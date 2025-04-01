TFT Set 14 is Here!! Full Teamfight Tactics Cyber City Patch Notes
Teamfight Tactics Set 14, Cyber City is finally here. With the arrival of Patch TFT14.1, TFT Set 14 is finally on the live servers bringing players a brand new experience filled with new champs, new traits and new mechanics.
Since the patch itself is essentially the importing of the new expansion, there are no balance changes to the champions and traits themselves as this is their debut patch. However, there are a ton of important system changes that are being updated for Patch TFT14.1 that players will want to educate themselves on.
Here are all the new things coming to Patch TFT14.1 when it hits live servers on Wednesday, April 2.
System Changes
Emblems
For the first time in TFT history, Emblems will now provide some bonuses on top of making a champion a specific trait. Here is a list of which emblems grant bonuses in Patch TFT14.1
- Bastion Emblem: Gain 10% of Amor and Magic Resistance as Ability Power
- Bruiser Emblem: Deal an additional 1% magic damage per 100 Health
- Dynamo Emblem: On cast, gain 1% Damage Amp per 10 mana spent
- Executioner Emblem: Critical Strikes ignore 30% Armor and Magic Resistance
- Marksman Emblem: Dealing physical damage removes 1 Armor
- Rapidfire Emblem: Gain +2 range
- Slayer Emblem: All incoming healing is increased by 25%
- Strategist Emblem: Gain both bonuses
- Techie Emblem: Gain 10% more Ability Power from all sources
- Vanguard Emblem: Gain 150 health whenever you are shielded
Opening Encounters
Encounters are one of the returning things in TFT Set 14 that are getting an update in terms of what champions they represent, the odds of them occurring as well as what the actual encounters are. Also, since TFT Set 14 has the new Hacks mechanic, players may run into many “Hacked” Encounters. Here is a complete list of all the encounters and how likely they will happen in Patch TFT14.1
- 10.0% Annie: Annie changes all Augments to Gold tier this game.
- 5.0% Zac: Zac’s virus turns all the Augments Prismatic.
- 5.0% Aurora: Aurora swaps the last Augment to Prismatic this game.
- 6.0% Aurora: Aurora swaps the first Augment to Prismatic this game.
- 10.0% Vi: Vi tosses you two component anvils.
- 4.0% Zed: Zed gives you an Artifact Anvil.
- 7.5% Neeko: Neeko transforms all the monsters into crabs that drop bonus loot.
- 2.5% Neeko: Neeko transforms all the monsters into crabs that drop bonus loot, but crabs onStage 5+ are SUPER DEADLY.
- 4.0% Urgot: Urgot scrounges up some loot from a highly varied pool each stage.
- 4.0% Garen: Garen summons a trainer golem with 3 Emblems attached.
- 4.0% Twisted Fate: Twisted Fate grants you gold every stage.
- HACKED 2.5% Augment: There will be an extra Augment round in stage 2!
- HACKED 3.0% Augment: There will be an extra Augment round at the end of stage 3!
- HACKED 2.5% Augment: There will be an extra Augment round at the end of stage 4!
- HACKED 2.0% Augment: There will be an extra Augment round at the start of stage 5!
- HACKED 7.0% Aurelion Sol: The Stage 4 NPC round is replaced with a rerollable Treasure Armory!
- HACKED 6.0% Azir: The Augment rounds have been moved earlier this game.
- HACKED 5.0% Hacked Egg: Pick an egg with 1 of 3 hatching times at the start of Stage 4!
- HACKED 4.0% Mecha Soldier: Lucky shops tailored to your traits can appear!
- HACKED 4.0% Sentinel: Pick a Sentinel unit with 1 of 3 combat roles at the end of stage 4!
- HACKED 2.0% Mecha Minion: Two-star units can appear in your shop!
Augments
By far, the biggest changes in Patch TFT14.1 are going to be the Augments. From set to set, there are only a few things that remain constant: core gameplay mechanics like items and Augments. With there being no changes to items in this set, Augments were the core focus of clean-up going into TFT Set 14. With that there a ton of changes to augments. The first is that many augments are leaving the game but are being replaced by some fan favorites. And for the augments carrying over set to set, a ton of them are being touched up to align themselves with the balancing in TFT Set 14.
The following augments have been removed
- Anger Issues
- At What Cost
- Beggars Can Be Choosers
- Built Different
- Ghosts of Friends Past
- Powered Shields
- Power Up
- Reroll Transfer
- Superstars I
- Superstars II
- Unleash the Beast
- What Doesn’t Kill You
The following augments are returning
- AFK
- Ascension
- Big Friend I
- Big Friend II
- Calculated Loss
- Final Ascension
- Fine Vintage
- Healing Orbs I
- Healing Orbs II
- Hustler
- Last Stand
- Preparation I
- Preparation II
- Cybernetic Bulk II
- Cybernetic Bulk III
- Cybernetic Implants II
- Cybernetic Implants III
- Cybernetic Uplink II
- Cybernetic Uplink III
Augments adjustments
Silver
- Branching Out: No longer grants a Reforger
- Branching Out: No longer offered on 3-2
- Branching Out+: Added a 3-2 version of Branching Out that grants a Reforger
- Dummify Health Per Stage: 1000 to 800
- Item Collector I: No longer grants Health
- Glass Cannon I Damage Amp: 20% to 18%
- Healing Orbs I Healing: 225 to 200
- Lineup Resistances Per Unit: 2.5 to 2
- One For All I Damage Amp: 1.5% to 1%
- Overencumbered Bench Slots: 1 to 2
- Overencumbered Item Components: 3 to 2
- Preparation I Stats per Stack: 3% AD and AP to 2% AD and AP
- Health Per Stack: 25 to 20
- Mentorship I Health: 120 to 100, Attack Speed: 12% to 10%
- Support Mining Dummy Deaths: 7 to 8
- Support Mining+ Dummy Deaths: 5 to 7
- Superstars I Base Damage Amp: 5% to 4%
- Table Scraps Rounds: 3 to 2
Gold
- Ascension Damage Amp: 60% to 50%
- Bad Luck Protection Bonus: 1% Attack Damage per 1% Crit Chance to 4% Attack
- Damage per 5% Crit Chance
- Crownguarded Effect Increase: 100% to 85%
- Epoch XP Per Stage: 6 to 4
- Inspiring Epitaph no longer available on 2-1
- Inspiring Epitaph Attack Speed: 10% to 8%
- Glass Cannon II Damage Amp: 25% to 20%
- Golemify Health Gain: 90% of champions’ health to 80% of champions’ health
- Healing Orbs II Healing: 450 to 400
- Heroic Grab Bag Gold: 9 to 7
- Heroic Grab Bag is only available on 2-1
- Heroic Grab Bag+ is now available on 3-2: 9 gold
- Heroic Grab Bag++ is now available on 4-2: 13 gold
- Hustler grants 2 gold initially
- Little Buddies Attack Speed: 7% to 6%
- Mace’s Will Attack Speed: 8% to 6%
- Magic Roll Quadruple component cashout comes with 1 remover
- Manaflow II Mana Per Attack: 4 to 3
- Mentorship II Health: 220 to 200, Attack Speed: 18% to 16%
- No Scout No Pivot Health Per Round: 20 to 12
- One For All II Damage Amp: 2% to 1.5%
- Overheal Bonus Damage: 150% to 130%
- Preparation II Stats per Stack: 4% AD and AP to 3% AD and AP
- Shop Glitch Duration: 30s (12 rolls) to 28s (11 rolls)
- Spear’s Will Attack Damage: 10% to 8%
- Starry Night Level 3 Odds: 18% to 15%, Level 4 Odds: 20% to15%, Level 5 Odds: 22% to 18%, Level 7 Odds: 30% to 35%, Level 8 Odds: 50% to 60%, Level 9 Odds: 80% to 90%
Prismatic
- Blazing Soul Ability Power: 45 to 35
- Build a Bud! Gold: 10 to 8
- Expected Unexpectedness: Rewards slightly altered to be more unexpected
- Final Ascension Initial Damage Amp: 20% to 15%
- Final Ascension Final Damage Amp: 50% to 45%
- Flexible Health Per Emblem: 40 to 20
- Immovable Object Effectiveness: +50% to +33%
- Living Forge Round Delay: 9 to 10
- Max Cap Gold Granted: 60 to 40
- Sword Overflow Attack Speed: 3% to 2%
- Tactician’s Kitchen Turn Delay: 3 to 6
- Trifecta II Health: 330 to 300, Attack Speed: 33% to 25%, Teamwide Attack Speed:
- 9% to 5%
- Upward Mobility Reroll Per Level-Up: 3 to 2
You can view the full patch notes on Riot's official news site here.
Esports Impact
With Patch TFT14.1 being the kickoff patch for TFT Set 14, the race to Challenger is critical in the game's first patch, as adapting to a completely unknown metagame can have heavy rewards if players can capitalize on early developments. Getting to a high LP threshold will make it easier for players to qualify for tournaments as the set progresses, and doing that in the first patch is the way to go for players who are good at figuring out comps fast.