Anima Squad Too Strong - Patch Notes for B-Patch TFT14.1
The opening patch of Teamfight Tactics set 14, Cyber City isn't without some hiccups. While the meta overall is definitely playable, there are some outliers that Riot Games has decided to touch before the next scheduled patch update.
A mid-patch update, or Bpatch has been pushed to the live servers to address some overperming champions and traits. Here are all the major updates happening in Patch TFT14.1 B which is now live.
Traits
One of the best-performing comps in Patch TFT14.1 was vertical Anima Squad. With the comp having built-in damage that isn't tied to a specific unit, it means that knocking it down a peg wouldn't come from a nerf to a specific champion but the trait itself. The nerfs to the trait are aimed at the stats the trait gives to its champions instead in hopes of reducing survivability and additional damage output.
- Anima Squad Armor/MR: 10/30/45 ⇒ 10/25/35
- Anima Squad Damage Amp: 5/12/20% ⇒ 5/10/15%
- Anima Squad Adjusted Power level in Hyper Roll in Stages 7 and up
Units
There were quite a few outliers in the opening days of Patch TFT14.1 when it came to champions. Four champions are getting some significant nerfs for their rolls in being absolute menaces on the ranked ladder.
The first culprit is Rengar. As the premier assassin champion in the set, Rengar was way too good at being able to head straight to the backline and kill enemy carries. Combined with his two traits, Excutioners and Speed Demon, two traits that are very strong in the first patch of the set, Rengar needed to damage nerfs since hes just a three-cost champion.
Depending on who you ask, Annie was the actual boogeyman of the early days of Patch TFT14.1. Annie on paper doesn't do the most damage, but because Tibbers does, Players quickly found out that making Annie cast as fast as possible, which means Tibbers comes out quicker, is better than building her as a classic AP carry. Instead, an itemization of Nashor’s Tooth, Blue Buff and Spear of Shojin made Annie the game's best backline magic damage carry. Because of this, Riot decided to adjust how good base form Tibbers in and decided to put AP ratios into his scaling to get people to build Annie correctly.
Kobuko has been the infamous “do-it-all” champion in Patch TFT14.1 by being a tanky CC machine that can also do unreal damage. Riot is fine with the champion being a damage-dealing CC unit but the tankyness is where they draw the line. Most of the nerfs is going to Kobuko’s survivability.
Finally, there is Samira. AoE attack damage is pretty unique to TFT, as many attack damage carries are single-target damage dealers. Samira's ability to jump into the backline while also having built-in armor shred for the frontline proved to be a bit much, especially when Street Demons as a trait is doing well.
- Rengar AD: 65 ⇒ 63
- Rengar Main Slash AD%: 250% ⇒ 240%
- Annie Tibbers Base HP: 300/600/4000 ⇒ 10/100/4000
- Annie Tibbers AP to HP ratio: 400% ⇒ 500/700/1000%
- Annie Tibbers AD: 200/300/900 ⇒ 150/225/900
- Annie Tibbers Armor/MR: 75 ⇒ 60
- Kobuko HP: 1000 ⇒ 900
- Kobuko Mana: 100/220 ⇒ 120/240
- Kobuko Armor/MR: 60 ⇒ 50
- Kobuko Shield Decay Duration: 8 sec ⇒ 4 sec
- Kobuko Ability Damage Reduction: 60% ⇒ 33%
- Kobuko Enemy HP Base %: 9/15/100% ⇒ 3/5/100%
- Samira AD: 65 ⇒ 60
- Samira Armor/MR: 50 ⇒ 40
- Samira Ability Omnivamp: 20% ⇒ 12%
- Samira Armor Shred per Bullet: 4 ⇒ 3
Esports Impact
A mid-patch update during the very patch cycle of TFT Set 14 might seem hasty since there hasn't been much time for a meta to settle. However, the opening patch of a new set is very important when it comes to grinding as the world's best players will be playing this patch likely more than any other patch as getting to high Challenger immediately has a lot going for it so having a balanced metagame early on is important even if there isn't much data to go off of.
The next scheduled patch for TFT Set 14 is set for next Wednesday, April 16 where a lot more changes to the metagame are expected to come to the game since a Bpatch can only do so much. The goal of the BPatch is to essentially band-aid fix the most pressing issues while the next scheduled update will have more stable solutions.