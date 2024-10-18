What We Know About TFT Set 13 - Arcane and New Release date
It’s been three years since Riot Games made its animated show debut with the critically acclaimed Arcane. Finally, the show is set to air its second season, and. One of the titles that will benefit the most from Arcane Season 2 is Teamfight Tactics.
It’s been seven expansions since TFT: Gizmos and Gadgets changed TFT forever. With TFT’s 13th expansion set to hit live servers in November, which is the same time Arcane Season 2 airs, the game is bound to have another revolutionary set.
Related Article: All Arcane Season 2 Content, Rewards — League of Legends, TFT, Valorant, 2XKO
Here is all the information we know about TFT Set 13 including the theme and release date.
Arcane Tie-Ins:
- Chibi Caitlin
- Powder and Ambessa Medarda units
- Return of Tocker's Trials
- Piltover and Zaun theme
Set 13 Will be Arcane Themed
Just like how TFT’s sixth expansion was an homage to Arcane’s first season, it has been announced that Set 13 will bring players back into Piltover and Zaun in celebration of the animated show’s new season.
With that said, TFT Set 13 will not only have some familiar champions from League of Legends but also familiar faces from Arcane that have never been put into a Riot Games title yet. For example, Powder from Arcane will appear in TFT Set 13. It is currently unknown in what capacity, but Riot has said that multiple Arcane units will exist in the 13th expansion that will be exclusive to TFT, making the autobattler a must-play for fans of the show.
On top of champions, TFT Set 13 will also have Arcane-Inspired cosmetic items including new Arenas and Tacticians. Chibi Caitlyn has been announced as well.
The TFT PvE game mode, Tockers Trials will also be making a comeback during the first patch of TFT set 13 with brand new challenges and puzzles for players to explore.
Related Article: TFT Set 5.5 Revival Patch Notes 14.20 - Vayne and Draven are Not Forgotten
Set 13 Release Date
While Riot Games hasn't officially announced the date when TFT Set 13 will come out, it's a safe bet that players can expect the expansion to hit live servers at the start of Patch 14.23. This is because players can view the end date of the current TFT battle pass, which is set to expire on Monday, November 18. Historically, the end of the current battle pass is due to a new one coming and with there being no more battle passes for TFT set 12, this means that TFT Set 13 must be replacing it.
TFT Patch 14.23 launches on live servers on Wednesday, November 20th with the set hitting the Public Beta Environment two weeks before which should be sometime during the first week of November.