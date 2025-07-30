Roll for These Traits in TFT Set 15 to Make the Best Comps
The launch of Teamfight Tactics KO Coliseum is finally here. As players hit the convergence to explore what this new expansion has to offer, players may get confused about what traits are the best. They also need to know which classes are the best complements to the more exciting Origins (Think Star Guardian Prodigy with the former being the Origin and the latter being the class).
Figuring out which classes to use may be rough, but with data from MetaTFT and analysis from Esports on SI’s tft expert, it's easier than ever. Here is an in depth look at what are the best Traits (classes) in TFT Set 15.
This article is sponsored by MetaTFT. Head over to MetaTFT and discover the best augments, items, and team comps.
The Best Traits Help Make the Best Comps
Just because a trait is listed here, doesn't mean you should force a full comp of that trait. In this guide, we'll explain which traits you want to hard re-roll for as a core comp and which traits work better to fill out or support your build. Keep an eye out for our guide on the best comps soon!
Edgelord
Players have the most success playing the class as a two-piece. This is supported by the fact that not only does it see play as a two-piece in over 80% of games, but it also has the highest average placing among its three intervals, with an average placement below 4.
As for which specific Edgelord champions players are picking, Samira and Volibear are the premier four-cost champions with comps picking up both in the mid-game but dropping one for Yone in the late game.
Gwen and Braum are the non-Edgelord champions that synergize best with the trait. This is because they are the premier five-cost champions that fill out the four-cost Edgelord’s Origin. Gwen pairs with Samira as a Soul Fighter while Braum pairs with Volibear as a Luchador.
Sorcerer
Surprisingly, Sorcerer isn't being played primarily as a four or six-piece trait. Instead, players are opting for a two-piece version, which might be indicative of it being a side trait in a bigger comp.
The most played Sorcerer is Gwen, which makes the two-piece playrate make a lot of sense. Lux is also a Soul Fighter Sorcerer, just like Gwen, and looking at the most played non-Sorcerer champions that synergize well, it's literally all the Soul Fighters.
As for other popular Sorcerers, there are Karma and Swain, which seem to be placeholders until Soul Fighter players hit Gwen.
Prodigy
Prodigy is actually one of the few traits that performs better the more you have in. While it's widely played as a two-piece for its flexibility, players have an average placement of well below four when playing the class as a five-piece. This is likely because Prodigy is a buff to the entire comp, granting blanket mana regen, which is especially important in a couple of comps: mainly Battle Academia and Star Guardian.
Speaking of, the most popular Prodigy units are exactly those. Seraphine, the five-cost Star Guardian, is the most popular Prodigy champion and is also the one with the highest average placement thanks to her flexibility. After her, Syndra is second and is the likely partner for Seraphine since they are both Star Guardian units.
But right behind them are the duo of Ezreal and Yuumi who also double as Battle Academia units on top of being Prodigy.
Strategist
Strategist is another trait that achieves a better average placement as a player progresses deeper into the class. This is for the same reason as Prodigy. Having blanket buffs to the entire team is a recipe for success when it comes to wanting to dive deep instead of having a splashable two-piece. Of course, players can still find success with just playing the class as a two-piece.
The trait benefits from having two Strategists, one tank and one back line carry at four cost. This allows players to focus on both of the units as their primary carry and tank, with Ryze doing damage and Jarvan IV handling the skirmishes up front.
Juggernaut
Every set, one of the tank classes usually ends up being the one that players will get the most value going deep in. During the PBE phase, that trait seemed to be Juggernaut. The trait doesn't feature a traditional five-cost unit to provide some additional staying power late, but it has Lee Sin, who can take the Juggernaut stance. This gives players a fantastic payoff in their front-line tank investment, since Lee Sin will double as a tank and a bruiser.
The trait is still fine as a two-piece but actually has a higher average placement when played as a six-piece.
Esports Impact
With TFT Esports taking an extra step with TFT Set 15, it's important for players to know the ins and outs of the splashable classes they can throw in to make their comps better. And while there are a few really good two-piece classes players can use, there are also classes that can be played as the actual foundation of their comp. Knowing which classes to use will help players climb the ranked ladder faster and understand the set quicker than their peers. which will set them up for success when the competitive season kicks off.