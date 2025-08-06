TFT K.O. Coliseum Battle Pass 1 - All Rewards for TFT Set 15 Battle Pass
Teamfight Tactics’ 15th expansion brings fans of the game, and anime a worthwhile experience with KO Coliseum. And just like every single set before it, fans can express themselves with new cosmetic options thanks to the new TFT Battle Pass.
As always, the K.O. Coliseum: Part 1 Pass contains a Free track and a Paid track (named Pass+). Here is a breakdown of what the Battle Pass contains, what it costs, and how it works.
How the TFT Set 15 Battle Pass works
Following the same trend as previous Battle Passes, players will gain XP by completing missions and playing games of TFT. The more XP earned, the more levels of the battle pass players will earn. There are a total of 40 levels in the TFT Set 15 Battle Pass, with an additional four free levels that act as stretch goals for the player.
This is the first of two battle passes for TFT Set 15, as there is a new one introduced at the halfway mark of the expansion. This Battle Pass will last through the end of Patch TFT15.3, with a new Battle Pass coming out at the beginning of Patch TFT15.4.
TFT Set 15 Battle Pass Free Rewards
As tradition, the free pass contains the set’s usual River Sprite, this time being the Battle Academia Sprite, which essentially gives the River Sprite an Ezreal cosplay. On top of that, players will also be able to unlock a Free High Noon Thresh Emote as well.
While the Paid version of the battle pass includes exclusive items, just by playing the game, players will be able to earn premium currency like Treasure Tokens that can be used for the Treasure Realms gacha, which gives players a chance of unlocking Mythic-level cosmetics like Chibi Spirit Blossom Lillia or the Mythic Arena of the set, The Veiled Village. On top of that, players can also earn Realm Crystals, which allow players to use them in the shop for Little Legends, base form Chibi Champions and Booms.
Players will also be able to earn Shards which can increase the star level of Little Legends.
As for the total amount of currency players can earn, here is the breakdown.
- 950 Realm Crystals
- 300 Shards
- 400 Treasure Tokens
This article is sponsored by MetaTFT. Head over to MetaTFT and discover the best augments, items, and team comps. To download the MetaTFT in-game overlay app, with features like Lobby Scouting, Win Chance, and Match Histories, click here.
TFT Set 15 Battle Pass+ rewards
When purchasing the Pass+, players will be able to get all the rewards from the Free track along with some exclusive Little Legends, Arena, booms and a Portal.
The Little Legends included in the pass+ have some relation to the Star Guardian skin line. Shiro and Kuro are Seraphine’s Familiars from the Star Guardian story, while Kiko is Ahri’s. Silkee has a Star Guardian variant in the pass as well.
The Booms are also anime inspired with the Steamrolled one paying homage to Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure’s iconic scene of Dio dropping a Steamroller onto Jotaro.
In this Battle Pass, the Legendary tier Arena isn't at the end of the pass but actually near the beginning. Players will be able to unlock it at Level 6 instead of Level 40. Instead, players will unlock the pass-exclusive Portal at the very end of the pass.
On top of that, players will also earn more premium currency too. Here is a breakdown of everything the paid track contains, with the premium currency totals being the combined amount of the free and paid tracks.
- Four Little Legends (Battle Academia Sprite, Shan Hai Scrolls Shiro & Kuro, Star Guardian Silkee and Arcana Kiko)
- Two Booms (Colorful Cannon and Steamrolled)
- One Arena (Perilously High Training Stage)
- One Portal (Into the Lands Beyond)
- One Emote (High Noon Thresh)
- 2200 Realm Crystals
- 600 Shards
- 1150 Treasure Tokens
The Pass+ costs 1295 RP in the in-client store. There are also a couple of bundles available. One of the bundles gives players the base form of the Lillia Chibi Champion, he exclusive “Watch Out! Eep!” boom and an emote.
That bundle costs 2765 RP. For fans of the Kiko Little Legend, there is a bundle that contains the Spirit Blossom Kiko, an exclusive “The Way of the K.O” Portal and an emote which goes for 4500 RP.
Esports Impact
TFT is doubling down on esports with the introduction of their Pro Circuit and On-Demand tournaments. Now is the best time to jump into competitive play. While the TFT Set 15 Battle Pass doesn't give players a direct competitive advantage, the battle pass is a way to reward players for playing the game, so for players looking to go pro, the battle pass is a no-effort way to customize the way they appear to other players as they climb the ladder and win tournaments.