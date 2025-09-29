Flex on Your Tournament Opponents With New TFT Set 15 Battle Pass 2 Rewards
With the release of Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT15.5, the 15th expansion, KO Coliseum hits its second half which also means that there is a brand new battle pass for players to work through.
The TFT KO Coliseum Part 2 Pass includes brand new cosmetic items that are exclusive to the pass and can't be acquired anywhere else. As always, the pass contains a Free track and a Paid track (named Pass+) that has different rewards for whatever one players want to tackle.
Here is a breakdown of what each Battle Pass contains, what it costs, and how it works.
How the TFT Set 15 Battle Pass 2 Works
Just like the previous expansions, this is the second and final battle pass of the TFT KO Coliseum expansion and will last throughout the rest of the set. Players will no longer be able to progress through the first KO Coliseum battle pass and the second one has been automatically applied to every player’s account.
Players can see how long they have left to complete the battle pass by looking at the battle pass hub in the client.
The progression of this new battlepass is the exact same as the first one. Players will be able to gain XP by playing games of TFT and completing specific TFT missions that can be checked in the missions tab.
There are 40 levels in the TFT Ko Coliseum Part 2 Pass with an additional four levels as stretch goals. At each level, players earn a reward with better rewards being at certain breakpoints.Some of these rewards are locked behind a paywall but there are still plenty of rewards for players to earn even if they dont purchase the premium pass.
TFT Set 15 Battle Pass 2 Free Rewards
This article is sponsored by MetaTFT. Head over to MetaTFT and discover the best augments, items, and team comps. To download the MetaTFT in-game overlay app, with features like Lobby Scouting, Win Chance, and Match Histories, click here.
Just like in every single battle pass before it, the TFT free rewards track starts with a fan-favorite Little Legend River Sprite variant. This time around, the variant is called “Soul Fighter Sprite,” drawing inspiration from the anime-fighter themed trait that is playable in TFT KO Colliseum.
As for other cosmetic items on the free rewards pass, players will also be able to unlock the “At Last!” emote depicting the Whisker’s Little Legend.
For the rest of the Free rewards track, players will earn various currency that can be used for different things when it comes to unlocking cosmetics in TFT.
Star Shards are used to upgrade the star level of Little Legends, as all Little Legends start at one star and can be upgraded to three stars, which will give them more of a flashy appearance in-game and on the loading screen.
Realm Crystals can be used in a rotating shop that has older cosmetics from years past as well as older Battle Pass cosmetics that players may have missed out on.
And finally, there are Treasure Tokens, which players can spend for a chance at getting exclusive mythic-level cosmetic items like Arenas, Little Legends and Chibi Champions.
Here is a breakdown of the currency players can earn on the Free Rewards track on the TFT KO Coliseum Battle Pass 2.
- 400 Treasure Tokens
- 950 Realm Crytals
- 300 Star Shards
TFT Set 15 Battle Pass+ 2 Rewards
The paid version of the TFT KO Colisem Battle Pass 2 includes everything in the free track, plus a lot more cosmetics and currency.
On top of the Soul Fighter Sprite, the Pass+ also comes with three additional exclusive Little Legends, including Soul Fighter Whisker, Super Galaxy Knife Pup and Cosmic Powder Monkey.
Players will also receive the Legendary-Tier arena simply named “KO Coliseum,” which is the battleground where the anime-themed expansion takes place, so that players can continue to bring anime flair even after KO Coliseum wraps up.
Speaking of wrap-up, the Pass+ also includes a new Portal which is being called “Highway to Hell” that all pass+ players will get as the last reward on the pass+ track.
While players get to that point, they will also gain two additional booms being the “Scritches” and “First Star Flurry” booms that will give players a new way of dealing damage fo their opponents.
Also, players with the Pass+ will gain additional currency on top of the ammount gained in the Free version. Here is a complete breakdown of all the rewards players will get with the TFT KO Coliseum Battle Pass+ 2 currency totals include free and paid.
- Soul Fighter Sprite Little Legend
- Super Galaxy Knife Pup Little Legend
- Cosmic Powder Monkey Little Legend
- Soul Fighter Whisker Little Legend
- K.O. Coliseum Arena
- Highway to Hell Portal
- At Last! Emote
- Scritches Boom
- First Star Flurry Boom
- 1150 Treasure Tokens
- 600 Star Shards
- 2200 Realm Crystals
The Pass+ costs 1295 RP in the in-client shop. There is also a bundle that the pass is a part of if players want some additional cosmetic items. The “Kapi Pass Bundle” includes two additional Little Legends, Spirit Springs Kapi and El Tigre Whisker, along with 100 Treasure Tokens and the Pass+ for 3795 RP.
Esports Impact
TFT is doubling down on esports with the introduction of their Pro Circuit and On-Demand tournaments. Now is the best time to jump into competitive play. While the TFT Set 15 Battle Pass 2 doesn't give players a direct competitive advantage, the battle pass is a way to reward players for playing the game, so for players looking to go pro, the battle pass is a no-effort way to customize the way they appear to other players as they climb the ladder and win tournaments.