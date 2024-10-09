TFT Patch Notes 14.20 - Eldritch buffs in time for spooky season
The latest update for Teamfight Tactics is here with TFT Set 12 going strong in the back half of its season. TFT Patch 14.20 brings in a ton of balance changes to Traits, Champion, Augments, Charms and more that players will want to be on top of before jumping into games when the patch goes live on Wednesday, October 9.
Here is an in-depth breakdown of everything players need to know about TFT Patch 14.20.
Traits
The three main traits of interest in TFT Patch 14.20 are Arcana, Faerie and Eldritch. The first two are seeing nerfs as they dominated the last patch and, without adjustments, will continue to do so. Eldritch is seeing some buffs to the scaling HP multiplier, which is good for reroll Eldritch players.
Arcana
- Arcana, High Arcana Hecarim AD%: 10/25/50/80% ⇒ 10/25/45/70%
- Arcana, High Arcana Tahm Kench HP: 20/40/75/125 ⇒ 20/40/65/110
- Arcana, High Arcana Xerath True Damage: 2/3/5/8% ⇒ 2/2.5/4.5/7%
Bastion
- Bastion Base Armor & MR: 15/40/75/140 ⇒ 15/45/100/200
Eldritch
- Eldritch AP Per Star Level: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Eldritch (3) Stage scaling HP multiplier: 1/1.05/1.1/1.4/1.5x ⇒ 1.1/1.2/1.35/1.5/1.75x
- Eldritch (5) Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.7/0.9/1.25/1.6/1.75x ⇒ 0.7/0.95/1.4/2/2.5x
- Eldritch (7) Stage scaling HP multiplier: 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.3/1.45x ⇒ 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.4/1.6x
Faerie
- Faerie Bonus HP: 200/400/600/900 ⇒ 150/350/650/900
- Faerie Crown Damage Amp: 30/45/50/60% ⇒ 30/45/55/66%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Heal/Shielding Amp: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen: 12% ⇒ 5%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor HP: 250 ⇒ 400
- Faerie (9) Radiant Armor Heal/Shielding Amp: 60% ⇒ 50%
- Faerie (9) Radiant Armor Healing from Queen: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Faerie (9) Radiant Armor HP: 1000 ⇒ 1500
Mage
- Mage AP Multiplier: 75/90/110/200% ⇒ 85/100/125/200%
Portal
- Portal Base Standard Attack Speed: 20/25/30/55% ⇒ 20/30/40/55%
- Portal Base Poro Snack Heal: 7/8/9/15% ⇒ 7/9/11/15%
Preserver
- Preserver HP Regen: 2/4/6/9% ⇒ 2/3.5/5/7.5%
- Preserver Mana Regen: 3/5/7/11% ⇒ 3/4.5/6/9%
Shapeshifter
- Shapeshifter Bonus HP: 10/16/24/30% ⇒ 10/18/27/33%
Sugarcraft
- Sugarcraft Base AD/AP: 20/30/35 ⇒ 22/33/36
- Sugarcraft (2) Sugar Multiplier: 2 ⇒ 3
Witchcraft
- Witchcraft (2) HP Reduction: 150 ⇒ 120
- Witchcraft (4) %HP Poison: 4% ⇒ 6%
Champions
Alot of buffs coming to champions in TFT Patch 14.20. Across the board almost every champion listed in the patch notes is being buffed while there are a select few that are being nerfed a bit with Varus and Hecarim in particular.
Elise
- Elise Spell Heal: 160/190/230/270 ⇒ 190/220/250/280
Jayce
- Jayce Spell AD%: 425/425/475/475% ⇒ 450/450/500/500%
Nomsy
- Nomsy AD: 46 ⇒ 48
- Nomsy Dragon Upgrade Spell AD%: 555% ⇒ 600%
Twitch
- Twitch Spell Falloff Percent: 10% ⇒ 20%
Zoe
- Zoe Spell Damage: 125/190/285/380 ⇒ 135/205/305/405
- Zoe Spell missile now retargets to the nearest living enemy if its target dies while it’s in flight
Ahri
- Ahri Spell Orb Damage: 200/300/460/620 ⇒ 220/330/500/670
Kog’Maw
- Kog’Maw AD: 55 ⇒ 53
- Kog’Maw Mana: 15/75 ⇒ 20/70
- Kog’Maw Spell AD%: 280/280/280% ⇒ 300/300/300%
Syndra
- Syndra Spell Damage: 230/345/520/750 ⇒ 250/375/565/755
- Syndra AOE Damage: 115/170/250/375 ⇒ 125/185/280/375
Hecarim
- Hecarim AD: 60 ⇒ 55
- Hecarim Cleave AD%: 125/125/130% ⇒ 130/130/135%
Hwei
- Hwei Base Spell Damage: 130/200/320 ⇒ 150/225/350
Neeko
- Neeko Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 40/110
Jinx
- Jinx AD: 50 ⇒ 52
Varus
- Varus AD: 55 ⇒ 52
Camile
- Camille Hookshot & Ability AD%: 165/165/800% ⇒ 180/180/800%
Ashe
- Ashe Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 50/90
Blitzcrank
- Blitzcrank Shield Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 sec
Lillia
- Lillia Spell Heal: 220/260/320 ⇒ 250/290/330
Poppy
- Poppy Shield Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec
Seraphine
- Seraphine Spell Falloff Percent: 35% ⇒ 30%
Warwick
- Warwick Spell AD%: 60/60/65% ⇒ 60/60/60%
- Warwick Spell Heal: 15/20/30 ⇒ 18/20/30
Akali
- Akali Mana: 10/70 ⇒ 0/60
Galio
- Galio Spell Flat Damage Reduced: 20/25/30/35 ⇒ 25/30/40/50
Nilah
- Nilah Shield & AS Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec
Rumble
- Rumble Spell Damage Reduction: 30/30/35% ⇒ 35/35/35%
Mordekaiser
- Mordekaiser Spell Shield: 300/350/400 ⇒ 350/400/450
- Mordekaiser Shield Duration: 2 ⇒ 3 sec
- Mordekaiser Damage Amp per cast: 12% ⇒ 10%
Shen
- Shen Spell Damage Reduction Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec
Veigar
- Veigar Spell Damage: 240/330/475 ⇒ 260/340/460
Vex
- Vex Spell Shield: 380/430/480 ⇒ 420/450/480
Wukong
- Wukong Spell Shield: 380/460/550 ⇒ 380/480/580
Fiora
- Fiora AD: 75 ⇒ 72
Gwen
- Gwen Spell Base Damage: 95/145/430 ⇒ 90/135/430
Nasus
- Nasus Spell HP Steal: 300/480/5000 ⇒ 350/500/5000
Briar
- Briar Ravenous Bonus per Missing HP: 0.8% ⇒ 0.7% (Unchanged in Hyperroll)
Milio
- Milio Spell Damage: 333/500/1000 ⇒ 333/555/1000
- Milio Chance for Gifts: 1/1/100% ⇒ 1/3/100%
Norra & Yuumi
- Norra & Yuumi, Yuumi Base Heal: 150/225/3000 ⇒ 120/240/3000
- Norra & Yuumi, Yuumi AP Granted: 3/5/200 ⇒ 3/6/200
- Norra & Yuumi, Yuumi AD Granted: 4/6/200 ⇒ 3/6/200
Smolder
- Smolder Armor & MR: 50 ⇒ 65
Augments
As usual, there is a long list of changes to Augments and Charms as they impact placements the most from game to game. The main targets in TFT Patch 14.20 are the Crown and Crest augments as Riot is taking away the champions those Augments give since they have essentially been no-brainer picks when they are offered.
- Precise Planning Unit Threshold: 3 ⇒ 4
- Precise Planning Gold Gained: 3 ⇒ 2
- Risky Moves Gold Gained: 33 ⇒ 30
- Avenge the Fallen Stats Gained: 30 ⇒ 28
- Blaster Crest no longer grants a Tristana
- Chrono Crest no longer grants a Zilean
- Faerie Crest no longer grants a Tristana
- Frost Crest no longer grants a Zilean
- Honeymancy Crest no longer grants a Nunu
- Multistriker Crest no longer grants a Kassadin
- Portal Crest no longer grants a Kassadin
- Prizefighter Turns for items: 4 ⇒ 5
- Pyro Crest no longer grants an Akali
- School Mascot (Eldritch) AP Gained: 30% ⇒ 10%
- Support Golem I has been removed
- Unleash the Beast Attack Speed Gained: 45% ⇒ 35%
- Winter is Coming (Frost) HP Ratio: 130% ⇒ 100%
- Witchcraft Crest no longer grants a Cassiopeia
- Worth the Wait I Initial copies: 1 ⇒ 3
- Blaster Crown Item: Spear of Shojin ⇒ Tear of the Goddess
- Blossoming Lotus Crit gained per interval: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Chrono Crown Item: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Needlessly Large Rod
- Frost Crown Champion: Swain ⇒ Zilean
- Frost Crown Item: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Chain Vest
- Hard Commit Unit Granted: After each carousel ⇒ At the start of each stage
- Honeymancy Crown Item: Gargoyle Stoneplate ⇒ Chain Vest
- Living Forge Turns per Artifact: 8 ⇒ 9
- Multistriker Crown Item: Quicksilver ⇒ Sparring Gloves
- Portal Crown Item: Spear of Shojin ⇒ Tear of the Goddess
- Pyro Crown Item: Infinity Edge ⇒ BF Sword
- Support Golem II Number of Support Items: 2 ⇒ 1
- Tiniest Titan+ Gold Gained: 8 ⇒ 15
- Upward Mobility HP Gained: 3 ⇒ 2
- What The Forge HP Per Artifact: 110 ⇒ 60
- Worth the Wait II total copies of units granted throughout the game: 8 ⇒ 99
Charms
Not too many changes to Charms in TFT Patch 14.20 but there are a few new charms for players to check out alongside some changes to Xerath's Ascendant charms.
- NEW Combat Mastery (Stage 3 & 4 - 2g) Next Combat: Gain 1 XP for each enemy your team kills.
- NEW Golden Armor (Stage 4+ - 1g) Your units gain 50 HP for every 10g you have for 1 round.
- NEW Scope Expansion (Stage 4+ - 1g) Next Combat: Your units in the back two rows gain 2 range.
- Barrier: Gold Cost: 6 ⇒ 5
- (Ascendant) Judgment: Gold Cost: 2 ⇒ 0
- (Ascendant) The Chariot: Gold Cost: 3 ⇒ 2
- (Ascendant) The Moon: Gold Cost: 2 ⇒ 4