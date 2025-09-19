TFT Pro Circuit Soul Fighter Cup: How to Watch NA vs EU
The second act of the first season in the Teamfight Tactics Pro Circuit saga is finally here. With the first representatives in each of the major regions already having their tickets punched to the KO Coliseum Tacticians Crown event, it's time to find the next four qualifiers. Still, this time, it might not be one from each region.
In a special twist, the TPC Soul Fighter Cup will pit regions against each other for some inter-region competition that will not only have bragging rights on the line, along with a taste of what the world championships can have in store, but also opportunities for regions to steal an invite away.
Here is a complete breakdown of what the EMEA vs AMER and APAC vs China TPC Soul Fighter Cups have in store when the tournaments kick off on Friday, September 19 and last through the Sunday, September 21.
TPC Soul Fighter Cup Pits EMEA vs AMER and APAC vs China
It’s very rare that TFT gets inter-region competition in the middle of the season. Almost always, the only time players get to showcase their skills outside of their region is through special events such as
EWC; it has never been part of the world championship pathway. Earlier this summer, players had the opportunity to participate in a worldwide competition at the event, but it was a four-on-four tournament with no implications for the official competitive season.
Although this event isn't a true world championship preview, unlike something along the lines of the League of Legends Mid-season invitational, it is similar to something like the old-school Rift Rivals events. Essentially, the focus is on the classic esports rivalries of adjacent regions. So this time it's EMEA vs AMER in the legendary EU vs NA battle. The APAC region also gets to play, as the players will take on China.
As for how the event will unfold, each region will still “host” their own Soul Fighter Cup, but the rosters will be different. Instead of the 32 players from each region playing against each other, half the players will be from their home region. The other 16 players will play figuratively on enemy territory (the event is still online).
As an example, the AMER Soul Fighter Cup will have 16 EMEA players and 16 AMER players, who are snake-drafted based on their performance in the Battle Academia Cup. Although each region will play host to one of the four cups going on, the winner of each cup will earn a spot at the TFT Set 15 world championship regardless of their home region. Meaning that if an AMER player wins both the EMEA and AMER Soul Fighter Cups, AMER will walk away with two invites instead of one, while EMEA is left with none.
Players to Watch at the TPC Soul Fighter Cup
As for some exciting matchups to keep an eye on, the APAC Soul Fighter Cup is for sure the cup to keep an eye on. A combined six world championships are represented with the reigning world champion “Summertimer”, along with fellow countryman and one of only two two-time champions, representing Japan and the APAC region. They will have to fight each other, and two of China’s biggest names are Li "LiLuo" Guangcan and Ge "Huanmie" Wuxin.
The EMEA Soul Fighter Cup features two of AMER’s three world champions with Joseph "Dishsoap" Goldsmith and “rereplay”. EMEA has some heavy hitters as well, including Valentin "Jedusor" Villarubla, who actually was the runner-up in the Into the Arcane Tactician’s Crown, which was one of the two world championships Dishsoap has to his name.
Format for the TPC Soul Fighter Cup
For the TPC Soul Fighter Cup, each of the 32 players will play six games on Day 1. The initial lobbies are seeded based on the players' point earnings from the TPC Battle Academia Cup. After the lobbies are seeded, the players will play two games, earning points based on placement. After those two games, lobbies are reseeded based on the current tournament point earnings. This continues every two games until six games are played. The top 24 point earners advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have the 24 players continue with their points from Day 1. Two more games will be played with the lobbies reseeded just like they were on Day 1. This time, after the two games, eight players will be eliminated, with the remaining 16 players advancing to Stage 2.
Stage 2 is a bit different. Points from the final 16 players still remain, and they will play an additional two games. However, after these two games, the top two players from each lobby will automatically advance to Day 3. The bottom two players in each lobby will be eliminated, leaving eight players remaining.
These eight players will then form one lobby and play two more games. The top four join the original top four in Day 3.
Day 3 format is a simple Checkmate format. Race to 20 points to put yourself in check. Once in check, win a game and be crowned champion.
Where to watch the TPC Soul Fighter Cup
Just like with the TPC Battle Academia Cup, there will be no official broadcast. Instead the ball in the players courts as every player will be broadcasting their own stream perspectives so that they can showcase their talent to their own communities as well as draw in new viewership. Essentially, the spot light is on them.
For spectators wanting some commentary and analysis not from the players teams, there will be verified co-streamers for this event. Spectators can check out all the different streams by heading over to the Teamfight Tactics tab on Twitch.tv on game day.
Speaking of, with each region hosting their own PTC Soul Fighter Cup, the start times will vary from region to region. Here is a breakdown of all the TPC start times. The event will take place over the entire weekend, starting on Friday local time through Sunday.