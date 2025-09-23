Main Characters Make Their Return In TFT Set 15 Patch TFT15.5
Teamfight Tactics is officially on season 2 of TFT Set 15 as the back half of the anime-inspired expansion has now begun. With the game in a good spot balance-wise, this patch is focusing on cleaning up some underused things and giving buffs to some of the main characters from earlier in the expansion in order to make them relevant once again.
Here are all the major changes coming to TFT KO Coliseum in Patch TFT15.5 when it goes live on Wendesday, September 23.
Traits
Once again, Crystal Gambit is the trait with the most growing pains when it comes to balancing. However, it's a very ambitious take on an econ trait, so while it's taking time to reach its full potential, the idea is that once it reaches that point, it can be a benchmark of what a successful econ trait looks like in the future.
The other big change is the removal of the Level Up system in the Monster Trainer trait to ensure that players can click on a Lulu and not have to wait to make the unit playable.
- Crystal Gambit Stage Multiplier Stage 3-4: 1.25/1.65x to 1.4/2x
- Crystal Gambit 210 Rewards: 1 Artifact Anvil to 1 Random Artifact
- Crystal Gambit 250 Rewards: 1 Random Radiant Item to 1x Lucky Item Chest + 12g
- Crystal Gambit Higher Reward Breakpoints Reduced
- Crystal Gambit (5) Kill Thresholds: 4/8/12/16/22 to 4/6/9/12/16
- Crystal Gambit (7) 500 HP and 20% Amp to 300 HP and 15% Amp
- The Crew Base Rocket Damage: 80 to 75
- Edgelord Attack Damage: 15/35/55% to 15/40/60% AD
- Monster Trainer Level Up system removed. Monsters no longer gain 1% max health per level.
- Monster Trainer cashout removed from Crystal Gambit rewards.
Champions
Not many changes to the one and two-cost champions in Patch TFT15.5, as Kennen is the only champion listed for one-costs, and while it's scary to see Gangplank and Katarina get buffs, they are just light jumps to make them a bit more playable.
One-Costs
- Kennen Heal: 180/210/240 AP to 210/250/300 AP
- Kennen Spell Damage: 130/195/300 AP to 100/150/225 AP
Two-Costs
- Gangplank Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
- Katarina Ability Damage: 130/200/300 AP to 140/210/325 AP
Three-Costs
This might be the most balance changes ever given to the three-cost pool in any patch in TFT history. A lot of the changes are thrown at the three Monster Trainer units since they lost their Level Up mechanic.
- Ahri Spell Damage: 430/650/1175% AP to 460/690/1275% AP
- Ahri Overkill Damage: 40/60/95 + 55% of Overkill to 10/15/25 + 75% of Overkill
- Jayce Spell Damage: 160/240/365% AD to 180/270/425% AD
- Kog’Maw Range: 4 to 5
- Kog’Maw AS: 0.75 to 0.8
- Kog’Maw On-Hit Damage: 36/55/87 AP to 50/75/120 AP
- Kog’Maw leveling mechanic removed
- Kog’Maw no longer gains Ability Power per level.
- Kog’Maw no longer gains 15% more Attack Speed.
- Neeko Mana: 20/80 to 20/70
- Neeko Damage Reduction: 35/35/40% to 40%
- Rammus Health: 900 to 1000
- Rammus Mana: 40/110 to 40/100
- Rammus Shield: 450/550/675 to 475/575/675
- Rammus Stun Duration: 1s to 1/1.25/1.5s
- Rammus HP on Taunt: 10/15/20 to 15/25/35
- Rammus spell damage applies on landing as well as when shield breaks.
- Rammus Spell Damage: 60/90/150% Resists to 40/60/100% Resists
- Rammus leveling mechanic removed
- Rammus no longer gains resists per level.
- Rammus Stun no longer increases per level. Baseline Stun duration increased.
- Smolder Mana: 0/60 to 0/50
- Smolder Spell Damage: 225/340/540 AD to 265/400/635 AD
- Smolder leveling mechanic removed.
- Smolder no longer gains Attack Damage per Level.
- Smolder innately gains 30% Armor Reduction.
- Smolder spell no longer reduces Max Mana.
- Swain Subsequent Heal: 260/290/325 AP to 300/340/380 AP
- Swain Initial Heal: 320/360/400 AP to 300/340/380 AP
- Viego Attack Speed: 0.9 to 0.85
- Ziggs Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
Four-Costs
After dominating the meta and being nerfed, Riot is putting some power back into Yuumi, which will hopefully this time hit the right balance of being good enough to win with but not good enough to not lose with it.
- Akali Single Target Damage: 80/120 AP to 95/145 AP
- Akali Dash Damage: 70/105 AP to 80/120 AP
- Ashe Spell Damage: 14/21/100 to 17/26/125
- Ashe’s number of arrows per attack no longer scales with Attack Speed.
- Samira’s dash now tiebreaks based on units closest to her current location. More likely to
- dash towards her current target.
- Volibear Spell Attack Speed: 99/99/300% to 125/125/500%
- Yuumi AS: 0.75 to 0.8
- Yuumi Base Page Damage: 24/36/150 to 25/38/150
- Yuumi Starting Pages: 15 to 20
- Yuumi Pages per cast: 5 to 4
- Yuumi Pages per True Damage Page: 5 to 4
- Yuumi True Damage Percent: 30% to 20%
Five-Costs
Seraphine and Braum are the only five-cost champions in the patch notes for Patch TFT15.5, they are both getting some decent buffs to make them more playable.
- Braum AoE Damage: 275/415 AD to 310/465
- Seraphine Friendship Resist Bonus: 15% to 20%
- Seraphine Friendship Health Bonus: 3.5% to 4%
Augments Removal
The following augments are being removed as their pick rate is too low to justify keeping them in the game, as they take up spots in the pool that could be filled with augments players actually want.
- Bastion Crest
- Bastion Crown
- Heavyweight Crest
- Heavyweight Crown
- Juggernaut Crest
- Juggernaut Crown
- Strategist Crest
- Strategist Crown
- Gain The Edge
- New Contenders
- Tiniest Titan
- Beggars Can Be Choosers
- I’ll Be the Head/Arms/Legs Augments have been Disabled
Items
Quicksilver and Titan’s Resolve are seeing some buffs as Quicksilver is getting some increased attack speed and Titan’s Resolve is putting power into it being a damage tool instead of a defensive one. The Radiant versions are also being touched.
- Quicksilver Base Attack Speed: 10% to 15%
- Titan’s Resolve no longer grants 15 Armor and Magic Resist at max stacks.
- Titan’s Resolve New: Grants 10% Damage Amp at max stacks.
- Radiant Adaptive Helm Carry AD/AP: 45 to 60
- Radiant Adaptive Helm Tank Resists: 75 to 90
- Radiant Giant Slayer Base Damage Amp: 25% to 20%
- Radiant Quicksilver Base Attack Speed: 25% to 40%
- Radiant Titan’s Resolve no longer grants 40 Armor and Magic Resist at max stacks.
- Radiant Titan’s Resolve New: Grants 20% Damage Amp at max stacks.
Esports Impact
The meta itself is in a good spot, which is why there are very few nerfs in Patch TFT15.5. However, its important to keep an eye on the comps that are being buffed. Yuumi is getting a series of buffs. As of Patch TFT15.4, the Prodigy Yuumi comp is averaging a 4.5, which makes the comp the definition of average (comps below a 4.5 average placement are expected to place top 4). So with the buffs, the comp will definitely move up.
Star Guardian or Sorcerer comps may start to use Ahri as a primary carry option as well.