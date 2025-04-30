Teamfight Tactics Patch Notes Patch TFT14.3 - New Hacks and Reworks
After a turbulent Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT14.2, the Riot Games balance team is taking the time and effort to make some big changes in the latest update, Patch TFT14.3. On the agenda are some brand new Hacks, some trait reworks and a rework to Kobuko alongside a ton of buffs and nerfs to stabilize the metagame.
Here are all the changes coming to Patch TFT14.3 when it hits the live servers on Wednesday, April 30.
System Changes
With the set now in full swing, the newest update will be expanding on the new set mechanic, Hacks, in a big way. In Patch TFT14.3, a ton of new Hacks will be implemented into the game in three specific Hacks categories being Carousel, Opening Encounters and Orbs. There are already Hacks that affect these but in the new patch, even more options will be put into play which will shake up the game even more than before.
Hacks: Carousel
- Tome Carousel: Carousels can appear with Tome of Traits. Use the Tome of Traits to select an Emblem partially tailored to your comp
- 2-star Carousel
- Big Carousel: Carousel has 15 Champions instead of 9
- All 3-Cost Carousel: Carousel is all 3-costs
- All 4-Cost Carousel: Carousel is all 4-costs
- Double PVE: After a PvE round, you'll immediately face an exact copy of it, rewarding the exact same loot
- Golden Spatula/Pan Carousel has been removed
Hacks: Opening Encounter
- To Split or Not to Split: After every Carousel, players choose to split a pot of gold or take a guaranteed separate amount of gold.
- Group Investing: After every Carousel, players choose to split a pot of gold or increase the total amount for future rounds.
- Reroll Subscription: At the start of every stage, gain free Shop rerolls, increasing over the game.
- Three Champions: Start the game with a two-star 2-cost champion. Every player gets a unique one.
Hacks: Orbs
- Bag of Gold (consumable): Use on a champion to gain 4 gold. Increase this by 1 after every combat.
- Salvager (consumable): Use on a champion to remove all their items and break them down into components. [+1 unstable component]
- Implant: Size (consumable): Use on a champion to permanently increase their max health and size. Lasts until the unit is sold. [+1 unstable component]
- Implant: Speed (consumable): Use on a champion to permanently increase their Attack Speed and decrease their size. Lasts until the unit is sold. [+1 unstable component]
- Starter Kits (Stage 1 only): Gain a 1-, 2-, and 3-cost with 1 shared trait. [Cypher excluded]
- Nesting Dolls: Spawn a silver orb, which spawns a blue orb, which spawns a gold orb.
Traits
In the Trait department, the biggest changes are coming to Anima Squad and Exotech. Both are being adjusted big time as they are the two most polarizing traits in the game. Anima Squad’s big change is in how its damage is calculated. Before, Anima Squad weapon damage would check the board state at the time of weapon activation instead of at the beginning of the round. This created an inconsistent feel to damage as it would technically fall off the later a round went. This is being changed in Patch TFT14.3.
The other big outlier is Exotech. As one of the most played traits in the entire game, Exotech’s power comes from its weapons. The most used weapons, like Flux Capacitor and Holobow, are being adjusted while Cybercoil is being buffed.
- Anima Squad now counts total star level at start of combat, instead of the current surviving members' star level for weapon damage.
- With more consistent Anima Squad weapon power, we’re making adjustments to weapon scaling which will result in a net nerf to one-star heavy Anima Squads and a buff to two- (and three-) star teams.
- A.M.P. Power Charges: 1/2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/3/5
- A.M.P. HP: 100/200/350/500 ⇒ 100/200/400/600
- Cypher AD/AP: 30/45/55% ⇒ 30/45/65%
- Cypher Intel Per Loss: 18/20/22/24 ⇒ 16/20/24/28
- Cypher (Hyper Roll): 20 + 2 per stage ⇒ 30 + 3 per stage
- Exotech, Cybercoil Armor/MR: 55 ⇒ 65
- Exotech, Flux Capacitor Shock HP% Damage: 15% ⇒ 8%
- Exotech, Flux Capacitor Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Exotech, Flux Capacitor AD: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Exotech, Holobow AP: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Exotech, Holobow Crit Bonus: 60% ⇒ 40%
- Exotech, Holobow Crit Chance buff no longer can stack on itself. Multiple Holobows still stack Crit Chance.
- Golden Ox Base Damage Amp: 12/22/30% ⇒ 12/22/25%
- Street Demon Base Stats: 6/10/15/50% ⇒ 6/10/17/45%
Units
The big change in Units for Patch TFT14.3 comes in the form of a Kobuko remake. Kobuko has had an odd first couple of patches so far in TFT Set 14, as his role in a comp was not very clear. Is he supposed to be a tank, a damage dealer or a mix between the two? Kobuko’s remake makes him into a premier magic damage bruiser that also has CC tied to his ability but at a cost of needing to hit “phase 2” which procs when he gets to half health.
- Poppy Mana buff: 20/70 ⇒ 20/65
- Shaco tooltip no longer mentions the Hyper Roll adjustment outside of Hyper Roll
- Annie Mini Fireball Damage: 40/60/300 ⇒ 45/68/300
- Alistar Flat Damage Reduction: 12/18/25 ⇒ 15/20/30
- Alistar Ability Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 240/360/600
- Dr. Mundo Ability Heal HP%: 2% ⇒ 5%
- Dr. Mundo Ability Damage AD%: 130% ⇒ 200%
- Dr. Mundo Ability Damage HP%: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Kog’Maw Ability Bonus Damage AD%: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Morgana Ability Damage: 220/330/550 ⇒ 400/600/1000
- Morgana Ability Duration: 10 ⇒ 16 sec
- Zyra Ability Damage: 260/390/600 ⇒ 290/435/660
- Zyra Secondary Damage: 130/195/300 ⇒ 145/220/330
- Jhin starting Mana nerf: 14/74 ⇒ 4/74
- Jhin Bounce AD%: 174% ⇒ 164%
- Twisted Fate AP Per Auto: 2 ⇒ 1.5
- Twisted Fate Base Card Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 220/330/500
- Twisted Fate Special Card Damage: 250/375/565 ⇒ 265/400/595
- Vayne Mana nerf: 40/80 ⇒ 30/90
- Braum Kingpin Bonus Damage Armor/MR%: 100% ⇒ 100/150/200%
- Gragas max Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80
- Jarvan IV Ability AD%: 350% ⇒ 280%
- Rengar HP: 800 ⇒ 750
- Yuumi Base Ability Damage: 95/145/220 ⇒ 100/150/235
- Yuumi Secondary Spell Damage: 55/85/125 ⇒ 60/90/140
- Yuumi Mark Damage: 175% ⇒ 190%
- Aphelios Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
- Aphelios Number of Chakram’d Autos: 6 ⇒ 8
- Aphelios Chakram bonus AD: 7/7/50% ⇒ 11/11/100%
- Cho’Gath Mana buff: 60/110 ⇒ 60/100
- Cho’Gath Ability HP Gain AP Ratio: 50/80/500 ⇒ 70/100/500
- Xayah AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Aurora Base Ability Damage: 50/125/3333 ⇒ 50/90/3333
- Aurora Split Ability Damage: 575/1000/9999 ⇒ 525/800/9999
- Kobuko AS: 0.8 ⇒ 1.0
- Kobuko Ability Reworked
- Kobuko Passive: Attacks deal (100/150/999) bonus magic damage. At 50% Health, trigger ‘Phase 2’, then enrage for the rest of the fight, gaining 100% Attack Speed, 30% Omnivamp, and increasing the bonus damage by 33%.
- Kobuko Phase 2: Gain (100/100/400% HP) shield for 4 seconds. Pick up a nearby enemy, knocking up all enemies within 2 hexes for 1.5 seconds. Then, slam down, dealing (300/450/13370) magic damage to the target and (150/225/1337) damage to all enemies hit.
- Samira AD: 65 ⇒ 70
- Urgot Mana buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/40
- Urgot AD: 63 ⇒ 66
- Urgot Ability Missile AD%: 95/95/999% ⇒ 100/100/1000%
- Viego Soul Heal Percent: 8/8/100% ⇒ 5/5/100%
- Viego Base Ability Damage: 220/330/10000 ⇒ 200/300/10000
- Viego Ability Splash Damage: 100/150/10000 ⇒ 90/135/10000
Esports Impact
This is, without a doubt, the biggest patch so far in TFT Set 14, which is coming after the first wave of Regional-level events that took place over the last weekend. This is a cool-down period where no major events are taking place however, keeping ladder rank and climbing during this time will put players in a better position to qualify for events later in the set, and these changes are designed to be permanent for the rest of the set including the new Hacks so adjusting to them now will be beneficial later down the road.