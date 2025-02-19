Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT13.6 - Small Changes Ahead of Big Tournaments
Just three patches left for Teamfight Tactics Set 13: Into the Arcane. With balance being a top priority and the meta game in a very stable spot, Patch TFT13.6 is on the lighter side especially with major tournaments being played on this patch.
With that said, there are still plenty of changes players should take note of before diving into games when Patch TFT13.6 goes live on Thursday, February 20. Here is a breakdown of everything players need to know.
System Changes
Changes to loot orbs are coming in Patch TFT13.6, which are targeted at increasing early game power while decreasing late game power. Essentially, orbs will now speed up power spikes but won't have as much of an impact the later the game goes.
- Stage 2 and 3 Orbs: 12g and 15g, Greater Champion Duplicator + 5g and Greater Champion Duplicator + 6g, 2x 4-Costs + 2g and 2x 4-Costs + 6g, 3x 3-Costs + 2g and 4x 3-Costs + 2g, Two-star 3-Cost + 3g and Two-star 3-Cost + 5g
- Stage 4 Orbs: Completed Anvil + 4g >> Completed Anvil + 2g, Thieves Gloves + 4g and Thieves Gloves + 3g, Golden Spatula/Pan + Component Anvil + Reforger + 4g and GoldenSpatula/Pan + Component Anvil + Reforger + 1g
Traits
Originally Patch TFT13.6 included buffs to Family and Quickstriker but Lead Game Designer for TFT at Riot Games Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer explained that the buffs would have likely offset the meta too much at a time where meta balance is critical with important tournaments around the corner. With that said, there are a few buffs that players should pay attention to as Chem-Baron and Conqueror are getting notable pushes.
- Automata Armor/MR: 25/55/100 to 25/60/111
- Chem-Baron (4) loss streaking shimmer: 45 to 50
- Chem-Baron (5) loss streaking shimmer: 60 to 70
- Chem-Baron 200 & 300 Shimmer Rewards slightly increased
- Conqueror Base AD/AP: 18/25/40/100% to 22/25/40/100%
- Enforcer (8) Damage Amp: 48% to 40%
- Form Swapper (4) Damage Reduction: 30% to 33%
- Form Swapper (4) Damage Amp: 40% to 44%
- Pit Fighter Heal: 10/25/45/80 to 10/35/55/80%
- Scrap (6) Piece shield per component: 50 to 45
- Sniper now additionally gain base Damage Amp, Base Damage Amp: 10/40/80%
- Sniper Amp per Hex: 7/18/36 to 5/10/20%
- Sorcerer AP: 20/55/90 to 20/50/85
- Visionary (6) Healing: 18% to 16%
- Watcher Minimum Damage Reduction: 15/25/35 to 15/30/40%
Champions
Some of the more powerful two-cost champions finally see their time in the spotlight go in Patch TFT13.6 as Renata Glasc and Urgot both see multiple nerfs. Also receiving nerfs are some of the more prevalent five-cost champions that have been the backbone of the more popular comps like Caitlyn, Leblanc and Rumble. On the buff side, keep an eye out on the one-cost carry champions like Draven and Powder.
- Amumu Flat Damage Reduction: 12/15/25 to 15/20/30
- Draven AS: 0.7 to 0.75
- Powder Ability Damage: 350/500/700/900 to 420/550/735/950
- Singed Attack Speed Granted: 100/120/160/200% to 100/115/130/150%
- Akali Mana buff: 0/60 to 0/50
- Leona max Mana buff: 30/75 to 20/65
- Renata Glasc Mana nerf: 20/80 to 20/85
- Renata Glasc Secondary Spell Damage: 155/230/350 to 130/195/290
- Urgot HP: 700 to 650
- Urgot AS: 0.7 to 0.75
- Urgot max Mana nerf: 20/70 to 45/90
- Vander AD: 50 to 55
- Vander Armor/MR: 45 to 50
- Blitzcrank Shield: 470/500/550 to 550/600/700
- Cassiopeia Miasma Damage: 180/270/430 to 220/330/530
- Nunu Ability Damage Reduction: 50/50/55% to 55/55/60%
- Renni Mana buff: 40/100 to 40/90
- Renni Ability Heal (AP): 300/325/375 to 400/400/400
- Swain (Ranged) Secondary Spell Damage: 40/60/90 to 38/57/90
- Silco Vial Damage: 100/200/1000 to 140/200/1000
- Silco monstrosity Damage per attack: 36/55/100 to 38/58/100
- Twitch Experiment HP Damage Bonus: 15% to 20%
- Caitlyn Headshot AD%: 280/280/1350% to 260/260/1350%
- LeBlanc Primary Ability Damage: 650/975/5000 to 590/888/5000
- LeBlanc Ability Damage Sharing: 18/25/100% to 12/20/100%
- Sevika Mana: 0/60 to 0/50
- Rumble Armor/MR: 70 to 65
- Rumble Ability Damage: 500/750/4000 to 450/675/4000
- Warwick Blood Hunter Execute Threshold: 15% to 12%
- Warwick Blood Hunter Healing: 500 to 450
Augments
Just some cleanup on the Augment side for Patch TFT13.6. Most of the trait augments are being knocked down a peg as they are providing too good of an impact.
- Diversified Portfolio+: 2 gold per 4 traits to 1 gold per 3 traits
- Kingslayer Gold Per Win if Lower HP: 5 to 6
- Support Mining+ Deaths: 4 to 5
- Table Scraps Next 4 to 3 Carousels
- Titanic Titan HP Gained: 20 to 25
- Climb the Ladder II Stats: 5 to 6
- Gloves Off Bonus Damage: 85% to 70%
- Overheal Bonus Damage: 125% to 150%
- Spirit Link Base HP Regen: 5% to 6%
- Trait: Martial Law (Caitlyn, Ambessa) AD Share: 25% to 18%
- Trait: Reunion Vi Damage: 110% to 100%
- Trait: Reunion Ekko Damage: 50% to 40%
- Two Much Value 2-Costs Granted: 4 to 2
- Unleash the Beast CC Immunity Time: 10 to 5 sec
- Birthday Presents Gold Per Level Up: 2 to 1
- Blazing Soul II AS: 35% to 30%
- Blinding Speed Item Granted: Red Buff to Giant Slayer
- Ghosts of Units Past HP per Stack: 6 to 7
- Quality Over Quantity Bonus HP: 7% to 4%
Anomalies
Not many changes on the Anomaly side in Patch TFT13.6 outside of a bug fix for hivemind and some small adjustments to some slightly overperforming augments like Infectious Anomaly and Bully.
- Bully Damage Amp: 12/36% to 11/33%
- Freestyling Amp per Trait: 4.5% to 5%
- Heavy Hitter % Of HP as Damage: 20% to 30%
- Hivemind now functions on the first Takedown instead of Kill
- [BUGFIX] Hivemind: fixed a bug where Hivemind didn’t work if the owner died
- Hunger for Power Health and AD Shared: 60% to 66%
- Hypervelocity Base AS: 10% to 20%
- Infectious Anomaly Base AD/AP: 12% to 10%
- Repulsor Base AS: 40% to 50%
Esports Impact
The overall meta should still very much be intact, as the purpose of these later patches in a set is to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible with upcoming Regional championships being played on Patch TFT13.5. This is a good thing because the game currently has many viable comps without any blatant outliers.
With that said, in a game like TFT, where placebo nerfs and buffs can have real impacts on perception, it wouldn't surprise anyone if one of the small buffs or nerfs ended up warping the meta. Keep an eye on the Conqueror trait, which got some early game buffs.