Health that rapidly decays over 6 seconds.
Radiant Items
- Radiant Striker's Flail (Chainstriker): 150 Health, 40% AS, 40% Crit Chance, 20% Damage Amp, Crits grant 10% Damage Amp for 8 seconds, stacking up to 4 times
- Radiant Guinsoo's Rageblade (Guinsoo's Reckoning): 20 AP, 20% AS, Gain 14% stacking Attack Speed every second
- Radiant Spirit Visage (More-Spirited Visage): 400 Health, 15 Mana, 15% Durability, Restore 5% of missing Health each second
- Radiant Kraken's Fury (Torrential Maelstrom): AD: 30%, AS: 25%, MR: 20%, Attacks grant 6% stacking Attack Damage
- Radiant Void Staff (Icathia's Revenge): 15 Mana, 50 AP, 30% AS, Attacks and Ability Damage 30% Shred the target for the rest of combat. This effect does not stack.
- Radiant Sterak's Gage (Sterak's Megashield): 600 Health, 80% AD, At 60% Health, gain a shield equal to 100% of the wearer's maximum Health that rapidly decays over 8 seconds.
Artifacts
So Statikk Shiv as a standard item is no longer in the game. Instead, it has been moved into the list of Artifacts where it now acts not as a damage shred, but an AoE damage item on top of that. Here is the full list of Artifact changes:
- NEW Flickerblade: 15% AS, 10 AP, 10 AD, Attacks grant 8% stacking AS. Every 5 attacks also grant 4 AD & 5 AP
- NEW The Indomitable: 400 HP, 20 Armor, 20 MR. The holder's Move Speed is drastically reduced. Gain 10% max HP, stun immunity, and pull the current target into melee range.
- NEW Statikk Shiv: 30 AP, 30% AS. Every 3rd attack deals 30 + 40% of the holder's Ability Power as bonus magic damage to 4 enemies.
- NEW Titanic Hydra: 300 HP, 15 AD, 15% AS. Attacks deal 3% of the holder's max Health plus 8% of their Attack Damage as bonus physical damage to the target and adjacent enemies.
- Anima Visage has been removed
- Lich Bane Proc Damage: 200/270/340/410/480 ⇒ 240/320/400/480/540
- Mogul's Mail HP Per Stack: 7 ⇒ 10
- Wit's End HP: 0 ⇒ 300, Armor: 0 ⇒ 30
- Spite has been removed
Traits
Not much is happening in the Trait department in Patch TFT14.5 as too many changes on top of the item rework would overstimulate the metagame. With that said, some high-end intervals on vertical traits are seeing some love.
- Anima Squad (3) weapons damage increased by 10%
- Exotech (7) AS per item: 9% ⇒ 11%
- Exotech (7) HP per item: 225 ⇒ 240
- Techie AP: 20/50/90/130 ⇒ 20/50/95/140
- A.M.P. (5) HP: 600 ⇒ 500
- Boombot (6) Missile Damage: 275 ⇒ 260
- Rapidfire (6) AS per stack: 24% ⇒ 22%
Champions
The Champion section of the Patch TFT14.5 notes are also pretty small with just a single nerf to Leona and a few buffs to some underused champions like Graves and Kindred.
- Kindred AD: 48 ⇒ 50
- Kindred Ability AD%: 520% ⇒ 520/520/540/560%
- Nidalee Ability Damage: 200/300/455/610 ⇒ 220/330/500/670
- Graves AD: 50 ⇒ 55
- Graves Ability AD%: 40/40/45/50% ⇒ 40/40/48/55%
- LeBlanc Ability Damage: 65/95/145 ⇒ 70/105/160
- Vayne Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 25/75
- Veigar Ability Damage: 320/420/560 ⇒ 320/450/600
- Rengar AD: 63 ⇒ 65
- Leona Mana: 50/110 ⇒ 60/120
- Alistar Flat Damage Reduction: 15/20/30/40 ⇒ 15/20/33/45
- Kog’Maw Ability Attacks bonus damage ratio: 50/50/50/50% ⇒ 50/50/60/75%
- Seraphine Ability Damage: 250/375/585/795 ⇒ 250/375/600/825
- Vi Ability Shield: 275/350/450/550 ⇒ 275/350/500/650
- Cho'Gath 3 star HP Ability scaling: 77% ⇒ 66%
- Ziggs Bomb travel time: 0.5s ⇒ 0.4s
- Ziggs Cast Point: 0.5s ⇒ 0.33s
- Aurora Base Ability Damage: 50/90/3333 ⇒ 50/120/3333
Esports Impact
The item rework in Patch TFT14.5 could be the most impactful change to the game for competitive players in the history of the game. While sets come and go, core game mechanics stay, no matter what new traits and champions come. Players who are quick to figure out the optimal use for the new items will undoubtedly have a big advantage as the esports season hits its stride