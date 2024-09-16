4 Best Comps in TFT Set 12 Patch 14.18
With the biggest patch in TFT history Bringing in new system changes and a ton of reworks and buffs to TFT Set 12, the metagame has been flipped on its head
But with the help of data from MetaTFT.com and analysis from EI’s TFT Expert, navigating the complex metagame is easier than it looks, here is a look at the best comps in TFT Set 12 for Patch 14.18.
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
Faerie Kalista
One of the best carries in TFT Set 12 has been Kalista, the premier four-cost attack damage carry and with the new update to the Faerie trait in TFT Patch 14.18, the four-cost Faerie duo of Kalista and Rakan are back better than ever with help from a new face.
The Faerie trait was updated in TFT Patch 14.8 to give players a reason to go deep into the trait, fielding Seven Faerie units gives players an Additional Queens Crown which opens the door for a secondary Faerie carry alongside Kalista. The carry of choice is Katarina who helps soften up backline units for Kalista to pick off making the triple threat potent enough to be at the top of the meta.
Portal Ryze
Despite many reworks and changes in what is the biggest patch in TFT history, there Was not enough commotion to knock Portal Ryze out of the metagame.
The comp still is a menace to play against as hitting eight Portal champions gives Ryze ample time to wipe enemy boards while the rest of team tanks thanks to the massive shield the portal trait grants.
Frost Olaf
One of the sleeper comps from a couple of patches ago has emerged as a top comp in TFT Patch 14.18. Olaf has been a low-key monster waiting for enough changes to let him take over and the time is now.
Olaf has the help of an elite class of champions within The Frost trait. Hwei is the perfect secondary Carry option since he can hold AP items, Swain is a fantastic tank option and the comp has an insane Frost Emblem holder with Varus which takes The comp from meta contender to meta champion if players can Get a hand on it.
Multistriker Hecarim
One of the many units to get a rework In TFT Patch 14.18 was Hecarim but unlike many of the others, Hecarim's rework turned him from a trait bot into A trait carry.
Seven Multistriker with Three-Star Hecarim as the main carry has quickly gained speed in the metagame as a premier comp. With the ability to be a tanky damage dealer that can stay alive long enough for the other six multistrikers To pepper down enemy comps, Hecarim is one of the new stars in the 14.18 metagame.