Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT15.4 - Wave Theory and Shop Fixes
Teamfight Tactics dives into the halfway mark of TFT Set 15, KO Coliseum with Patch TFT15.4. As the set approaches midway, this patch focuses on getting the game into the right place as the competitive season heats up.
Here is a look at all the big changes coming to TFT when Patch TFT15.4 hits live servers one Wednesday, September 10.
System Changes
Bug Changes
While bug changes happen every patch, as TFT is a live service game, it will constantly update, and with it, things do fall into the cracks. Most bug changes are minor, but every so often, a bug happens that changes player perception. Over the past few weeks, players have been reporting that their shops were not functioning as they always do and have “low-rolled” a lot more than intended and also that the infamous "wave theory" where shops alter from round to round was true. After investigation, Riot Games did find a bug that was actually affecting shop odds, and it has been fixed in Patch TFT15.4. However, the jury is still out on whether wave theory is real.
- Pandora's Bench and Recombobulation effects (Pocket Recombobulator and Recombobulator Augments) no longer remove units from the pool under specific circumstances.
Champion Roles: Fighters
Starting with the major changes happening in this giant patch is a reclassification of the Fighter Champion Role. With Fighters having built-in omnivamp, items that provide this ability to Fighters have become obsolete, which has limited item-building flexibility. So, omnivamp is being replaced with attack speed, allowing items like Bloodthirster to find a new home. Also, Assassins have missed the mark as a Champion Role, so they are being changed into Fighters.
- No longer gain 8-20% Omnivamp per stage.
- Now gain 5-30% Attack Speed per stage.
- Stage 2-6: 5/10/20/30/30% Attack Speed.
- Some Fighter's base Attack Speed have been modified to compensate.
- All Assassins have had their role changed to Fighter.
Prismatic Orbs
Prismatic Orbs do not show up in every game of TFT, but when they do, they are designed to be game-warping and, because of that, should put everyone in the lobby on their toes, as everyone gets an insane increase in power level when they happen. Except that not all Prismatic orbs are built equally. For players needing gold instead of items, the randomness of Prismatic orbs from player to player could doom a player to a bot four immediately. To change this, Riot is making a change so that when Prismatic Orbs drop, everyone gets the same outcome. And to show some transparency, the odds of each orb are listed below.
- 10% - 30 Gold
- 10% - 3 Component Anvils & 1 Full Item Anvil
- 10% - 4 Belts & 4 Reforgers
- 10% - 1 Greater Duplicator & 2 Lesser Duplicators
- 10% - 1 Artifact Anvil & 10 Gold
- 8% - 45 Gold
- 8% - 3 Full Item Anvils
- 8% - 1 Spatula, 1 Reforger, 3 Component Anvils
- 8% - 1 Rascal Gloves & 1 Thieves Gloves
- 5% - 1 of each base component (8 total) & Golden Remover
- 5% - 40 Gold & 20 Rerolls
- 5% - 1 Radiant Lucky Chest & 2 5-Cost Champions
- 1% - 1 Spatula, 1 Frying Pan, 40 Gold
- 1% - A tiny present
- 1% - A fishy reward
Traits
Star Guardian is the trait with the biggest changes in Patch TFT15.4. The vertical power of Star Guardian is a little too much currently, so Riot is pulling some power from the amount of Star Guardians on board and putting it into the individual champions of the trait. On top of that, Luchador is losing its immunity and Untargetability when proccing the trait and is gaining some healing as a survivability tool instead.
- Crystal Gambit (3) Base Gems Per Loss: 13 ⇒ 15
- Crystal Gambit (3) Stage 4 Multiplier: 1.85 ⇒ 1.65
- Heavyweight Health: 20/40/60% ⇒ 20/40/65%
- Luchador No longer grants Immunity and Untargetability before jumping. Champions will heal before damage is dealt, allowing them to survive if they would outheal the damage. Champions no longer run backwards before leaping.
- Luchador Heal: 15/35% ⇒ 25/50% max health
- Mighty Mech (7) Mech Base Health: 850 ⇒ 950
- Prodigy Teamwide Mana Regen: 1/1/2/3 ⇒ 1 at all levels
- Protector Shield Amount: 20/40/60% ⇒ 18/36/55%
- Wraith Shadow Cadence: 5s ⇒ 4s
- Star Guardian Individuals Bonuses:
- Rell Shield: 200 ⇒ 240
- Syndra AP: 5 ⇒ 6
- Xayah: 50 + 60 per stage ⇒ 60 + 75 per stage
- Ahri: Unchanged
- Neeko: 10% Heal and Shield ⇒ 12% Heal and Shield
- Poppy: 15% Heal ⇒ 18% Heal
- Jinx: 7% AS, 20% on takedown ⇒ 8% AS, 25% on takedown
- Seraphine: 4% ⇒ 5%
- Star Guardian Bonus Per Tier:
- 3: 110% > 105%
- 4: 120% > 110%
- 5: 130% > 112%
- 6: 140% > 114%
- 7: 145% > 116%
- 8: 150% > 118%
- 9: 160% > 120%
- 10: 200% > 150%
Champion Balance Changes
One-Cost
Malphite has been a little too dominant for too long. The namesake for the best reroll comp over the past couple of patches, it's time to take him down a notch. However, Riot still wants Crew reroll to be an important comp, so the power is being shifted into Sivir.
- Malphite Health: 750 ⇒ 700
- Malphite Resist Per Item: 20 ⇒ 12
- Sivir Base AD: 45 ⇒ 50
- Sivir Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
Two-Cost
Like Malphite, Kai’Sa in the Supreme Cells reroll comp is overperforming a bit, so she is being nerfed in Patch TFT15.4; however, Janna and Vi are more viable in Patch TFT15.4 thanks to some buffs.
- Janna Spell Damage: 110/165/260 AP ⇒ 130/195/310 AP
- Kai'Sa Spell Damage: 38/57/90 AD ⇒ 36/54/84 AD
- Vi Heal: 200/250/300 HP ⇒ 230/280/330 HP
Three-Cost
Senna is seeing some adjustments to make her feel better to play. The problem that Senna has had is that she is too clunky on the battlefield, so her logic is being rewritten in hopes of making her faster, better, and stronger. Because of this, her power is being reduced as a preemptive measure.
- Malzahar Mana: 0/35 ⇒ 0/30
- Senna's core gameplay logic has been rewritten. She's now more responsive in ending her spell if no valid targets are within her beam. She is also now able to attack and move significantly earlier after the spell ends.
- Senna Spell Damage: 385/580/960 AD ⇒ 360/540/875 AD
- Smolder Damage: 215/325/515 AD ⇒ 225/340/540 AD
- Udyr Healing: 160/200/250 AP ⇒ 130/170/220 AP
- Ziggs Spell Damage: 200/300/465 AP ⇒ 230/345/550 AP
Four-Cost
Riot wants to try to make the Heavyweight trait a viable vertical, so Poppy is being changed to have scaling damage to make her a good payoff for that. Ryze is being nerfed due to his presence in the meta game.
- K'Sante Spell Durability: 50/55/85% ⇒ 45/50/85%
- Poppy Shield: 500/575/1200 AP ⇒ 280/330/900 AP + 10% max HP
- Poppy Primary Damage: 200/300/3000 AD + 10% HP ⇒ 250/375/4000 AD
- Poppy Secondary Damage: 60/90/1000 AD + 5% HP ⇒ 125/200/1500 AD
- Leona Resist steal per potential: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Ryze Mentor Spell Damage: 800/1200/6000 AP ⇒ 770/1155/6000 AP
- Ryze Mentor Geyser Damage: 50/75/450 AP ⇒ 45/65/450 AP
- Samira Single Target Damage: 80/120/650 AD ⇒ 105/160/650 AD
- Yuumi Damage Per Page: 28/42/150 AP ⇒ 24/36/150 AP
Five-Cost
Twisted Fate and Zyra are being adjusted to be better overall damage sources instead of focusing on the niche parts of their kits.
- Twisted Fate Spell Damage Base: 120/180/1500 AD ⇒ 200/300/9999 AD
- Twisted Fate Spell Damage Per Mark: 26/40/500 AP ⇒ 15/25/500 AP
- Zyra Spell Damage: 80/120/999 AP ⇒ 90/135/999 AP
- Zyra Melee Plant Health: 1200 HP ⇒ 800 HP
- Zyra Teamwide Attack Speed: 15% + 40/60% AP ⇒ 10% + 25/40% AP
Esports Impact
The entire metagame is due to be uprooted when Patch TFT15.4 goes live as Star Guardian, Mentor and the Malphite reroll comps are being nerfed or adjusted in big ways. The Soul Fighter Samira comp, which is among the best performing comps in Patch TFT15.3 according to MetaTFT was not touched in a significant way so players may want to keep an eye on that comp. As for the Fighter changes, players will want to see if the change to attack speed opens up more fighter-centric comps.