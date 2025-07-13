TFT Set 15 Revealed! KO Coliseum Release Date, Mechanics and more
The book is now closed on the Teamfight Tactics Cyber City season with the set now in it’s epilogue. But while this show is about over. The Opening to TFT’s next arc is now rolling. TFT KO Collosium, TFT’s 15th expansion, has officially been revealed.
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new TFT expansion, including the set mechanic, theme, system changes and of course, the release date.
TFT Set 15 is Anime-Themed
15 sets in and TFT is finally going all out with an Anime set. The theme specifically is the classic Tournament Arc trope widely seen in Shonen anime, that are often the highlight of each show. Riot is showing its love for the anime theme by using an anime art style showcased among its champion arts, as well as their abilities and traits.
On the Trait side, one trait is The Crew, which resembles the “Space-Cowboy” theme loosely based on the iconic “Cowboy Bebop”. Riot’s own anime-inspired skin lines are also represented with Star Guardian and Battle Academia making a return.
The anime inspiration is also present in numerous other elements of the set, including the Augments. A Story of Seven makes the player collect “seven golden balls” in order to earn a reward, obviously playing homage to Dragon Ball. There is even an “Isekai” augment for all of those fans of “transported to another world” shows.
And Champions have abilities that are loosely based on attacks from iconic characters in anime. Senna’s ability is Super Beam Cannon, another Dragonball reference to Special Beam Cannon.
The Set Mechanic
Power Snax are a new take on the “Hero Augment” fantasy as the goal is to highlight a true carry on your board and make them the main character of your anime. Every single champion in the game can be turned into a main character via the consumable Snax. When you place the Snax on a champion, an armory pops up with three choices of tailored buffs that can be applied.
Sometimes these are somewhat generic, giving champions a damage increase. Some are trait-related, like “Sole Fighter,” which states that if the champion is the only Soul Fighter on the board, they gain the benefits of the four-piece Soul Fighter trait. Additionally, there are specific upgrades designed exclusively for the champion. For example, Doom Barrage for Varus makes his ability fire more arrows for less mana.
Players receive one of these at the beginning of the game that can be used at any time. No worry though about shotgunning it on an early game unit, throughout the game removers drop that will allow players to take the Snax and put it on a different champion. If a player is trying to transition their board and want to sell their Snax holder, selling the champion also gives the Snax back.
Mid-way through the game, players will gain another Snax which will bring the main characters per player to two and will remain that way for the rest of the game. It’s up to players to want their main characters to be the Hero’s of their story or the villains of someone elses.
System changes in TFT Set 15
Midway through TFT Set 14, Riot began phase one of their item system overhaul by modifying several items to better align with their design philosophies. In TFT Set 15, they are finishing up the overhaul by making their biggest change yet: changing how mana generation works.
Throughout the history of the game, mana was generated per attack and also generated when getting hit. But from now on, mana generation is changing. For starters, a new stat is being introduced into the game, mana per second. Now, items that granted mana no longer do so, instead, they increase a champions mana per second generation.
On top of that, champion roles are being implemented. Players may have noticed in their tooltip when hovering over a champion that there was a role a champion had (magic tank, attack caster, etc). Those just helped guide which items were good on those champions. However, now those roles actually offer bonuses specific to those champions.
For example, Magic Tanks still generate mana when they are attacked, but its exclusive to them. Backline roles gain mana per second.
Cool champion designs
Every set brings in champion designs that create exciting moments. So much so that some of the best ones are often brought back either as a straight-up copy or reimagined. One of the ones that are reimagined and even better than ever is the five-cost Legendary champion, Braum. Players familiar with TFT: Fates Lee Sin, who kicked units off the board, are gonna love Braum.
Braum in TFT Set 15 is a frontline Attack Fighter, which is now an important distinction thanks to the changes to champion roles for this set and beyond, that has the Luchador and Bastion traits. But he also has a unique trait to him, The Champ states that whenever a player wins a round with Braum on their board, they get a poro fan. These fans stack for as long as a player wins rounds. When players lose a round, for each poro fan they have collected, they take one less Tacticain Damage and then lose 75% of their fans. If a player can grab a win-streak with Braum on their board they will essentially get a second life in the late game.
But the most exciting part of Braum is his ability. El Tigre Tornado has Braum grab and stun his enemy while he picks them up and swings them around, damage them and any enemy around a radius. The best part is that after a duration, he chucks the enemy hitting units on the way but if the target is below a certain health threshold, Braum just chucks them off the board. It’s crazy to look at in game and Braum is for sure to be one of the champions players will auto-click in TFT KO Colosseum.
Every Champion in TFT Set 15
The full list of champs has been revealed. From tier 1 to 5, here's who will be coming this season:
Tier 1
- Zac
- Syndra
- Sivir
- Rell
- Naafiri
- Malphite
- Lucian
- Kennen
- Kayle
- Kalista
- Gnar
- Ezreal
- Garen
- Aatrox
Tier 2
- Xin Zhao
- Xayah
- Vi
- Rakan
- Shen
- Lux
- Kobuko
- Kai'Sa
- Katarina
- Jhin
- Janna
- Dr. Mundo
- Gangplank
Tier 3
- Ziggs
- Yasuo
- Udyr
- Viego
- Senna
- Rammus
- Smolder
- Swain
- Neeko
- Kog'Maw
- Lulu
- Malzahar
- Jayce
- Darius
- Ahri
- Caitlyn
Tier 4
- Yummi
- Volibear
- Samira
- Sett
- Ryze
- Poppy
- K'Sante
- Leona
- Karma
- Jinx
- Ashe
- Jarvan IV
- Akali
Tier 5
- Zyra
- Yone
- Varus
- Seraphine
- Twisted Fate
- Lee Sin
- Gwen
- Braum
- Ekko
Release date and PBE
Players will be able to check out KO Colosseum when it hits live servers on July 30. For players wanting to play sooner, the set will be playable on the Public Beta Environment starting Tuesday, July 15