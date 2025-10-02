How to Watch the TFT Pro Circuit Season 1 Finale - Star Guardian Cup Full Schedule
The Teamfight Tactics Pro Circuit is reaching its climax in it’s first-ever season. The 32 best players from each region across the world have already battled out among themselves in two exciting tournaments, fighting for cash prizes and for coveted spots at the TFT Set 15 world championships. But now its time for the finale.
The TPC Star Guardian Cup is the most important event of the three TPC events, as it will solidify the last Tactician Crown spots given before the rest of the players tackle their regional finals for the right to represent themselves at the KO Coliseum Tacticians Crown event.
Here is everything you need to know about the TPC Star Guardian Cup, including format, implications and where to watch. As it kicks off on Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5
What is the TPC
The TPC, also known as the TFT Pro Circuit, is a league that exists in the four main TFT regions—AMER, EMEA, APAC and China. The top 32 players from each of these regions essentially get to skip on qualification to regional finals and instead play against themselves in exclusive events with direct spots to the world championships on the line, as well as cash prizes.
The 32 players in each TPC region change at the beginning of each set based on their placement at their regional finals. Place into the top 32 and automatically get your spot in the next set’s TPC.
This first season of the TPC featured three cups with the Battle Academia, Soul Fighter and now the Star Guardian Cups.
TPC Star Guardian Cup Format Explained
For the TPC Star Guardian Cup, each of the 32 players will play six games on Day 1. The initial lobbies are seeded based on the players' point earnings from the past two TPC events. After the lobbies are seeded, the players will play two games, earning points based on placement. After those two games, lobbies are reseeded based on the current tournament point earnings. This continues every two games until six games are played. The top 24 point earners advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have the 24 players continue with their points from Day 1. Two more games will be played with the lobbies reseeded just like they were on Day 1. This time, after the two games, eight players will be eliminated, and the remaining 16 players will advance to Stage 2.
Stage 2 is a bit different. Points from the final 16 players still remain, and they will play an additional two games. However, after these two games, the top two players from each lobby will automatically advance to Day 3. The bottom two players in each lobby will be eliminated, leaving eight players remaining.
These eight players will then form one lobby and play two more games. The top four join the original top four on Day 3.
Day 3 format is a simple Checkmate format. Race to 20 points to put yourself in check. Once in check, win a game and be crowned champion.
TFT Set 15 Esports Roadmap: What's Next After Star Guardian Cup?
With this being the third and final TPC Cup event, the points players earn from this event will be the last ones they can earn before standings are locked in. The standings will determine how much of a head start these players have in their region’s Golden Spatula (which is also known as their regional finals).
Players who end up in the top 12 in points will automatically qualify for Weekend 2 of their region’s Golden Spatula, which automatically puts them into the Top 32 and with it, a spot in the next set’s TPC.
For the players in the 13-24 range, they will be able to skip the play-in stage and qualify directly into the regional finals at which point, they will try to fight with the rest of the Tier 2 tournament qualifiers and the survivor’s from the play-in stage to try to get back to next set’s TPC which comes with a qualification into Weekend 2.
As for the bottom eight players in each TPC, they will have to play in what is essentially a Last Chance Qualifier to get into the Regional Finals. So every point matters in this last event to solidify positioning.
Where to Watch the TPC Star Guardian Cup
Just like with the first two TPC events, there will be no official, production-heavy broadcast.. Instead, the ball is in the players' courts as every player will be broadcasting their own stream perspectives so that they can showcase their talent to their own communities as well as draw in new viewership. Essentially, the spotlight is on them.
For spectators seeking commentary and analysis from sources other than the players' teams, there will be verified co-streamers available for this event. Spectators can check out all the different streams by heading over to the Teamfight Tactics tab on Twitch.tv on game day.
During the TPC Soul Fighter Cup, the official TeamfightTactics Twitch channel was helmed by Dan “Frodan” Cho, who is a well-known coach and commentator in the TFT community. It hasn't been officially announced whether he will be doing the same thing this time around. If so, spectators will be able to tune into the main channel to view the action. If not, spectators are encouraged to look through the TFT category to find a co-streamer or player to watch.
Speaking of, with each region hosting its own TPC Soul Fighter Cup, the start times will vary from region to region. Here is a breakdown of all the TPC start times. The event will take place over the entire weekend, starting on Friday local time through Sunday.