What Time Does TFT Set 15 Launch? Full Patch Notes, Set Mechanics and more
After three months in Cyber City, Teamfight Tactics is getting Isekai’d into a new set, this time with an Anime theme. K.O Colisium is going live with Patch TFT15.1 which is set to launch on all servers on Wednesday, July 30th.
With Patch TFT15.1 being the debut patch for KO Colisium, there are no balance changes, isntead the notes is filled with a ton of details on what new system mechanics there are as well as “Roles Revamped”.
Here is an in-depth look at all the changes coming to TFT Set 15 with Patch TFT15.1
What Time Does TFT Set 15 Launch?
TFT Set 15 will officially go live on July 30 with the next TFT Patch. TFT Patches are numbered based on the related set, which is why this is Patch TFT15.1. Typically, patches will update around 3am PT with a server downtime of around three hours. This means you'll be able to start playing TFT Set 15 around 6am PT / 9am ET.
Set Mechanic: Power Ups
- Power Ups are powerful effects that you can grant to ANY champion through a Power Snax consumable.
- You are granted a Power Snax twice per game, once at Round 1-3 and again at Round 3-6.
- Using a Power Snax on a champion opens an armory of 3 Power Ups for them. Selecting an option grants them that Power Up.
- Each Champion has their own pool of available Power Ups that work for them or enhance them uniquely.
- Power Ups can enhance a champion in many different ways: Trait improvements/play pattern changes, Team-Ups/Duos, Perma-stacking, Ability/Functionality changes and more…
- Power Ups can be removed by selling the champion anytime or by using a Power Remover consumable that is acquired once per stage.
- Power Ups are only active while champions are fielded on the player’s board, similar to traits.
- The 2-1 planning phase will increase to a full minute to help players make their initial power-up decision on top of their augment decision.
Roles Revamped
Champions are now placed into six unique roles that have unique passives that affect gameplay.
Tank
- 5 Mana per attack.
- Generates Mana from taking damage.
- More likely to be targeted.
Fighter
- 10 Mana per attack.
- Has 8-20% Omnivamp (based on Stage).
Assassin
- 10 Mana per attack.
- Less likely to be targeted.
Marksman
- 10 Mana per attack.
Caster
- 7 Mana per attack.
- Generates 2 mana each second.
Specialist
- Generates resources in a unique way.
Champion Targeting
In Patch TFT15.1, the ways Champions get targeted are changing. Previously, if there were two units equal distance away, it was a literal coinflip on which one would get targeted. Now with Roles Revamped, there will be more clarity. Essentially, there is a new tiebreaker introduced which are the roles themselves. Tanks then Fighters/Makersman/Caster/Specialists then Assassins.
Class Emblems
Just like in TFT Cyber City, Class Emblems will continue to provide an additional bonus to the champion they are holding.
- Bastion: Gain 15% of Armor as AD and 15% of MR as AP.
- Battle Academia: Gain 10% Damage Amp per Potential
- Duelist: Attacks deal 12 True Damage, +6 true damage for each subsequent attack on the same target.
- Executioner: Critical Strikes deal 20% bonus true damage as a bleed over 3 seconds.
- Edgelord: Dealing damage reduces enemy armor by 2.
- Heavyweight: Gain 150 health on takedown.
- Juggernaut: Gain 30% AS when over 50% Health
- Prodigy: On cast, shield the lowest health ally for 250% of mana spend.
- Protector: When a shield on the holder breaks, shield the nearest ally for 150% of the shield value.
- Strategist: Combat Start: The holder and allies within 1 hexes in the same row gain bonuses.
- Front 2 rows: 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Back 2 rows: 20% Attack Speed
- Sniper: +2 range
- Sorcerer: 15% more ability power from all sources.
Opening Encounters
Here is a breakdown of all the opening encounters in TFT Set 15 along with their rate of appearance.
- 16.1% Yasuo: Go for the gold with three Gold augments!
- 8.1% Gwen: It's the ultimate showdown! All augments are Prismatic this game.
- 8.1% Zyra: Zyra swaps the last augment to prismatic this game.
- 9.7% Lee Sin: This battle begins with a Prismatic augment!
- 16.1% Twisted Fate: Choose your weapon! Get two component anvils.
- 6.5% Yone: Pick up a signature weapon from this Artifact Anvil.
- 12.1% Yuumi: The arena is filled with crabs carrying bonus loot.
- 4.0% Seraphine: The arena is filled with crabs carrying bonus loot. After Stage 5 they are DEADLY HAZARDS.
- 6.5% Akali: Get highly varied loot at the start of each stage!
- 6.5% Lulu: Train your Golem! It has three random emblems.
- 6.5% Braum: Receive a cash prize at the start of each Stage!
You can view the full official notes on Riot's webpage here.
Esports Impact
TFT Set 15 not only brings in some very big system changes, but it's also introducing a much-needed update to the game's esports scene. With the introduction of the TFT Pro Circuit and “On-Demand” tournaments, players across all skill levels are going to be able to dive into competitive action. Having a good grasp of all the new changes will allow players to quickly adjust to the set and gain an advantage over the competition as they prepare to climb the ranked ladder in anticipation of tournaments later in the set.