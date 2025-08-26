TFT Patch Notes: Huge Trait Changes Ahead of Pro Circuit Debut in TFT15.3
The third patch of the Teamfight Tactics Set 15 expansion is here. TFT KO Coliseum is reaching its halfway point. With the first major tournaments being played on this patch, there are some pretty significant nerfs and buffs that are sure to bring in new strategies ahead of the first week of the Pro Circuit.
Here is an in-depth look at all the important changes coming to TFT Patch 15.3 when the update goes live on Wednesday, August 27.
Trait Changes in TFT Patch 15.3
The two big trait changes in Patch 15.3 are to Crytal Gambit and to Mighty Mech. For Crystal Gambit, going deep into the trait is providing too much value. At the seven interval, Crystal Gambit has an absurd 3.36 average placement according to MetaTFT. To combat this, Riot is pulling a third of the bonus damage amp but putting some power into the three-piece by giving more gems per loss.
As for Mighty Mech, the opposite problem is true. The Sorcerer Karma comp, which has the third-best win-rate when adjusting for pick rate, is easily able to throw in the Mighty Mech three-piece. So the bronze interval is losing some of its stage scaling. However, Riot is making it easier to chase the Prismatic interval by now guaranteeing that if the first Prismatic Quest Augment is chosen, the others will follow.
- Crystal Gambit (3) Gems Per Loss: 11 to 13
- Crystal Gambit (7) Damage Amp: 30% to 20%
- Mighty Mech (3) HP Stage Scaling: 90/120/135/170/200% to 90/115/120/150/175%
- Mighty Mech (3) Combination Core Healing: 10% of champion damage to 12%
- Luchador Heal: 20/50% to 15/35%
- Luchador No longer cleanses Damage Over Time effects upon triggering.
- Monster Trainer XP Stage bonus slightly increased
- Star Guardian Ahri Bonus: 3 Mana over 2s to 5 Mana over 2s
- Wraith Proc Damage: 18/36/50% to 20/40/60%
- Prismatic Quest Augments will now only appear when the Augment rarities allow for all 3 augments to appear (Gold/Gold/Gold) or (Gold/Gold/Prismatic)
- If you take the first one (I’ll Be the Legs), you will be offered the rest of them
- I’ll Be the Legs Bonus Resists: 15 to 10
- I’ll Be The Arms Attack Speed: 60% to 45%
- I’ll Be The Arms No longer grants a Senna and Gangplank
- I’ll Be The Head (Gold) Mech Health: 400 to 250
- I’ll Be The Head (Prismatic) Mech Health: 800 to 350
- I’ll Be The Head (Prismatic) Mech Damage Amp: 25% to 15%
- I’ll Be The Head (Prismatic) Now grants a Yone.
- Star Guardian Mana Threshold: 20,000 to 18,500
- Battle Academia Threshold: 175 items to 160 items
- Battle Academia Tooltip rephrased to better indicate that the effect counts items on
- champions only.
Champions Nerfs and Buffs in Patch TFT15.3
Nothing major to report on the one and two-cost champion changes. Mundo and Kobuko are being taken down a notch with Naafiri, Syndra and Jhin getting some buffs.
One-Cost
- Naafiri Shield: 100/120/150 to 90/110/150
- Syndra 230/345/520 AP to 215/325/485 AP
Two-Cost
- Dr. Mundo HP Gain: 300/350/420 to 240/280/350
- Gangplank Ability Damage: 285/430/775 to 305/460/815
- Gangplank Gold chance: 40% to 30%
- Jhin’s 4th shot will redirect if the target dies while it is midflight.
- Kobuko Mentor Form Shield: 325/425/550 to 325/400/500
- Kobuko Mentor Form Slam HP Ratio: 25% to 18%
- Kobuko Mentor Form Secondary HP Ratio: 10% to 8%
- Xayah Ability Damage: 40/60/95 to 50/75/115%
Three-Cost
Caitlyn has been a menace for the entirety of Patch TFT15.2 being the second best comp in the game according to MetaTFT. Caitlyn is geting a double nerf to bring her back in line. Another three-cost champion may see a rise in play with Senna getting a double buff.
- Caitlyn Primary Target Damage: 350/525/840 to 330/495/790
- Caitlyn Bouncing Bullet Damage: 95/145/240 to 85/130/205
- Senna Ability Damage (AD): 350/525/870 to 385/580/960
- Senna Ability Damage (AP): 35/55/85 to 40/60/95
- Smolder Damage: 225/340/540 to 215/325/515
- Yasuo Base Form Stab Damage (AD): 135/200/330 to 150/225/360
- Yasuo Base Form Stab Damage (AP): 40/60/100 to 30/45/70
- Yasuo Mentor Form Slash Damage: 140/210/335 to 100/150/240
- Ahri three-star Damage: 1100 AP to 1175 AP
- Viego three-star Damage: First Strike: 70 AP to 80 AP
- Viego three-star Damage: 2nd Strike: 250 AP to 270 AP
- Viego three-star Damage: 3rd Strike: 530 AP to 560 AP
Four-Cost
Yuumi and Samira are the primary nerf targets when it comes to the four-cost champion pool in Patch TFT15.3 as both champions are the main carries in two of the top three comps. But with buffs to Jinx and Ryze, new AD and AP carries may take their place.
- Jinx Ability Damage: 520/750/3600 AD to 575/875/4000 AD
- Karma Ability Damage: 1125/1700/6500 AP to 1050/1575/6500 AP
- Ryze Ability Damage: 720/1080/6000 to 770/1155/6000
- Ryze Mentor Form Ability Damage: 750/1125/6000 to 800/1200/6000
- Samira Bugfix: Properly doubles her Style’s Omnivamp during her Ability.
- Samira Bullet Damage: 90/135/650 to 80/120/650
- Samira Big Cast Damage: 280/420/2200 to 230/345/2200
- Yuumi True Damage: 32% of base damage to 30% of base damage
- Poppy three-star Primary Target Damage: 2000 AD to 3000 AD
- Poppy three-star Secondary Target Damage: 600 AD to 1000 AD
- K’Sante three-star Base Form Damage: 800% Resists to 1200% Resists
- Leona three-star Base Damage: 500% Resists to 800% Resists
- Ryze three-star Secondary Damage: 550 AP to 1200 APp
- Ryze three-star Mentor Ability Secondary Damage: 550 AP to 1200 AP
- Ryze three-star Mentor Splash Damage: 250 AP to 450 AP
- Jarvan IV three-star Shield: 2000 AP to 1500 AP
- Jarvan IV three-star Ability Damage: 2000 AP to 3000 AP
Five-Cost
Yone and Lee Sin have been underperforming so both are getting buffs in Patch TFT15.3.
- Lee Sin Executioner Form Primary Target Damage: 295/445/8000 AD to 325/500/8000 AD
- Lee Sin Juggernaut Form Mana: 30/60 to 20/50
- Lee Sin Juggernaut Form Primary Target Damage: 450/675 AD to 525/800 AD
- Seraphine Ability Base Damage: 135/205 to 150/225
- Yone AS On-Hit: 4% to 4.5%
- Yone On-Hit Magic Damage: 90/135 AP to 105/160 AP
Esports Impact of TFT Patch 15.3
This patch is especially important as the long-awaited Pro Circuit will be kicking off its season with this update. Knowing the ins and outs of the patch is vital, as the players that are able to adapt the quickest will find themselves in a prime opportunity to gain early-season points and maybe even a direct ticket to Set 15 Worlds.