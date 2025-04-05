Top 4 Best Comps in TFT Set 14 Cyber City
The 14th Teamfight Tactics expansion is finally here. TFT Set 14, Cyber City has just hit the live servers and everyone is trying to figure out what the best strategies to climb are after the massive rank reset.
Figuring out what comps are good used to be hard but thanks to the analysis of ESI's TFT expert and data from API websites like Metatft.com, its easier as ever. Here is an in-depth look at the best comps in TFT Set 14 Cyber City on the release patch TFT14.1.
Anima Squad
Vertical trait compositions, ones where a player goes deep into a trait, are among the easiest to play as players just need to essentially collect the different champions in a trait and call it a day. But just because these traits are easy to play doesn't mean they are weak. In fact, in Patch TFT14.1, the Anima Squad comp is among the best in the game.
The Anima Squad comp checks off the three most important boxes a trait needs to be successful, those being a strong frontline tank, an Attack Damage dealer and a Magic Damage Dealer. The awesome thing about this trait is that none of these are tied to rerolling, allowing for players to hit this comp even if contested consistently.
Xayah functions as the main Attack Damage Dealer while Leona is the comps main tank champion. And as players progress to the late game, Aurora is the comp’s biggest X-Factor as being able to itemize her will allow players to go from Top 4’s to wins.
Street Demons
Anima Squad isn't the only Vertical trait seeing success in Patch TFT14.1 as Street Demons are also very strong.
Just like with Anima Squad, Street Demons check off the three boxes of a top tier tank, a magic damage dealer and an attack damage dealer. Neeko functions as the main Frontline while Brand is the Magic Damage and Samira is the Attack Damage. As players wait for Samira in the late game, both Jino And Rengar are fantastic item holders for her.
But while Street Demons as a vertical trait is absolutely viable, the real value comes from its built-in synergies, namely Strategist. With Neeko and Ekko both being Strategists within the Street Demon trait, it becomes very easy to slot in additional Strategists as the plus one and two to complete the comp on Levels 8 and 9.
Nitro Reroll
The main reroll trait of this set is also very viable in Patch TFT14.1. Nitro rewards players for going the reroll route by supplying a “do-it-all” summon that transforms into a tanky magic damage dinosaur in the late game that comes online the earlier a player three-stars their Nitro champion board.
While Shyvanna is a top-tier tank unit especially at three stars, in Patch TFT14.1, the rest of the Nitro champions are essentially synergy bots. Players instead will continue rerolling for their carry champions which typically consist of the duo of Nafari and Jhin. Jhin is the main star of the show, getting his Marksman trait active thanks to Kindred, but his other trait will make or break the comps viability. Exotech gives the player a unique item when the trait is active that can only be attached to an Exotech champion.
Some of these items are tank items but some are very powerful carry tools. But the thing is that the items the trait gives are random every game. Players can check what items the trait will give when the game starts. If the first item is a carry item, the Nitro comp immediately becomes a contender for best in the game. But if it isn't, be wary as top fours should be easy but winning a lobby probably isn't.
Syndicate Reroll
Although Nitro is the premier reroll trait in TFT Set 14, it isn't necessarily the premier reroll comp. It has competition in TFT Patch 14.1, as Twisted Fate Reroll is right on its level. The Syndicate Rapidfire champion has a lot going for it as it's an efficient damage dealer that scales very well thanks to the Syndicate Hat giving him an enhanced ability and the best build for TF consisting of double Rageblade, allowing him to ramp up throughout the fight. The key is to keep him healthy and to buy time.
Thankfully, the Syndicate trait has access to two very good tank champions, Braum and Darius, who, when itemized, will stay alive practically forever.
But perhaps the best part of the composition is that it has a contingency plan if players can't hit the three-stars fast enough or get the necessary components to complete TF’s best in slot itemization. Since the comp already goes deep into the Syndicate trait, players can make a pivot and just play normally while going for Miss Fortune as their main carry. Even in the reroll version, players will want to use Miss Fortune as a secondary carry anyway.
ESPORTS IMPACT
Data and analysis show that the top players are using these compositions the most and are consistently climbing the ranks with them. As players fight for crticial placements in the first patch of the new expansion, it's important to know these strategies as players will run into them on their climb and may be in a position to use these to help their climb as well.