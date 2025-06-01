TFT Pride Month Event: All Missions and Free Items
Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month across its competitive ecosystem. Alongside League of Legends and VALORANT updates, Teamfight Tactics will grant players new free items and missions to commemorate Pride 2025. Let's explore everything about these cosmetics, including which ones are available and how players can obtain them.
Teamfight Tactics Pride 2025
Riot Games is entering its 5th Pride Month celebration in 2025, celebrating players and athletes in the LGBTQ+ community. The studio states in a recent newsletter: "We're proud to share our LGBTQIA+ players as Pride is more than a moment, it’s a celebration of identity, creativity, and community that lasts all year."
Teamfight Tactics' Pride Month event will encourage players to unite in themed missions. Plus, users can obtain free rewards including a QiQi Tactician skin, emotes, Booms and more.
Related Article: League of Legends Pride Event 2025: How to Get All Items
All Free Teamfight Tactics Pride 2025 Items
Arcade QiQi Tactician
Teamfight Tactic players can earn QiQi's Arcade Tactician Skin in the Pride 2025 item drop. In the cosmetic, QiQi receives a fresh makeover with cotton-candy-pink fur, glittery eyeshadow and a fuschia bandanna. QiQi also has a bright pink, purple and blue tail.
QiQi 'Strut' Emote
Cuddly Qiqi's new 'Strut' emote displays the Little Legend with a vibrant hairdo, bright rainbow eye makeup and Pride pins.
All Pride Booms
This year, Teamfight Tactics won't just get 5 big booms — all 8 Pride-themed Booms are returning. Each has a different color scheme representing a unique subsection of the LGBTQ+ community:
- Mint Boom (Gay)
- Citrine Boom (Lesbian)
- Catseye Boom (Pansexual)
- Obsidian Boom (Nonbinary)
- Rose Quartz Boom (Transgender)
- Sapphire Boom (Bisexual)
- Tanzanite Boom (Asexual)
- Rainbow Boom (Traditional Pride Flag)
TFT Pride Trails
Once players equip any of the TFT Pride Booms, they will receive a colorful Pride Trail. This effect will last until Pride Month ends.
How to Get the Teamfight Tactics Pride 2025 Items: All Missions
Pride 2025 TFT Missions
Players can earn the TFT Pride cosmetics by completing new Pride-themed missions, each with a different prize. These include:
"Tacticians Stand United": Play one game of TFT.
"QiQi’s Couture Campaign": Play a game of TFT with a QiQi equipped.
"Show Your Colors": Play a game of TFT with a "Fireworks" boom equipped.
- Grants QiQi Strut Emote.
All of the Teamfight Tactics Pride 2025 items and missions are completely free. Players don't need to make any additional purchases to obtain them, and once the missions are complete, they should automatically appear as rewards.
How Long are the TFT Pride Items Available?
All new TFT Pride items are limited-time releases, meaning players can't obtain them in the Shop in the future. They are only available between Saturday, May 31 and Monday, June 30 2025. However, the Pride Booms re-release annually, so players can still grab them in 2026 if they miss out.
Esports Impact
Riot Games' Pride Month celebrations reflect its diverse competitive community. VALORANT's Game Changers circuit embraces gender-nonconforming players, and LoL's Champion roster includes LGBTQ representation from characters like Vi and Caitlyn. Teamfight Tactics' Pride festivities will welcome all users to engage in play, also encouraging further TFT esports interest.