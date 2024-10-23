TFT Patch Notes 14.21 - Worlds Patch
With the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 13 being teased and TFT Set 12 rounding the final corner, it is time for the second to last patch in the TFT Set 12 life cycle. Although the patch is small, TFT Patch 14.21 is very important as it's the Worlds patch.
This patch will be what players competing in Regional Finals, as well as the TFT Magic n’Mayhem Championship, will be playing on. The focus of this patch is to tweak the outliers while being careful with buffs so as not to offset the current meta too much.
With that said, some meaningful changes are happening in the new patch that players will want to be aware of when the patch hits the live servers on Wednesday, October 23. Here are all the changes in TFT Patch Notes 14.21
Traits
In the trait department, Arcana is being tweaked a little as the Tahm Kench bonus is seeing a slight nerf at higher intervals while Xerath is getting a small bit of power back at the three-piece interval. Other changes include some adjustments to Chrono, and buffs to Eldritch, Honeymancy and Frost.
- Tahm Kench HP: 20/40/65/110 to 20/40/60/105
- Xerath True Damage: 2/2.5/4.5/7% to 2/3/4.5/7%
- Chrono (2) Heal Percent: 20% to 15%
- Chrono (4) AP: 45 to 55
- Eldritch (5) Spell Duration: 4 to 8 seconds
- Eldritch (7) Spell Bonus AS: 40% to 60%
- Frost AD/AP: 16/35/50/90 to 16/40/55/90
- Honeymancy Damage Dealt Percent: 6/11/18% to 7/13/20%
- Honeymancy Damage Received Percent: 3/4/8% to 3/5/10%
- Blaster (4) Piece Damage Amp: 35/60% to 35/65%
- Hunter (6) Piece AD: 70/110% to 65/100%
- Mage (7) Piece AP: 115 to110
- Scholar (6) Piece Healing: 15% to 10%
Units
Not many champion changes in TFT Patch 14.21 but players might want to keep an eye on Warwick as a potential reroll threat with a couple of buffs coming his way. Shyvana is being nerfed a bit while Syndra is getting a buff. Jinx and Katarina are also getting buffs, while Rakan is getting nerfed a bit.
Jax
- Defense Gain: 60/75/95 to 75/90/110
Warwick
- Bonus Damage: 60% to; 70% AD
- Healing: 18/20/30 to 20/25/30
Ahri
- Primary Orb Damage: 220/330/500 to; 230/345/520
- Foxfire True Damage: 13/20/30 to 15/25/35
Nilah
- AD: 50 to 55
Rumble
- Mana: 20/60 to 30/70
Shyvana
- HP: 750 to 700
Syndra
- 30+ Bonus Cast Damage: 30% to 35%
Jinx
- AD: 52 to 55
Katarina
- two nearest enemy bonus: 155% to165%
Rakan
- Shield Power: 20% max HP + 180/200/1000 to 18% max HP + 160 180/1000
Akali
- Dash Damage AD%: 260% to 280%
Tristana
- Spell AD%: 340% to360%
Bard
- Ability Damage: 110/165/255 to; 105/160/245
Swain
- Mana: 70/140 to 70/130
Augments
A few augments are being removed entirely or at certain intervals because they are underperforming. This change instead of buffs is because buffs may jeopardize the integrity of the game on an important patch, but their showing up as essentially immediate skips isn't entirely fair to other players who won't need to refresh their augments.
- Balanced Budget+ Gold per turn: 9 to 10
- Category Five AD%: 90% to 85%
- Cauterize (Pyro) no longer appears on 2-1
- Combat Caster Shield Duration: 4 to 3 sec
- Fast Forward (Chrono) Doesn’t appear on 2-1
- Hunting Frenzy (Hunter) Base AS: 10% to 5%
- Learning to Spell Base AP: 18% to 12%
- Little Buddies AS per Buddy: 9% to; 7%
- Royal Guard (Faerie) Healing: 4% to 3%
- Assassin’s Toolbox has been disabled
- Support Golem II has been disabled
- Raid Boss (Bastion) tooltip changed to match functionality: “When other Bastions die to When other units die”
Items
A couple of item changes are coming through, specifically in the Artifact and Support item classes, with the most significant change being the removal of the Corrupt Vampiric Scepter. The item has been particularly polarizing and is being disabled for competitive integrity.
- Corrupt Vampiric Scepter has been disabled
- Mogul’s Mail HP per Stack: 5 to 7
- Zhonya’s Paradox 45 AP to 40 AP
- Unstable Treasure Chest Items Granted: 3&to 4
- Zephyr Team AS: 8% to 2%