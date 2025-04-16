TFT Patch Notes for TFT14.2 - Exotech on Deck
Teamfight Tactics Set 14, Cyber City just completed its first patch cycle on a high note but the party is just getting started heading into the expansions’ second patch. There are a ton of changes coming to Patch TFT14.2 including buffs to traits, units, augments and more.
Players will want to familiarize themselves with all the changes before jumping into games, so here is a breakdown of all the major changes coming to Patch TFT14.2, which hits live servers on Wednesday, April 16.
System Changes
While the Hack mechanic has been a very fun addition to TFT, some outliers are causing some not-so-fun scenarios that are also not intended. The biggest one is the Hacked Orbs, containing player health. Essentially, players could gain an advantage over others if they were to not pick up the orbs while the rest of the lobby does, as it would put them at lower health and with it, have pick piroity on carousel. This is considered an exploit if players maliciously don't pick up the orbs. To fix this, Riot is essentially forcing the orb pickup in Patch TFT14.2.
- Gold Hack Bribes: 3/4/6 ⇒ 2/3/5
- Prismatic Hack Bribes: 4/6/8 ⇒ 2/3/5
- Hack Orb with "Lots of Orbs" Value: 10/16/25 ⇒ 6/12/18
- Trait Category Hacks will no longer appear on the Wandering Trainers Encounter.
- Hacked Orbs containing Health Pickups will now move to the player if left on the board for two rounds.
Traits
One of the better comps in Patch TFT14.1 was Nitro Exotech. Ironically, it was only good when the stars aligned with the Exotech weapon, while the Nitro part of the comp was always good. To give the traits new identities as standalone comps. To do this, Exotech weapons are being tuned to make every option viable. Nitro is also getting adjustments leaning towards a total nerf.
- Boombots (6) Missile Damage: 225x2 ⇒ 275x2
- Exotech Cybercoil Armor/MR: 50 ⇒ 55
- Exotech Cybercoil Mark Duration: 5 ⇒ 8 sec
- Exotech Cybercoil Heal Percent: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Exotech Flux Capacitor Base AS: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Exotech Holobow Base AS: 15% ⇒ 25%
- Exotech Holobow Base AP: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Exotech Holobow Crit gained after cast: 40% ⇒ 60%
- Exotech Hyperfangs Stored Damage Percent: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Exotech Hyperfangs Base AP: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Pulse Stabilizer Base AD: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Pulse Stabilizer Base Crit: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Golden Ox Base Damage Amp: 13/20/25% ⇒ 12/24/30%
- Golden OxGold Chance: 20/50/75% ⇒ 20/60/100%
- Nitro HP Per Scrap: 14 ⇒ 11
- Nitro Scrap Per Star Level: 2/3/4/7 ⇒ 2/3/6/12
- Nitro Ability Heal: 150 ⇒ 130
- Nitro Grenades Damage: 130/145/160/175 ⇒ 100/120/140/160
- Nitro Laser Damage: 420/465/520/575 ⇒ 425/450/475/500
- Five Cypher Cashouts have been adjusted
- Syndicate (7) Braum Defenses Gained: 100 ⇒ 80
- Syndicate (7) Miss Fortune Piece Damage: 50% ⇒ 33%
- Syndicate (7) Shaco Bonus Damage: 75% ⇒ 66%
Units
Oddly enough, the units section of the Patch TFT14.2 notes isn't actually that deep. Thanks to some very good balancing in the initial patch, there are not that many outliers that needed to be touched heading into Set 14’s second patch. With that said, numerous units are being buffed that were underplayed in the first patch as well as units that were nerfed a little too hard in the b-patch, like Annie and Samira.
- Poppy Ability AP Damage: 60/90/135 ⇒ 100/150/225
- Shaco Ability AD%: 275% ⇒ 300%
- Naafiri AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85
- Naafiri Primary Ability AD%: 265% ⇒ 275%
- Naafiri Packmate AD%: 65/65/70% ⇒ 75%
- Naafiri Alphas AD%: 165/165/175% ⇒ 175%
- Twisted Fate Base Ability Damage: 150/225/340 ⇒ 200/300/450
- Twisted Fate Hat Ability Damage: 260/390/610 ⇒ 250/375/565
- Jarvan IV AD 50 ⇒ 60
- Jarvan IV Base Ability Shield: 270/300/350 ⇒ 300/350/400
- Jarvan IV Ability AD%: 200% ⇒ 350%
- Gragas Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80
- Rengar Ability First Stab AD%: 240% ⇒ 225%
- Rengar Ability Heal: 160/180/210 ⇒ 140/145/150
- Annie Base Ability Damage: 210/315/1200 ⇒ 230/345/1200
- Annie Mini Fireball Damage: 30/45/240 ⇒ 40/60/300
- Cho'Gath Health Gain AP Scaling: 160/200/500% ⇒ 50/80/500%
- Cho'Gath Health Gain HP Scaling: 15/15/20% ⇒ 22/22/77%
- Cho'Gath percent HP increases no longer contribute towards base HP scaling for Cho'Gath's Ability
- Miss Fortune Ability Waves: 8 ⇒ 9
- Miss Fortune Syndicate Bonus Waves: 4 ⇒ 3
- Samira AD: 60 ⇒ 65
Augments
As for Augment changes, three main augment categories are being changed. The first are some of the Hero Augments in the Silver tier. Jax, Sylas and Poppy are seeing their Hero Augments buffed since they were underperforming in Patch TFT14.1.
The next set of augments being changed are some of the Black Market Augments. These Augments are meant to be excitincallbacks to previous sets, but some have missed the mark, so Riot is buffing a few, including fan favorite Cruel Pact,g call backs to previous sets but some have missed the mark so Riot is buffing a few, including fan favorite Cruel Pact in Patch TFT14.2.
Finally, there is the set of Circlet Augments designed to essentially be “build a comp” augments at the Prismatic tier to get players wanting to commit to a specific trait. Many of these Circlet Augments are being buffed to include a higher-cost champion within their trait, and some are even getting an item component as well.
- Chemtech Overdrive (Black Market) no longer appears on 2-1
- Chemtech Overdrive (Black Market) HP: 250 ⇒ 450
- Chemtech Overdrive (Black Market) Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Cruel Pact (Black Market) Heal per turn: 3 ⇒ 4
- Double Trouble (Black Market) Bonus Stats: 35 ⇒ 40
- Double Trouble (Black Market) Bugfix: Starring up the unit to 3* while on the bench, properly grants the 2* copy of the unit.
- Life Long Learning (Black Market) HP Gained each turn: 1.5% ⇒ 2%
- Scoped Weapons (Black Market) AS Gained: 18% ⇒ 25%
- Bastion Circlet Champion: Galio ⇒ Sejuani
- Bastion Circlet also grants a Giant's Belt
- Bruiser Circlet also grants a Giant's Belt
- Dynamo Circlet Champion: Elise ⇒ Miss Fortune
- Dynamo Circlet also grants a BF Sword
- Dynamo Crown Champion: Jhin ⇒ Elise
- Executioner Circlet Champion: Rengar ⇒ Zed
- Executioner Circlet also grants a Sparring Gloves
- Marksmen Circlet Champion: Jinx ⇒ Aphelios
- Marksmen Circlet also grants a Recurve Bow
- Rapidfire Circlet Champion: Draven ⇒ Zeri
- Rapidfire Circlet also grants a BF Sword
- Slayer Circlet Champion: Jarvan IV ⇒ Zed
- Slayer Circlet also grants a Sparring Gloves
- Strategist Circlet also grants a Giant's Belt
- Techie Circlet Champion: Mordekaiser ⇒ Brand
- Techie Circlet also grants a Tear of the Goddess
- Vanguard Circlet Champion: Jarvan IV ⇒ Leona
- Vanguard Circlet also grants a Giant's Belt
- Cyberdeck Max Items Generated: 3 ⇒ 2
- The Chug Bug (Gragas) Chance to Proc: 35/40/45% ⇒ 50%
- The Chug Bug (Gragas) Passive Damage: 100/150/240 ⇒ 130/195/300
- Transistor AS Gained: 25% ⇒ 50%
- Trial Run Golem HP per star level: 1.5% ⇒ 1%
- Trial Run Golem AD per star level: 4% ⇒ 2%
- Adaptive Strikes (Jax) Base 3rd Strike Damage: 110/165/250 ⇒ 120/180/270
- Damage Gained per stack: 50/75/115 ⇒ 60/90/135
- Adaptive Strikes (Jax) Max Stacks: 5 ⇒ 7
- Button Mash (Poppy) Base Damage: 180/270/405 ⇒ 200/300/450
- Button Mash (Poppy) Cyberboss Splash Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%
- Wolf Unchained (Sylas) Base Ability Damage: 280/420/630 ⇒ 300/450/675
- Wolf Unchained (Sylas) Ability Damage HP%: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Wolf Unchained (Sylas) Recast Effectiveness: 60% ⇒ 50%
Esports Impact
The second patch of a TFT's expansion life cycle is very important as the first tournaments of the expansion will be played on this patch.
There are a ton of changes in Patch TFT14.2 meaning that there can be massive movement on the ranked ladder as players scramble to uncover the best strategies.