How to Watch the TFT Pro Circuit Battle Academia Cup: Full Schedule, Format and More
The new era for Teamfight Tactics Esports is finally here. The first step to the TFT Set 15 world championships starts this weekend as the first-ever TFT Pro Circuit events kick off. This weekend will showcase the best players across the world as they give fans a glimpse into the metagame and what may come later this year at the TFT KO Coliseum Tacticans Crown.
The TPC Battle Academia Cup will determine the first players from each of the three major regions to qualify for the Set 15 world championships, providing an early look at who the major contenders are to watch out for as the competitive circuit kicks off.
Here are all the details for the TPC Battle Academia Cup which fires off on Friday August 29, through Sunday August 31.
What is the TFT Pro Circuit?
Starting with TFT Set 15, the best players do not have to go through the standard qualification process to participate in the world championships; instead, they are invited to a 32-player league, where they will compete against each other for trips to the regional finals and the world championships.
There are three major Pro Circuits, one in each of the three major regions being AMER, which encompasses the Americas, EMEA, which is Europe and the surrounding countries and APAC, which is Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.
The three Pro Circuit leagues will hold their own in-region-specific tournaments throughout Set 15, the first of which is the Battle Academia Cup, which will be held from August 29 to 31.
The winner of the Battle Academia Cup will qualify straight through to the TFT Set 15 world championship, also known as the KO Coliseum Tacticians Crown. This set will feature three cups, which will automatically determine three players from each region who will punch their tickets to the KO Coliseum Tacticans Crown. There is also a $30,000 prize pool for each Pro Circuit cup in TFT Set 15.
The rest of the players will earn points that will determine where they start their Regional Finals, or Golden Spatula, journey at the end of the set. Players will want to shoot for Top 12 as the top 12 players will get to skip the first half of the regional finals and immediately qualify for the Top 32 portion, which also grants them a spot in the next set's TPC.
What is the Format for the TPC Battle Academia Cup?
For the TPC Battle Academia Cup, each of the 32 players will play six games on Day 1. The initial lobbies are seeded based on the players' point earnings from the last set, TFT Cyber City. After the lobbies are seeded, the players will play two games, earning points based on placement. After those two games, lobbies are reseeded based on the current tournament point earnings. This continues every two games until six games are played. The top 24 point earners advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have the 24 players continue with their points from Day 1. Two more games will be played with the lobbies reseeded just like they were in Day 1. This time, after the two games, eight players will be eliminated, with the remaining 16 players advancing to Stage 2.
Stage 2 is a bit different. Points from the remaining 16 players still remain and they will play an additional two games. However, after these two games the top two players from each lobby will automatically advance to Day 3. The bottom two players in each lobby will be eliminated, leaving eight players remaining.
These eight players will then form one lobby and play two more games. The top four join the original top four in Day 3.
Day 3 format is a simple Checkmate format. Race to 20 points to put yourself in check. Once in check, win a game and be crowned champion.
Where to Watch the TPC Battle Academia Cup
The goal with the TPC is to put the ball in the player's court. This league was established to elevate players and showcase their abilities to the world. Because of this, there is no official broadcast. Instead, every single player is required to stream their POV on their streaming channels.
However, there are costreamers who will be streaming the action. It's advised that fans tune into Twitch and YouTube during the event and pick their favorite costreamer or player to keep tabs on the action.
With all three regions firing their Battle Academia Cup events on the same days, there is action literally all weekend long. Here is the schedule for each of the three regions
- APAC: 3AM PT/12PM CEST/6PM SGT
- EMEA: 7AM PT/4PM CEST/10PM SGT
- AMER: 1PM PT/10PM CEST/5AM SGT