Teamfight Tactics Patch Notes Patch TFT14.4 - Street Demons, not so much
The 14th Teamfight Tactics expansion, TFT: Cyber City is quickly reaching the half-way mark as the fourth patch update for the set is finally here. Of course, many balance changes are coming to the game that players will want to familiarize themselves with before the patch goes live on Wednesday, May 14.
Here is an in-depth breakdown of all the changes coming to Patch TFT14.4
Traits
The focus in the Trait department for Patch TFT14.4 is in the buff department. There are not enough outliers in the metagame to warrant many nerfs so the play is to bring other traits up to compete. Among the underperforming traits being touched in this patch include Divinicorp, which Riot states they want players to look to play the trait vertically. Vanguard is also getting a buff to get players wanting to play a “hyper carry with an insane frontline” type of comp. Also Nitro at the four-piece interval is being buffed as well.
- Cypher AD/AP After Cashout: 30/45/65% ⇒ 30/50/70%
- Divinicorp Bonus Stats: 100/110/125/140/160/180/200% ⇒ 100/110/125/140/165/190/210%
- Golden Ox Base Damage Amp: 12/22/25% ⇒ 12/24/26%
- Nitro Chrome: 2/3/6/12 ⇒ 2/3/7/25
- Nitro 4 Piece Laser Damage: 425/450/475/500 ⇒ 460/490/520/550
- Techie AP: 20/50/85/125 ⇒ 20/50/90/130
- Vanguard Durability while shielded: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Vanguard 6 Piece Durability: 16% ⇒ 18%
- Anima Squad 7 Piece Armor/MR: 35 ⇒ 40
- AMP 4 Piece HP: 400 ⇒ 300
- AMP 4 Piece Charge Power: 3 ⇒ 4
- Bastion 6 Piece Base Armor/MR: 70 ⇒ 75
- Dynamo 4 Piece Mana Regen: 10 ⇒ 11
- Exotech Flux Capacitor AD: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Marksman 4 Piece AD Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Rapidfire 4 Piece AS per stack: 10% ⇒ 11%
- Street Demon 7 Piece Stats: 17% ⇒ 16%
Units
The biggest losers in Patch TFT14.4 are Brand and Neeko. The Street Demon trait and comp has been at the top of the meta since the inception of Set 14. This is because Brand has been the best backline carry in the game while Neeko has been one of the best frontline units in the game and both are in the same trait.
The nerfs for Brand are not targeted at his damage but instead his output. Brand is getting a mana nerf alongside some changes to his mana lock-out after cast and how fast his cast travels which essentially means faster for longer range targets but slower for closer targets.
Neeko’s nerf is very similar as her raw defense isnt being tocuhed but isntead her number of casts per round will decrease as her max mana is being nerfed.
- Kog'maw AD: 50 ⇒ 53
- Illaoi Armor/MR: 45 ⇒ 50
- Naafiri Alpha AD Damage: 175% ⇒ 165%
- Shyvana Mana: 40/105 ⇒ 50/100
- Shyvana HP Gain: 200/250/300 ⇒ 200/270/340
- Skarner Mana: 25/80 ⇒ 25/70
- Skarner Spell Damage Armor%: 150/225/350 ⇒ 170/255/385
- Twisted Fate Empowered Card Damage: 265/400/595 ⇒ 245/365/550
- Elise Mana: 0/55 ⇒ 0/50
- Brand Mana: 25/70 ⇒ 10/70
- Brand's ability now always arrives at his target after .75 seconds. This is similar timing to a current throw at 4 hexes, but will be much faster for long-range throws!
- Brand's Mana Lockout is now a fixed duration of 1.9 seconds. Previously, it was .5 seconds after the missile landed. (Between 1.4 and 2.9 based on distance from target)
- Miss Fortune AD: 50 ⇒ 53
- Neeko Mana 30/85 ⇒ 30/90
- Vex Primary Spell Damage 190/285/1100 ⇒ 180/270/1100
- Zeri AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8
- Renekton Mana 70/150 ⇒ 70/140
- Renekton Ability Cast 300% AD + 30/40% AP ⇒ 100% AD + 260/400% AP
- Renekton HP Gain on Cast 400/550/10000 ⇒ 400/650/10000
- Renekton Double Strike AD% 175% ⇒ 180%
- Renekton Triple Strike AD% 270% ⇒ 300%
- Three-Star Kobuko's Shield no longer expires.
Augments
Hero Augments are getting another check-up in Patch TFT14.4 as they are still not performing as intended. Jax and Sylas’'s Hero Augments are getting buffs. As for the other notable changes, Future Sight, the infamous augment that grants a player a zephyr while also telling the player who they face every round is being disabled because its quite frankly, very frustrating to play against.
- Adaptive Strikes (Jax) Shield: 250/300/350 AP ⇒ 300/350/400 AP
- Adaptive Strikes (Jax) Base Damage: 120/180/270 AP ⇒ 130/200/300 AP
- Preparation I HP Per Stack: 20 ⇒ 30
- Wolf Unchained (Sylas) Health Gain: 180/210/240 ⇒ 220/250/280
- Wolf Unchained (Sylas) Base Damage: 300/450/675 ⇒ 330/500/750
- 10,000 IQ Units Granted: Leblanc + Ekko ⇒ Yuumi + Ekko.
- 10,000 IQ Clarified that the Gold Reward is always granted after 5 rounds.
- 10,000 IQ Guaranteed Gold Reward: 2 ⇒ 8.
- 10,000 IQ Reward: Random completed item ⇒ Completed Item Anvil
- Bronze for Life I Damage Amp per Trait: 3% ⇒ 3.5%
- Caretaker's Favor Grants items retroactively if picked at higher levels than the level thresholds. Note: Caretaker's Chosen already worked this way.
- Climb the Ladder II Stats: 6 ⇒ 5
- Cybernetic Implants II No longer appears on 2-1
- Flatline Execution Percent: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Golemify HP Percent: 70% ⇒ 60%
- Golemify AD Percent: 60% ⇒ 50%
- High Score no longer grants Cyberbosses Attack Speed per High Score
- High Score Rewards are slightly reduced at each High Score.
- High Voltage Damage Increase: 25% ⇒ 15%
- Hostile Takeover Banned in Double Up
- No Scout No Pivot HP Per Turn: 12 ⇒ 14
- No Scout No Pivot AD/AP per Turn: 1.5% ⇒ 2%
- Pair of Fours HP: 404 ⇒ 344
- Pair of Fours 4 costs granted: 2 ⇒ 3
- Preparation II HP Per Stack: 35 ⇒ 45
- Spirit Link Base HP Regen: 6% ⇒ 5%
- Blue Battery AP: 15 ⇒ 5
- Bronze for Life II: Damage Amp per Trait: 3.5% ⇒ 4%
- Bulky Buddies III HP: 330 ⇒ 300
- Cybernetic Implants III No longer appears on 2-1
- Future Sight Disabled
- Gargantuan Resolve (and +) Armor/MR increase: 50% ⇒ 80%
- Hard Commit Grants 3g on selection and every stage.
- High End Shopping Gold Granted: 6 ⇒ 12
- Shopping Spree Gold Granted: 4 ⇒ 2
- Wise Spending XP Gained: 2XP Per Reroll ⇒ 3XP Per 2 Rerolls. Effect only counts for rerolls purchased with gold. Tooltip rephrased.
Esports Impact
Patch TFT14.4 is a significant change to the metagame as it will increase the number of viable strategies, which will be very important as the second Tacticains Cup events will be played on this patch and those events will help determine which players will qualify for the Regional Finals