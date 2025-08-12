Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT15.2 - Nerfs to 2-Cost Nightmares
Teamfight Tactics KO Coliseum has just wrapped up its first arc and instead of hitting the filler episodes, Riot Games is wasting no time heading into the training arc. Patch TFT15.2 features a ton of changes to traits, mechanics, champions and more. With the learnings from the initial release, this patch aims to put the game in a balanced state ahead of the first tournaments of the set coming up in the coming weeks.
Here is an in-depth look at all the major changes coming to TFT when Patch TFT15.2 hits live servers on Wednesday, August 13.
System Changes
For the system changes in this patch, Riot is rolling out a ton of new Opening Encounters to further keep the set fresh as we head into the first corner of TFT Set 15. As for the set mechanic, Power Ups, there are various touch-ups with a few buffs and nerfs scattered to keep balance healthy.
New Opening Encounters
- 3-Cost Start: Start with a random 3-cost champion.
- Upgraded Start: Start with a 2-star 1-cost champion.
- Augment Round Swap: Augment rounds are moved earlier.
- Earlier Snax: Second Power Snax appears on 2-6 instead of 3-6.
- The Grand Finals: It’s the Grand Finals! You’re on your own, champion. (No changes, vanilla game)
- Beach Party: Beach Episode! Gain a beach ball that Tacticians can toss around!
- Regal Rumble: Carousels have more competitors on them!
- Winner’s Circle: After top 4, remaining players gain 10 gold and 2 component anvils.
Power Ups
- All Out Bonus Attack Damage: 50% to 40%
- All Out Correctly sets his starting mana to 0 when entering All Out.
- Bullet Hell Increased Projectiles: 35% to 30%
- Bullet Hell No longer always rounds up. Will round to the nearest value, with a minimum of 1.
- Golden Edge Starting Gold: 1 to 2
- Hat Trick AD/AP Per Stack: 0.5% to 0.75%
- Midas Touch now has a gold tracker in its tooltip
- Pursuit logic for safer dashes improved.
- Shadow Clone: Clone also has 30% less health.
- Trickster Now offered until Stage 3
- Trickster Damage Amp: 8/12% to 4 / 6%
- Unstoppable now only charges on combat start and takedown of the current target.
Traits
The big trait project on Patch TFT 15.2 is without a doubt Crystal Gambit. As the econ trait of the set, Crystal Gambit has proven to be an issue in the first patch. Essentially, early-game Three-Piece Crystal Gambit was too strong. As a result, the nerfs are aimed at making the trait weaker in the early game but better as the game goes on, especially at the Five-Piece interval. However, the Seven-Piece is also getting nerfed as the kill count acceleration combined with the high damage amp was making the econ trait a little too good in the mid-to-late game as well.
- Crystal Gambit (3) Rounds between cashouts: 4 to 3
- Crystal Gambit (3) Gems per loss: 18 to 11
- Crystal Gambit (3) Stage 3 Multiplier: 115% to 125%
- Crystal Gambit (3) Stage 4 Multiplier: 150% to 185%
- Crystal Gambit (5) Kill Threshold: 5/10/15/20/25 to 4/8/12/16/22 kills
- Crystal Gambit (5) Flickerblade changed to a Lucky Item Chest and 10 gold.
- Crystal Gambit (5) Fixed a bug where you could get an empty reward from Crystal Gambit 5.
- Crystal Gambit (7) No longer also accelerates the 5 Piece’s kill count.
- Crystal Gambit (7) Damage Amp: 35% to 30%
- Edgelord (6) Piece AD: 50% to 55%
- Heavyweight (6) HP: 55% to 60%
- Monster Trainer: Each Monster now tracks its own XP separately, rather than XP being shared. A monster’s XP and levels are saved while it is inactive, so swapping away and then swapping back will not result in the monster resetting to level 1.
- Prodigy mana: 3/5/7/8 to 3/4/6/7
- Prodigy (5) Heal: 10% to 12%
- Sorcerer (6) AP: 90 to 80
- Star Guardian Seraphine Bonus: 5 to 4
- The Crew Ship Damage: 105 to 80
Units
One Costs
Kayle is the main nerf target for the one-costs in Patch TFT15.2. Simply put, Kayle does way too much damage and scales way too well for a one-cost champion. So her wave damage is getting cut at all ranks.
- Garen HP Per Stack: 3 to 4
- Kayle wave Damage: 55/85/125 AP to 50/75/110 AP
- Lucian Mana Refund Per Miss: 10 to 8/8/15
- Lucian Ability Damage: 85/130/200 AP to 85/130/225 AP
Two Costs
The talk of TFT in Patch TFT15.1 was, of course, Gangplank and Katarina. While Katarina cooled down a bit after the B-patch, both her and Gangplank are still in the S-Tier comp list according to MetaTFT, with Gangplank being a monster with an average placement in the mid threes. So both are being nerfed pretty heavily in Patch TFT15.2
- Kai’Sa Ability Damage: 35/55/80 AD to 38/57/90 AD
- Katarina Ability Damage: 140/210/325 AP to 130/200/300 AP
- Kobuko Shield: 325/375/450 AP to 325/450/575 AP
- Kobuko Stun Duration: 1.75s to 1.5s
- Kobuko Mentor Primary Damage: 100/150/230 AD to 135/200/315 AD
- Gangplank Damage: 320/480/875 to 300/450/800 AD
- Rakan max Mana nerf: 15/65 to 25/75
Three Costs
Patch TFT15.2 is showing love to the Monster Trainers that Lulu brings out. Kog’Maw and Rammus are both seeing pretty decent buffs to help make them more enticing choices for players. Senna and Ziggs are also seeing buffs.
- Kog’Maw AS Per Cast: 12% to 15%
- Kog’Maw On-Hit Damage: 33/50/80 AP to 36/55/87
- Rammus shield: 425/550/625 AP to 450/550/675 AP
- Rammus’ leap now breaks positioning ties with the closest location (including his current location) instead of the farthest location.
- Senna Mana buff: 15/75 to 0/60
- Ziggs On-Hit Passive Damage: 42/63/100 to 50/75/120
Four Costs
Ashe hasnt landed where Riot wants her to so she is being buffed in Patch TFT15.2. Jarvan was on the the nerf list but with a bug fix that was letting him gain mana even during his ability, Riot believes that this will put him more in line as he wont cast as frequently.
- Ashe Damage Per Arrow: 13/19/90 AD to 14/21/100 AD
- Jarvan IV Bugfix: Jarvan is Mana locked during his entire leap duration, even if his shield breaks during his leap.
- Jinx Attack Speed passive properly updates with Ability Power and Star Level.
- Volibear Base AD: 65 to 70
- Volibear Slam Damage: 90/135/500 AD to 110/165/650 AD
- Volibear Bonus Slam Damage: 150% to 120%
Five Costs
Braum is being adjusted by giving him more damage, but at the cost of his Poro-Fans passive being nerfed. Seraphine is getting some buffs as well around her ability. Her ability will now go off even if she dies mid-cast. Her damage is also getting buffed all around.
- Braum Ability Damage: 550/825/7201 to 575/865/7201
- Braum Poro-Fans per win now matches Braum’s star level.
- Braum Poro-Fans lost per win: 75% to 100%
- Gwen Passive Auto Damage: 30/45/400 AP damage in a cone to 10/15/500 AP magic damage to the target, and 40/60/1000 AP magic damage split among all enemies in the cone.
- Seraphine Base Ability Damage: 125/180 to 135/205
- Seraphine Power of Friendship Self Multiplier: 5 to 5.5x
- Seraphine’s ability now fires when Seraphine dies mid-cast. Damage scales proportional to the time channeled.
Augments
Almost all the augment changes in Patch TFT15.2 are nerfs. This is because Riot’s goal with these changes are to lower the power ceiling of the augments as they believe augments have way too much impact on the game and accelerate combat pacing in which they want to avoid. There are a couple of buffs here but mainly for Champion Augments.
- Backup Dancers AS Per Benched Unit: 3.5% to 3%
- Bronze For Life I Damage Amp Per Trait: 3% to 2.5%
- Bronze For Life II Damage Amp Per Trait: 3.5% to 2.5%
- Chaos Evolution AD/AP: 12 to 10
- Chaos Evolution Durability: 6% to 4%
- Deadlier Blades Scaling: 1 AD per 5 Takedowns to 1 AD per 4 takedowns
- Deadlier Caps Scaling: 1 AP per 4 Takedowns to 1 AP per 3 takedowns
- Double Trouble Stats: 30 to 33
- Give ‘em the Chair (Mundo) Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
- Give ‘em the Chair (Mundo) mana: 30/60 to 0/50
- Gold Destiny Gold: 6 to 4
- Gold Destiny+ Gold: 12 to 6
- Golden Quest Twisted Fate Artifact: Wit’s End to Statikk Shiv
- Grand Slam Also grants Luchadors 10% Attack Speed
- Grand Slam Champion: Gnar to Dr. Mundo
- Grand Slam Initial Jump Damage: 300% base AD to 300% Basic Attack Damage
- Knuckledusters (Vi) Loot Chance: 50% to 35%
- Knuckledusters (Vi) Item Chance: 10% to 8%
- Last Second Save Heal: 30% to 22%
- Nine Lives is now exclusive with Kingslayer
- Nine Lives Rewards from early losses grant slightly less rewards
- Power of Friendship Mana Regen: 2 to 1
- Power of Friendship Resists: 15 to 20
- Prismatic Destiny Gold: 8 to 5
- Protagonist No longer grants a component anvil.
- Ring The Bell Now functions properly.
- Silver Destiny Gold: 4 to 3
- Silver Destiny+ Gold: 8 to 4
- Silver Destiny++ Gold: 10 to 7
- Slice of Life now ends after receiving one 5 cost
- Solo Leveling Health: 800 to 725
- Starfall (Neeko) Ability Duration: 2s to 1.75s
- Story of Seven 14 Win Cashout: Masterwork Upgrade + 14g to> Masterwork Upgrade + 3g
- Treasure Hunt Stage 6 and 7 Chests removed. Matches tooltip now.
- Treasure Hunt Stage 4: Random Artifact to Random Completed Item
- Treasure Hunt Stage 5: Tactician’s Crown removed, 2* 5-cost removed, Artifact Anvil to
- Random Artifact, Masterwork + 12g to Completed Item Anvil + 5g
- Trickster’s Treat disabled
Esports Impact
It's important for top-level pros to pay attention to the patch notes, as being on top of all the changes will let them zoom in on the big changes before their peers who won't. As we head into the tournament season with the Pro Circuit coming up at the end of the month, this patch will allow players to get more accustomed to the new Opening Encounters that will for sure play a big part in matches going forward.