TFT Patch Notes 14.22 - Final Goodbye to Set 12
All good things have to come to an end, and with the latest Teamfight Tactics patch, TFT Patch 14.22 marks the final goodbye for TFT Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem. As a final send-off, Riot Games is letting the players have a little fun celebrating the last three months before we get TFT Set 13 in a couple of weeks. Along with the return of Choncc’s Treasure game mode, there are many exciting changes players should be aware of before securing their final ranked games before the season ends.
Here are all the changes coming in TFT Patch 14.22 which hits live servers Wednesday, November 6.
System Changes
Part of Riot letting loose for the “for fun” patch of TFT Set 12 is making some system changes to make the game a little more exciting.
- Charms that cost at least one gold/one health cost one gold/health less
- Golden Quest Augment costs 10 gold less to complete
Traits
The biggest change in the trait department in TFT Patch 14.22 isnt really to the power level of a trait but to literally the trait itself. Honeymancy players may be making a comeback in a big way.
- Chrono Time to Proc: 14 sec to 10 sec
- Honeymancy Bees are now large.
- Incantor Stacks per cast: 3 to 5
- [NEW] Shapeshifter (10): 66% HP and 5% Health Regen
- [NEW] Sugarcraft (8): Gives 50 Base AD/AP, 500 Team HP, and 10x Sugar Multiplier
Champions
There is not a single nerf on the champion adjustment list for TFT Patch 14.22, but there are a ton of big buffs to many champions, including many of the two and four-cost champions.
Ashe
- Ashe Mana buff: 50/90 to 40/75
Jayce
- Jayce AD: 55 to 56
- Jayce Ability AD%: 450/450/500% to 500/500/600%
Warwick
- Warwick AD: 45 to 46
Akali
- Akali AD: 55 to 65
Kassadin
- Kassadin Mana buff: 30/70 to 30/60
Tristana
- Tristana Mana buff: 0/60 to 0/45
Zilean
- Zilean max Mana buff: 20/70 to 0/60
- Zilean Ability Damage: 180/270/405 to 220/330/495
- Zilean Ability Secondary Damage: 150/225/340 to 160/240/360
- Zilean Ability Stun Duration: 1.25 to 1 sec
Jinx
- Jinx AD: 52 to 53
Neeko
- Neeko Armor and MR: 45 to 55
Swain
- Swain max Mana buff: 70/130 to 60/120
- Swain Secondary HP Gain: 180/230/280 to 210/250/290
Fiora
- Fiora AD: 75 to 80
Gwen
- Gwen Armor and MR: 50 to 55
Karma
- Karma Ability Damage: 190/285/1600 to 200/300/1600
Nasus
- Nasus Heal from Secondary casts: 250/300/900 to 325/375/900
Varus
- Varus AS: 0.75 to 0.8
Xerath
- Xerath Ability Damage: 250/275/888 to 299/444/999
- Xerath Transcendent Charm Odds: 8% to 12%
- Xerath Max Transcendent Odds: 40% to 50%
Items
The one actual big change coming in Patch 14.22 is essentially a pre-release for big scale changes to the Artifact weapons in preparation for TFT Set 13. Here is a list of all the changes.
- Anima Visage HP: 450 to 400
- Anima Visage MR: 25 to 20
- Anima Visage HP Regen per sec: 2.5% to 3.5%
- Anima Visage now grants 20 Armor
- Deathfire Grasp AP: 50 to 30
- Deathfire Grasp Mana: 15 to 30
- Deathfire Grasp Damage Amp is now in the tooltip properly and lasts forever (this is not a functional change)
- [REWORKED] Deathfire Grasp: Combat Start: Blast the current target for 40% of their max
- Health as magic damage. Repeat this every 13 seconds.
- Deathfire Grasp is no longer Unique
- Eternal Winter has been removed.
- Forbidden Idol has been removed.
- Gambler’s Blade Base Attack Speed: 40% to 45%
- Gambler’s Blade chance to Proc: 4% to 5%
- Hullcrusher also gives 25 AD/AP if Isolated
- Horizon Focus [BUGFIX]: Damage now stacks if you have multiple copies.
- Lichbane removed 15 Mana
- Lichbane now gives 20% Attack Speed
- Lightshield Crest Armor & MR: 50 to 70
- Lightshield Crest Shield Percent of Resists: 50% to 70%
- Mittens Damage Reduction: 20% to 25%
- Prowler’s Claw now grants 200 HP
- Prowler’s Claw AD: 50% to 40%
- Seeker’s Armguard Stats Per Takedown: 10 to 15
- Seeker’s Armguard Stats Stats Per Kill: 15 to 20
- Seeker’s Armguard size increases with each stack
- Silvermere Dawn AD: 165% to 120%
- Silvermere Dawn Armor & MR: 50 to ; 75
- Sniper’s Focus Range Increase: 1 to 2
- Spectral Cutlass now grants 40 Armor to MR
- Trickster’s Glass clone max Mana Increase: 30% to 10%
- Unending Despair Shield magic Damage: 125% to 160%