TFT Set 13 — All Into the Arcane Battle Pass 2 Rewards
Riot Games’ hit auto battler Teamfight Tactics’ second patch of 2025 marks the halfway mark for TFT Set 13: Into the Arcane, and with it, Patch TFT13.4 brings in a brand new battle pass for players to play through.
The Into the Arcane Part 2 battle pass gives players a chance to earn exclusive rewards that can only be obtained through the pass, as well as premium currency players can use to pick up older cosmetic content with Realm Crystals or try their luck at getting ultra rare cosmetics with Treasure Tokens.
Here is a breakdown of what players can expect from the TFT Set 13 Battle Pass 2.
How the TFT Set 13 Battle Pass 2 Works
For each TFT expansion, the game will give players two battle passes, split up in around two-month increments. Players will follow a reward track that will progress with experience earned by playing games of TFT and completing missions. This Battle Pass is the second of the two battle passes in TFT Set 13.
There is a free track for the battle pass and a paid one in which players will of course earn more rewards with the latter. With that said, players can buy the premium battle pass at any time and unlock the previous rewards even if they have passed them in the rewards track.
TFT Set 13 Battle Pass 2 Free Rewards
Riot didn't spice things up for the second Into the Arcane Battle Pass, as the rewards on the free track are practically identical to the last battle pass. However, keeping up with old trends is still beneficial here as the standard new Sprite Little Legend is still on the free track. This battle pass's Sprite theme is Chemtech, which is inspired by Zaun from the hit animated series Arcane.
Besides that, the free track rewards include various currencies that can be used for different things. As explained above, Realm Crystals allow players to buy standard cosmetic options in a rotating shop, including old battle pass rewards like standard Little Legends, Chibi Champions, Booms and Arenas.
For more extravagant cosmetics, players can earn Treasure Tokens which can be used in the Treasure Realms in which players can open chests to win cool Arenas and Tacticians.
Finally, there are Star Shards in which players can take their base-form Little Legends and upgrade them to three-star to give them a cooler look.
Here is a breakdown of everything players can earn on the free track for TFT: Into the Arcane Battle Pass 2.
- Chemtank Sprite
- 300 Star Shards
- 400 Treasure Tokens
- 1000 Realm Crystals
TFT Set 13 Battle Pass 2 paid Rewards
Like previous battle passes for TFT, the “Plus” version will cost money but also come with more tracks, which means more rewards. On top of additional premium currency, TFT: Into the Arcane battle pass 2 plus includes exclusive Little Legends, booms and an Arena that can only be obtained through this battle pass.
For the Little Legends, players will be able to score four different ones with those being a new Hundun variant called Starlight, a new Firelight Rio, a new Pool Party variant of Pufflet and a fan favorite variant for fan favorite Little Legend, Bee Poro.
Two booms can also be obtained in the TFT: Into the Arcane Battle Pass 2 Plus both are Arcane inspired with “Turn the Tables” and “The Monster Inside”.
Finally, players who reach the end of the battle pass will earn the new Firelight Hideout Arena.
Here is a breakdown of all the paid battle pass rewards
- Firelight Rio
- Starlight Hundun
- Pool Party Pufflet
- Bee Poro
- Turn the Tables Boom
- The Monster Inside Boom
- Firelight Hideout Arena
- 750 Treasure Tokens (1150 total)
- 1250 Realm Crystals (2250 total)
- 300 Star Shards (600 total)
The Plus battle pass is available in the in-game shop for 1295 RP.