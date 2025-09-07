TFT Paris Open - How to sign up to play and to spectate
The biggest celebration in Teamfight Tactics makes it’s way into Europe with the third instalment of the yearly TFT Open series. With extremely successful trips to Vegas and Macao, EU gets its first event in Paris, France, on the weekend of December 12th through the 14th at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.
This unique, in-person event is more like a TFT convention, with a $300,000 semi-open tournament that attracts the world's best players and the community at large. As for how one can participate or simply attend the show, the complete details, including tournament format, pricing, and sign-up information, are provided below.
What is the TFT Paris Open
The premier yearly LAN event for TFT features a pool of 768 players in a semi-open format where players ranging from the best pros in the world to aspiring players in Masters meet up face-to-face to fight for the title of TFT Open Champion, this year for the first time in Europe.
The prize pool for the event is over $300,000 with a cool $100,000 going to first place alone with payouts extending all the way to the top 128.
As for the format, players will fight through three days of competition with players being eliminated to noted intervals. Day 1 will have the field go from 768 down to just 256. On Day 2, the surviving 256 will find themselves playing three games, after which the field will be cut in half, down to 128. From 128, the field will play in three more games before cutting in half once more to a Top 64, at which point the excitement truly begins.
For the first time, all eight players who will make the final lobby will have to first win their Top 64 lobby via checkmate format, which is usually only played during championship finals. This format is simple; players will race to 20 points to put themselves in check. Once a player in check wins a game, the lobby is done, and the winner is the victor. In this case, they will punch their ticket to Day 3, along with the seven other lobby winners.
Day 3 will once again be a checkmate format to determine the third-ever TFT Open Champion.
How to sign up to play in the TFT Paris Open
For players looking to get into the main event, the sign-up period is staggered by rank. Meaning that if you are a top player, you will have a better shot at making it into the event than someone that is below master.
Starting on Sunday September 7, Players that made it to the last world championship in Set 14 also known as the TFT Cyber City Tacticians Crown will be able to purchase passes first as well as players that are in the TFT Pro Circuit.
The following day on Monday, September 8, signups extend to players that hit Challenger before the August 31 snapshot. Following that on Tuesday September 9, any remaining passes will extend to Grandmasters and Masters. And if there are still passes available then on Wednesday September 10 passes will be open to everyone.
Historically, passes have sold out during the Challenger pre-sale. But with the TFT Paris Open extending to 768 players, there may be chances for players who are in Grandmasters and Masters to be able to participate. The dates and times the passes are on sale are listed below. Passes go on sale each day at 5 am PST
- September 7: Tactician's Crown and TFT Pro Circuit Participants Pre-Sale
- September 8: Challenger Pre-Sale
- September 9: Grandmasters + Masters Pre-Sale
- September 10: General and Spectator Sale
How much does TFT Paris Open it cost and what do you get
Not only do higher-ranked players have priority to get into the TFT Paris Open, but the higher the rank a player is, the cheaper the pass is. Passes start at $399, but there is a steep discount for being Master and above. For Master and GM players, the pass is $100 cheaper and will run those players only $299. However, Challenger players receive a $200 discount, bringing the price tag down to only $199.
The competitor pass isnt just confirmation of playing the main event, players will also receive the following
- A competitor jacket with custom badges
- In-game skin Chibi from Set 16
- Access to all dev and community panels
- Meet & greet activities
- Entry into the Main Event
How to sign up as a spectator for the TFT Paris Open
Even if players can't get into the main event, these Opens are essentially giant TFT conventions with a lot of activities for anyone to do including side event tournaments, panels, artist alleys, activations and more.
Riot is having an early bird sale period for spectator passes that starts on Wednesday September 10 and will run through October 9. After that, prices will increase and passes will remain on sale up through December 12. Spectators have the choice of buying a one-day ticket or a three-day ticket at the prices below
- One-Day ticket: 35 EUR (45 EUR during the regular sale period)
- Three-Day ticket: 100 EUR (130 EUR during the regular sale period)
There is also a special “Brilliance Bundle” that costs 230 EUR during the early bird period and will rise to 260 EUR during the regular sale period and has limited availability but comes with many perks for spectators looking to really get the most of the event. The complete list is below
- 3 Day Ticket
- Exclusive TFT Paris Open Duffle Bag
- TFT Paris Open Carré Scarf
- The Official TFT Paris Open Mousepad
- Set 16 Poster
- Priority Line at Merch Booth
- Priority Seating for Finals
- Commemorative Event Badge
For spectators wanting to just add the bundle to their itinerary without the ticket, or for spectators that already have a ticket, the price of the bundle without the three-day ticket will run $150.