TFT — All Magic n' Mayhem Battle Pass 2 Rewards
The 12th expansion in Teamfight Tactics, TFT: Magic n’ Mayhem is now at its halfway point with players getting the hang of the game and starting to find the optimal strats to get them LP and rewards which is just in time for a brand new battle pass.
The TFT Battle pass is a great way for players to gather premium currency and cosmetic items without buying them outright while incentivizing players to play the game more.
Here is a breakdown of everything players can earn in the Magic N’ Mayhem Tome 2 Battle pass when it hits live servers at the start of Patch 14.19 on Wednesday, September 25.
How the TFT Set 12 Battle Pass Works
TFT has two battlepasses for each set and its time for the second one in TFT Set 12. The TFT Battle pass rewards players for just playing the game with even more rewards for players that pick up the premium version.
Players can earn XP from playing games of TFT with even more XP earned for completing specific missions as well.
TFT Set 12 Battle Pass Free rewards
Just like the first battle pass of TFT Set 12, the free track of the battle pass doesn't reward players with exclusive emotes or booms but instead gives players a mix of currency they can use for a chance at mythic content or to use in the rotating seasonal shop that includes booms, emotes, little legends and more. Here is a breakdown of what can be earned from the free track alone in the second TFT Set 12 Battle pass.
- Cauldron Sprite
- 300 Star Shards
- 800 Realm Crystals
- 550 Treasure Tokens
TFT Set 12 Battle Pass Paid Rewards
The paid version does include a number of new Little Legends as well as an exclusive boom and a premium battle arena. On top of that, the Paid version also includes even more premium currency that players can use to unlock mythic content or buy cosmetic items from the rotating shop. Here is a full breakdown of the paid track for the second TFT Set 12 battle pass.
- “Buzz Off” Boom
- High Noon Shork
- Coven Fenroar
- “Localized Borealis” Boom
- Coven Dango
- Tiger Hamlet
- Magic Duel Arena
On top of those rewards, here is the added premium currency players will get with the paid track.
- 1200 Realm Crystals
- 700 Treasure Tokens
- 300 Star Shards
This brings the total amount of currency players with the paid track to
- 600 Star Shards
- 2000 Realm Crystals
- 1250 Treasure Tokens
When comparing to the rewards in the first TFT Set 12 battle pass, it looks like players will get a little more Treasure Tokens but fewer Realm Crystals. The pass has the same amount of booms and arenas but also contains one extra Little Legend.
The Paid Battle Pass which is known as the Magic N’ Mayhem: Tome 2 Pass+ is expected to be on sale in the shop for 1295 RP on the day of release.