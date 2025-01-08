Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT13.3 Notes - New Year, New Meta
The first Teamfight Tactics patch of 2025 is finally here and with a new naming structure. Players might experience Deja Vu with the latest TFT update being labeled Patch TFT13.3 but rest assured, this patch is for TFT’s 13th expansion, Into the Arcane, and will be the third patch of the cycle.
With that said, this patch does have a lot of changes in it, and EI’s TFT expert is here to break down all the major changes coming to the game when patch TFT13.3 hits live servers on Thursday, January 8.
Traits
The trait side of Patch TFT13.3 is small in the number of traits being touched but large in the total number of changes. With that said, while the changes to Chem-Baron are large, the others are just love taps in either direction to ensure proper balance.
Artileriest
- Artillerist (6) Attacks Per Proc: 4 ⇒ 3
Automata
- Automata Armor/MR: 25/60/140 ⇒ 25/55/100
- Automata Base Damage: 150/400/1100 ⇒ 150/400/1200
Chem-Baron
- Chem-Baron 400 Cashout Value Reduced by 8%: Gold Value lowered from 70g to 65g
- Chem-Baron 500 Cashout Value Reduced by 15%: Gold Value lowered from 105g to 90g
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Destabilized Chemtank HP: 999 ⇒ 700
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Destabilized Chemtank Armor/MR: 45 ⇒ 30
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Executioner's Chainblade AD: 75% ⇒ 50%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Executioner's Chainblade On Kill Durability & Damage Amp: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Piltover Hexarmor Armor/MR: 75 ⇒ 50
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Piltover Hexarmor Perfected Bonus Cooldown: 2 ⇒ 4 sec
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Shimmer Bloom Heal/Shield Increase: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Shimmer Bloom Perfected Bonus Cooldown: 1 ⇒ 2 sec
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Unleashed Toxins AP: 45 ⇒ 30
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Unleashed Toxins Perfected Bonus Stun Duration: 1 ⇒ 0.5 sec
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Unleashed Toxins Perfected Bonus Damage: 200 ⇒ 150
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Virulent Virus AP: 50 ⇒ 40
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Virulent Virus True Damage: 45% ⇒ 35%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Virulent Virus Perfected Bonus Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Virulent Virus Perfected Bonus HP: 1200 ⇒ 800
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Voltaic Saber Omnivamp: 60% ⇒ 45%
- Chem-Baron, Perfected Voltaic Saber Instances of Damage to Proc: 4 ⇒ 6
Scrap
- Scrap Shield Duration: 20 ⇒ 24 seconds
- Scrap 9 Piece Shield per Component: 60 ⇒ 65
Sorcerer
- Sorcerer AP: 20/50/95/125 ⇒ 20/55/105/150
Champions
This is the second patch where the six-cost champions are up for nerfs and buffs and while Viktor has remained the top option for the six-cost crown, Riot is buffing Mel and Warwick to get them to that near “auto pick” level that Viktor is in. Other changes include some love to some of the five-cost champions like Jayce, Malzahar and LeBlanc.
Powder
- Powder Ability Fall Off: 30/30/25% ⇒ 25/25/25%
Singed
- Singed Ability Damage Reduction: 50/50/55/60% ⇒ 45/45/50/50%
Steb
- Steb Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 25/75
Trundle
- Trundle Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 30/80
Zyra
- Zyra Primary Ability Damage: 260/390/585 ⇒ 280/420/630
Camille
- Camille Ability Damage AD%: 230/230/260% ⇒ 245/245/265%
Leona
- Leona Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 30/75
Renata Glasc
- Renata Glasc Ability Shield: 95/120/150 ⇒ 95/115/135
Zeri
- Zeri AD: 48 ⇒ 51
Ziggs
- Ziggs Splash Bomb Damage: 90/135/200 ⇒ 80/120/180
Cassiopeia
- Cassiopeia AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Cassiopeia Mana nerf: 10/40 ⇒ 0/40
Gangplank
- Gangplank Melee Ability Heal: 100/125/150 ⇒ 120/140/160
- Gangplank Melee Ability AD%: 340/340/340% ⇒ 360/360/375%
Loris
- Loris Ability Shield: 525/600/700 ⇒ 600/700/800
Smeech
- Smeech Mana buff: 20/80 ⇒ 20/70
Twisted Fate
- Twisted Fate Yellow Card: 230/345/535 ⇒ 240/360/560
- Twisted Fate Red Card: 110/165/255 ⇒ 120/180/275
Ekko
- Ekko Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
- Elise Ranged Spell Damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 220/330/1000
Twitch
- Twitch Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
Elise
- Elise Ranged Spell Damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 220/330/1000
Jayce
- Jayce's Hextech Forge no longer triggers its effect automatically when revived. Will only trigger its effect if it is alive when Jayce casts his spell.
- Jayce Melee Ability AD%: 500/500/2000% ⇒ 600/600/3000%
- Jayce Melee Ability Secondary AD%: 225/225/1500% ⇒ 250/250/2000%
Leblanc
- LeBlanc AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85
Malzahar
- Malzahar Ability Wave Damage: 80/120/1000 ⇒ 100/150/1000
- Malzahar Damage Per Tick: 15/22/400 ⇒ 16/24/400
Mel
- Mel Ability Damage: 180/450/2700 ⇒ 200/500/2700
- Mel Ability Unleash Damage: 1390/3475/99999 ⇒ 1600/4000/99999
Warwick
- Warwick Experiment Bonus Stun Duration: 1 ⇒ 1.5 sec
- Warwick Blood Hunter Heal: 400 ⇒ 500
- Warwick Blood Frenzy AD%: 200/375/2500% ⇒ 240/400/2500%
Augments
While there are a ton of augment changes, there a few in particular that players should focus on. The first is that the infamous “Lone Hero” augment that gave birth to the frustrating-to-play-against Lux composition has been disabled.
Arcane Retribution is another augment that has been disabled, not because it was too overpowered but it was not being picked because Riot deemed the augment “unintuitive to play”.
And finally joining the Augment banlist is Artifactory which gave players a little too much value and more importantly, to high of a chance to create absurdly broken combos that should not happen very often with combinations of Artifacts and items. One such combo outlined was Suspicious Trenchcoat and Edge of Night which made the holder of the two items practically invisible to the enemy team.
Here are all the changes to every Augment in Patch TFT13.3
- Blade Dance (Irelia) AS: 40% ⇒ 60%
- Dummify HP Per Stage: 250 ⇒ 1000
- Glass Cannon I Starting HP: 80% ⇒ 90%
- Kingslayer Gold on Win from Behind: 4 ⇒ 5
- Lone Hero has been disabled
- Survivor Gold Granted: 60 ⇒ 70
- Team Building Turn Delay: 7 ⇒ 5
- Trolling (Trundle) AS Granted: 140% ⇒ 160%
- Another Anomaly Item Base Stats: 250 HP 20 AD 25 AP ⇒ 350 HP 25 AD 30 AP
- Arcane Retribution (Sorcerer) has been disabled
- Cloning Facility Clone HP: 70% ⇒ 80%
- Cloning Facility Clone Mana Increase: 20% ⇒ 10%
- Contested has been disabled
- Crimson Pact (Vladimir) Mana Per Auto: 3 ⇒ 5
- Family Crest no longer grants a Violet.
- Forward Thinking Gold: 70 ⇒ 80
- Glass Cannon II starting HP: 80% ⇒ 90%
- Golemify HP Per Stage: 150 ⇒ 500
- Moonlight AP & AD Bonus: 25% ⇒ 35%
- One for All II Damage Amp: 2.5% ⇒ 2%
- Overheal Bonus Damage: 115% ⇒ 125%
- Paint the Town Blue (Rebel) Rebels Cloned: 5 ⇒ 4
- Superstars II Damage Increase Per 3 star: 5% ⇒ 4%
- Two Much Value Two Costs Granted: 2 ⇒ 4
- Warpath 1-star 5-costs granted: 4 ⇒ 3
- Warpath Completed Anvils granted: 1 ⇒ 2
- An Exalted Adventure lesser Champion Duplicators: Now and at the start of every stage ⇒ At the start of the next 3 stages
- Anger Issues AD & AP Per Stack: 1 ⇒ 1.5
- Anger Issues Armor/MR per item: 45 ⇒ 50
- Artifactory has been disabled
- Belt Overflow Bonus HP per Belt: 75 ⇒ 90
- Bronze For Life II Durability per trait: 1.5% ⇒ 1%
- Build A Bud Gold Granted: 8 ⇒ 10
- Calculated Enhancement AD: 35% ⇒ 40%
- Calculated Enhancement AP: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Dark Alley Dealings has been disabled
- Expected Unexpectedness Stage 2 Low Roll: 7 Rerolls ⇒ 10 Rerolls
- Expected Unexpectedness Stage 3 Mid Roll: 2x 4 costs ⇒ 3x 4 costs
- Expected Unexpectedness Stage 4 Mid Roll: 2x 5 costs ⇒ 3x 5 costs
- Family Crown no longer grants a Violet and a Vander.
- Flurry of Blows Bonus Crit Chance: 35% ⇒ 45%
- Ghosts of Units Past HP Per Stack: 5 ⇒ 6
- Ghosts of Units Past AD Per Stack: 0.8% ⇒ 1%
- Subscription Service Gold Granted: 6 ⇒ 8
- Sword Overflow AS Per Sword: 2.5% ⇒ 3%
- Trait: Geniuses Ekko Clone Damage: 33% ⇒ 50%
- Void Swarm Turn Delay: 11 ⇒ 10
- Wand Overflow AS Per Rod: 2.5% ⇒ 4%
Items
Some love is being given to some underutilized items while some Artifacts are being nerfed a bit
- Deathblade Damage Amp: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Evenshroud bonus Armor/MR Duration: 10 ⇒ 15 sec
- Ionic Spark HP: 100 ⇒ 150
- Runaan's Hurricane Bolt Damage: 55% ⇒ 60%
- Fishbones AD: 40% ⇒ 20%
- Fishbones AS: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Gambler's Blade Base AS: 45% ⇒ 35%
- Rapid Firecannon AS: 75% ⇒ 66%
- Sivermere Dawn Armor/MR: 60 ⇒ 50
- Suspicious Trench Coat Break apart point: 50% ⇒ 66%
- Suspicious Trench Coat Clone HP: 30% ⇒ 25%
- The Collector AD: 30% ⇒ 25%
Anomalies
And finally, the changes to Anomalies in Patch TFT13.3 include a few buffs to under picked Anomalies and nerfs to Nothing Wasted and Ultimate Hero
- Arcana Overwhelming MR Granted: 65 ⇒ 80
- Arcana Overwhelming Percent of MR converted to AP: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Avalanche of Armor Armor Granted: 50 ⇒ 70
- Berserker Rage HP Threshold: 50% ⇒ 70%
- Center of the Universe Star Damage: 75 ⇒ 85
- Energy Absorption AP Gain on ally death: 5% ⇒ 8%
- Defense Expert Armor/MR Gained: 66% ⇒ 75%
- Laser Eyes AP Damage: 100% ⇒ 133%
- Mini Mees Procs every 3 attacks ⇒ 2 attacks
- Nothing Wasted Mana Gained: 70% ⇒ 50%
- Repulsor AS: 35% ⇒ 40%
- Slime Time AP Ratio: 130% ⇒ 160%
- Ultimate Hero Turns to Upgrade: 3 ⇒ 4
- Wolf Familiars AD: 50% ⇒ 65%
