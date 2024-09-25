TFT Patch 14.19 - Faerie Fixes, New Toys
After the biggest patch in Teamfight Tactics history, Riot Games is smoothing the rough edges in TFT Patch 14.19. While the patch is light when it comes to balance changes, some highly anticipated changes are still coming in the form of cosmetics, a new battle pass and the second TFT Set Revival.
With that said, the balance changes are still important for players trying to climb the ranks and get a head start with the new battle pass. Here are all the major changes happening in TFT Patch 14.19
Traits
Faerie may have been a little overtuned in the TFT Patch 14.18 update and as a result, is being nerfed a bit while Eldritch looks to be clickable again with a ton of buffs to all ranks.
Faerie
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing/Shielding power: 35% ⇒ 25%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen’s Damage: 15% ⇒ 12%
Eldritch
- Eldritch 3 Tainted Golem AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Eldritch 3 Tainted Golem Ability damage: 250% AP ⇒ 240% AP
- Eldritch 3 Tainted Golem Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.9/1/1.05/1.1/1.5x ⇒ 1/1.05/1.1/1.4/1.5x
- Eldritch 5 Dark Monolith Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.65/0.85/1.2/1.45/1.55x ⇒ 0.7/0.9/1.25/1.6/1.75x
- Eldritch 7 Many-Eyed Beast Summon ability damage: 340% AP ⇒ 375% AP
- Eldritch 7 Many-Eyed Beast Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.15/1.3x ⇒ 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.3/1.45x
Frost
- Frost AP/AD: 16/35/50/80 ⇒ 16/35/50/90
- Frost soldier explosion damage: 600-800 ⇒ 500-700
Honeymancy
- Honeymancy % Damage dealt per bee: 6/8/15% ⇒ 5/8/16%
- Honeymancy % Damage taken per bee: 3/4/10% ⇒ 3/4/8%
Warrior
- Warrior Damage Amp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/25%
- Warrior Omnivamp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/25%
Mage
- Mage (10) AP: 140% ⇒ 200%
Sugarcraft
- Sugarcraft (6) Sugarcraft Bonus HP: 50 ⇒ 100
Champions
Hecarim has been a menace since the giant 14.18 update and in 14.19, his damage is being nerfed. Ziggs is also seeing nerfs alongside Gwen and Katarina. Keep an eye on Syndra and Jinx though as they have some buffs.
Seraphine
- Seraphine Ability damage: 220/330/495% AP ⇒ 240/360/540% AP
Soraka
- Soraka Mana: 20/60 ⇒ 10/50
Akali
- Akali Ability Kunai damage: 140% AD + 30/45/70% AP ⇒ 150% AD + 30/45/70% AP
Ezreal
- Ezreal AD: 60 ⇒ 55
Hecarim
- Hecarim Ability cleave damage: 140/140/145% AD ⇒ 125/125/130% AD
Jinx
- Jinx Ability damage: 100% AD + 16/24/36% AP ⇒ 110% AD + 16/24/36% AP
Katarina
- Katarina Ability damage: 175/260/420% AP ⇒ 165/245/395% AP
Gwen
- Gwen Ability small snip damage: 45/70/210% AP ⇒ 40/60/180% AP
Briar
- [BUGFIX] Briar: Briar is no longer unstoppable while in her frenzied form
Norra
- Norra Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 30/80
Twitch
- Twitch Item class updated to Attack Caster.
Ziggs
- Ziggs Ability damage: 200/300/450% AP ⇒ 190/290/435% AP
- Ziggs Ability area damage: 100/150/225% AP ⇒ 95/145/215% AP
Ahri
- Ahri Ability Foxfire damage: 12/18/27% AP ⇒ 13/20/30% AP
Nilah
- Nilah Ability damage: 360% AD ⇒ 360/360/380% AD
Syndra
- Syndra Ability damage: 220/330/495% AP ⇒ 230/345/520% AP
- Syndra Ability adjacent damage: 110/165/245% AP ⇒ 115/170/260% AP
Veigar
- Veigar Ability damage: 240/330/450% AP ⇒ 240/330/475% AP
Wukong
- Wukong Passive bonus Armor/MR: 40 ⇒ 45
Morgana
- Morgana True damage health threshold: 33% ⇒ 25%
Augments
Many of the Augment changes in TFT Patch 14.19 are geared towards Hero Augments. A couple of them are being nerfed while others are getting some buffs with Shen and Lillia being of particular interest.
- [BUGFIX] Flexible: now correctly grants health on away boards.
- Flexible Health per emblem: 40 ⇒ 30
- High Horsepower (Lillia) Bonus damage: 240% ⇒ 260%
- Item Ladder has been Re-enabled
- Pillar of Flame (Shen) Ability damage over time: 40/60/95% AP ⇒ 45/70/110% AP
- Royal Guard (Faeries) Queen AP/AD: 1.5% ⇒ 1%
- Spider Queen (Elise) Poison damage: 110% ⇒ 120%
- Winter is Coming (Frost) Health: 200 ⇒ 150
- Winter is Coming (Frost) Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Ability damage: 75% ⇒ 80%
- Zap Attack (Blitzcrank) Damage rate: every 4 seconds ⇒ every 5 seconds
Charms
Perhaps the most important section of the patch notes are the removal of three very impactful charms. Players will no longer have the option for rolling for a Spatula or Frying Pan to reach a chase trait with the two Conjure charms being removed. Players will also not be able to buy an extra life with Desperate Plea anymore as well.
- Desperate Plea has been removed
- Conjure Pan has been removed
- Conjure Spatula has been removed
- NEW Conjure Support - 25g - Gain a Support Anvil (Stage 5+)
- NEW Study Hard - 1g - Gain 2 XP for each Study Hard you’ve bought this game (Stage 3/4)
- Tremors Every 8 seconds ⇒ every 10 seconds
- Lightning Strike and Meteor Storm have been Re-enabled