TFT Patch Notes 14.18 — The Biggest Patch Ever
Although there are no longer mid-season updates to Teamfight Tactics expansions, TFT Patch 14.18 certainly feels like one.
With a ton of new reworks, A brand new system mechanic and a lot of balance changes, this is the one patch players definitely need to lock in on if they want to continue to climb the ranked ladder. Here is an in-depth look at the TFT 14.18 patch notes.
System Changes
NEW - Golden Frying Pan
Perhaps one of the biggest system updates in TFT history, a brand new item component is coming to the convergence in TFT Patch 14.18.
We all know that the Golden Spatula lets players create emblems for specific origins but getting an emblem for a specific class is nearly impossible.
In order to foster creativity and brand new strategies, Riot Games is introducing the Golden Frying Pan. Combining an item component with the Golden Frying Pan will create class emblems like Mage and Multistriker opening up new combos.
Here is a complete list of all the combinations.
- Pan + Sword = Hunter Emblem
- Pan + Rod = Mage Emblem
- Pan + Bow = Multistriker Emblem
- Pan + Tear = Scholar Emblem
- Pan + Glove = Warrior Emblem
- Pan + Belt = Shapeshifter Emblem
- Pan + Cloak = Preserver Emblem
- Pan + Armor = Bastion Emblem
- Pan + Spatula = Tactician’s Cape Emblem
- Pan + Pan = Tactician’s Shield Emblem
- Reforging an Emblem can now turn it into any other Emblem
- [NEW] Tactician’s Shield: Your team gains +1 max team size.
- Tactician’s Shield: 10% chance to drop 1 gold when the holder dies
- [NEW] Tactician’s Cape: Your team gains +1 max team size
- Tactician’s Cape: 10% chance to drop 1 gold after 10 seconds of combat
- [REWORKED] Tactician’s Crown: Your team gains +1 max team size
- Tactician’s Crown: 10% chance to drop 1 gold when you win combat
- Reforging a Spatula turns it into a Frying Pan, and vice versa
- Reforging a Tactician’s item turns it into another Tactican’s item
Item Remover
Players will not recieve an item remover in each PvE round if they dont already have one already. This will encourage slamming items to make early game comps strong without sacrificing the unit when its time to transfer items.
Four-Star units
It is now technically possible to create a four-star unit by having three three-star units. This is only viable with one-cost champions as they are the only champion cost that has enough units in the pool to pull this off.
Traits
TFT Patch 14.18 also introduces some reworks to traits that have been underperforming like Chrono, Scholar and Warrior while also introducing new breakpoints which will now be possible thanks to the Golden Frying Pan.
- Arcana, High Arcana Xerath True Damage per 3 charms: 2/4/6/9% to 2/3/5/8%
- Blaster Base Damage Amp: 12/25/45% to 15/35/60%
- Blaster Damage Amp after cast: 25/50/90% to 30/60/100%
- [REWORKED] Chrono Base Timer until effect: 16 to 14 seconds
- Chrono heal now happens at the start of the time stop rather than the end
- Chrono (6) Stun Duration increased to 4 seconds
- Chrono (6) AS: 80% to; 40%
- Chrono (6) AP: 45% to 80%
- Eldritch (3) slightly higher base stats
- Eldritch (5) higher base stats in Stage 4+
- Eldritch (7) higher base stats in Stage 4+
- Faerie trait breakpoints: 2/4/6/9 to 3/5/7/9
- Faerie (3): 200 HP and Gain Queen’s Crown that grants 30% Amp
- Faerie (5): 400 HP and Queen’s Crown at 45% Amp and Gain Queenguard Armor
- Faerie (7): 600 HP and 2nd Crown at 55%
- Faerie (9) 900 HP and Items become Radiant
- Honeymancy now always grants 5 Bees. Passes 2 on death.
- Honeymancy (3): 7% dmg dealt, 3% dmg taken
- Honeymancy (5): 10% dmg dealt, 5% dmg taken
- Honeymancy (7): 15% dmg dealt, 10% dmg taken, and Bees fire twice as fast
- Hunter (6): Also grants 20% Attack Speed
- Hunter AD: 15/45/80% to15/40/70%
- Hunter post-takedown AD: 30/70/120% to 35/70/110%
- Mage trait breakpoints 3/5/7/9 to 3/5/7/10
- Mage(10): 150% AP to 140% AP, and Mages cast MUCH more frequently (their max
- Mana is lowered)
- Portal (10) Effect Interval: 2 sec to 2.25 sec
- Portal (10) Bomb Base Damage: 1250 to 1000
- Scholar (2): 3 mana per attack to 3 mana per attack and 10 AP
- Scholar (4): 6 mana per attack to 5 mana per attack and 15 AP
- [REWORKED] Scholar (6) 12 mana per attack to 10 mana per attack, 20 AP, and Abilities
- heal an ally for 15% of the damage done
- Shapeshifter max health: 10/16/24/35% to 10/16/24/30%
- [REWORKED] Shapeshifter (8): Now also grants 3% HP regen per 2 seconds
- Sugarcraft (6) AD & AP: 40 to 35
- Sugarcraft (6) Bonus HP to team: 150 to 50
- Warrior Double Damage Amp HP threshold: 60% to 70%
- Warrior Damage & Omnivamp: 10/18/30% to 10/18/25%
- [REWORKED] Warrior (6): Now also grants 20% Durability
- [REWORKED] Witchcraft (4): Now poisons enemies, dealing 4% of their maximum HP per second as magic damage
- Witchcraft (8): All Curse Increase: 40% to 50%
Champions
There are a ton of balance updates to specific champions in TFT Patch 14.18 but the biggest changes are to a few champions who are being reworked to make them feel better to play and play against. The list of reworked champions includes Shyvanna, Ahri, Cassieopia, Ezreal, Jinx and more. Check them all out below.
Ashe
- [REWORKED] Ashe Ability: For the rest of combat, Ashe fires an additional arrow at a nearby enemy that deals 30% AD + 5/8/12% AP physical damage. This effect stacks.
- Ashe Max Mana nerf: 30/80 to 50/100
Jax
- Jax Ability Armor/MR Ratio: 40/60/90% to 40/55/70%
Jayce
- Jayce Armor & MR Gain: 35 to 25
Nomsy
- [REWORKED] Nomsy Ability: Sneeze fire at the target, dealing 400% AD + 40/60/100% AP physical damage. 50% of overkill damage is dealt to the closest 2 targets
- [REWORKED] Nomsy Dragon Upgrade: Deal 555% AD + 40/60/100% AP physical damage instead. Overkill hits 4 targets.
- Nomsy Ability projectile speed has been increased
- Nomsy Ability now deals damage in a single instance
Twitch
- Twitch Ability logic update: Twitch can now angle his shots slightly to hit more targets, so long as his current target will still be hit!
- Twitch’s Ability now correctly states that he Sunders before dealing damage in the tooltip
Warwick
- Warwick Ability AD Ratio: 55/55/65% to 60/60/65%
Ahri
- [REWORKED] Ahri Ability: Fire an orb at the current target that deals 200/300/460% AP magic damage. Launch 3 foxfires at enemies near the target, each dealing 12/18/27% AP true damage. Gain an additional foxfire this combat.
- Ahri primary orb is now a single target. It no longer deals damage to targets it passes through, or returns.
- Ahri’s orb will now redirect to a new target if the initial target dies mid-flight
Akali
- Akali Ability AD%: 250/250/265% to 260/260/260%
- Akali empowered attacks bonus AD: 135/135/150% to 140/140/140%
Cassiopeia
- [REWORKED] Cassiopeia Reworked: Empower the next 3 attacks to deal 135/200/300% AP bonus magic damage
- Cassiopeia Mana buff: 0/50 to 0/30
- Cassiopeia AS: 0.80 to 0.75
- Cassiopeia Ability now casts instantly
- Cassiopeia Ability can now trigger Wit’s End
Kassadin
- Kassadin Ability Stab Damage: 110/165/255 to 110/165/245
Kog’maw
- Kog’Maw Ability AD%: 280/280/290% to 280/280/280%
Nilah
- Nilah Ability AD%: 360/360/380% to 360/360/360%
Rumble
- Rumble Ability Damage: 220/330/515 to 220/330/495
Shyvana
- [REWORKED] Shyvana Dragon (3) Bonus: Double the size of the aura. It deals 30% more damage.
- Shyvana no longer deals damage the instant enemies enter her aura
- Shyvana Armor & MR: 45 to 50
- Shyvana Ability Damage per second: 50/75/110 to 60/90/135
Syndra
- Syndra Ability Primary Damage: 215/325/500 to 220/330/495
- Syndra Ability AOE Damage: 105/155/240 to 110/165/245
Tristana
- Tristana Ability AD%: 335/340/350% to 350/340/340%
- Tristana Ability AP: 40/55/90 to 40/60/90
Zilean
- Zilean Initial Damage: 180/270/420 to180/270/405
- Zilean Secondary Damage: 150/225/350 to 150/225/340
Bard
- Bard Ability Damage: 100/150/240 to 110/165/255
Ezreal
- [REWORKED] Ezreal Ability: Fire a blast in a wide line through the current target, dealing
- 370/370/375% AD physical damage to enemies hit, reduced by 25% for each enemy it passes
- through. The first target hit takes an additional 150/225/335% AP magic damage. If an enemy is adjacent, blink to safety before firing.
- Ezreal Ability blink is reserved for situations where there’s an adjacent threat. Will now blink to the location furthest from the most enemies.
- Ezreal recovers from firing slightly faster
- Ezreal recovers from blinking faster
Hecarim
- [REWORKED] Hecarim Passive: On takedown of the current target, empower the next attack to deal 120% AD + 80/120/195% AP physical damage. If the next target is out of range, charge to them.
- Hecarim Ability Cleave AD%: 145/145/155% to 140/140/145%
- Hecarim resolves his charges faster, especially at shorter ranges
- Hecarim can now attack earlier after resolving a charge
Hwei
- Hwei Ability delay before hit: 1.3s to 1s
Jinx
- [REWORKED] Jinx Ability: Gain 125% decaying Attack Speed for 4 seconds. For the
- duration, attacks fire rockets that deal 100% AD + 16/24/36% AP physical damage and ignore 50% Armor.
Mordekaiser
- [REWORKED] Mordekaiser Ability On Cast: 10% Ability Power to 12% Damage Amp
- Mordekaiser Ability Shield: 210/250/300 to 300/350/400
Neeko
- Neeko Ability Self Heal: 15% HP + 100 to 12% HP + 200
Wukong
- [REWORKED] Wukong Passive: Combat Start: Gain 40 Armor and Magic Resistance. Lose 1 of each every second.
- Wukong Armor/MR: 55 to 50
Veigar
- Veigar Ability Damage: 240/330/475 to 215/300/425
Gwen
- [REWORKED] Gwen Ability has new dash logic! She now dashes up to three hexes to the hex furthest from the most enemies that could still snip her target.
- Gwen Ability Snip Damage: 40/60/180 to 45/70/210
- Gwen Ability tooltip now displays the number of snips the next cast will do
- Gwen Ability now takes a fixed amount of time regardless of her total snips
- Gwen’s snips’ damage is now a separate number instead of stacking
- Gwen recovers from the final snip slightly faster
Olaf
- Olaf Mana: 30/80 to 0/50
- Olaf Leap & amp; Cleave AD%: 160% to 180%
Rakan
- Rakan max Mana buff: 60/140 to 40/120
- Rakan Base Shield Value: 80/100/1000 to 180/200/1000
Varus
- [REWORKED] Varus Ability: Fire a supernova at a cluster of enemies within Attack Range + 1 hexes that deals 500/500/1000% (AD) + 50/75/200% (AP) physical damage to the target and all adjacent enemies. It explodes into a cluster of fireballs, dealing 40/40/80% of initial damage as physical damage to all other enemies within three hexes.
- Varus AD: 70 to 55
- Varus Ability fires earlier in the cast time
- Varus Ability cast time resolves slightly faster
- Varus Ability cast time now scales slightly more with Attack Speed
- Varus no longer ends his animation early to attack from midair
- Varus now prioritizes dealing the most total damage, rather than hitting the most targets
- Varus now deals damage to secondary targets more reliably by firing at each secondary target within three hexes. These secondary shots will track their target. He’ll still fire a few secondary shots to empty hexes, but this is just for aesthetics.
- Varus 3-star now hits in a one-hex-larger radius
Milio
- Milio Max Mana Buff: 40/120 to 0/90
Norra and Yuumi
- Norra and Yuumi, Norra Base Ability Damage: 180/270/1000 to 190/285/2000
- Norra and Yuumi, Yuumi AD & AP Granted: 6/9/200 to 3/5/200
- Norra and Yuumi, Yuumi Heal: 150/200/3000 to150/225/3000
Smolder
- [REWORKED] Smolder Ability: Gain 50% Attack Speed for the next 4 attacks. These attacks launch fireballs that deal 185/190/888% AD + 25/40/888% AP physical damage.
- Smolder Dragon Upgrade: Next 6 attacks instead. Fireballs deal 130% of Fireball Damage as physical damage.
- Smolder Ability now empowers a fixed number of attacks.
- Smolder Dragon Upgrade now increases the number of Fireballs and the damage they deal
- Smolder can now gain a maximum of 1000 bonus movement speed from all sources
Xerath
- [REWORKED] Xerath ability now can only target randomly between the closest 5 enemies
- Xerath ability calculates closest enemies on each blast launch, so killing an enemy gives you access to the next closest enemy
- Xerath Ability Damage: 220/330/777 to 250/375/888
Augments and Charms
With the introduction of The Golden Frying Pan. There are some brand new augments and charms that help open up new strategies revolving around the new item.
- [REWORKED] Arcane Conduit (banned on 2-1): Arcana champions deal 10% bonus damage. If they start combat holding two items, they gain a recommended third completed item. Gain an Ahri and a Hecarim.
- [REWORKED] Draconic Mastery (banned on 3-2 and 4-2): Dragons gain 10% Health and 18% Attack Speed. After Dragons score 60 champion takedowns, gain a Smolder. Gain a Nomsy and a Shyvana.
- [REWORKED] Flexible Tier: Gold to; Prismatic
- Flexible Number of Stages for Emblem: 2 to Every Stage
- Flexible Team Health Per Emblem: 10 to 40
- Flexible can no longer grant duplicate Emblems
- [REWORKED] Frosty Frontline has been renamed and reworked to Winter is Coming
- Winter is Coming: The Frost trait also grants one placeable Frost Wolf equipped with a Protector’s Vow. The wolf gains 40% Attack Speed and 300 Health per Frost tier. Gain a Warwick and a Zilean.
- [NEW] Pillar of Flame (3-2 Only): Gain two Shens. Your strongest Shen’s ability no longer grants damage reduction, but now summons a large molten pillar that damages enemies in a large line.
- Barrier (6g, Stage 5+) Next combat: Your team gains 1000 Shield, decaying over 5 seconds
- [NEW]: Counterspell (4g, Stage 4+) Next combat: Mana Reave all enemies
- [NEW]: Guild of Thieves (8g, Stage 5+) Gain 3 temporary Thieves Gloves for 1 round
- [NEW]: Infliction (6g, Stage 5+) Next combat: Chill, Burn, Shred, and Sunder enemies for 8 seconds
- [NEW]: Meteor Storm (5g, Stage 5+) Next combat: Combat start: Burn and deal 30% max Health magic damage to 4 enemies
- [NEW]: Paragon (0g, Stage 4+) Next combat: Your team's physical damage is dealt as magic damage
- [NEW]: Reaper (4g, Stage 4+) Next combat: Your units execute enemies that fall below 200 Health
- [NEW]: Summon Golem (8g, Stage 5+) Summon a large Golem equipped with defensive items for 1 round
- [NEW]: Tremors (8g, Stage 5+) Combat start and every 8 seconds, stun all enemies for 1.25 seconds
- [REWORKED] Desperate Plea (5g, Stage 5+): Next combat: Reduce incoming player damage by 80%
- [NEW] Conjure Frying Pan (15g, Stage 4+): Gain a Frying Pan
- All Fives Gold Cost: 5 to 8
- [REWORKED] Conjure Emblem: Gain a random Uncraftable Emblem to Gain a random Emblem
- Lightning Strike: You can now see the true damage from Lightning Strike
- Salvager no longer breaks apart Tactician’s Crown
- Salvager will not break apart Tactician’s Shield or Cape
- Summon Dragon HP: 4000 to 3200
- Summon Dragon AD: 315 to 270
- Summon Dragon Gold Cost: 12g to 10g